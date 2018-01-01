More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Allardyce: We better get a scorer, or we’ll have to grind out points

By Nicholas MendolaJan 1, 2018, 4:42 PM EST
Sam Allardyce is dealing with his first difficult run as Everton boss, the Toffees now winless in four matches following a 2-0 home loss to Manchester United.

His side has scored once in those four matches, two against relegation battlers, and Big Sam’s putting it down to Everton’s lack of a top class striker.

“No shot on target? That’s normal for us,” he said. “We know where our problems are, the club knew before I got here that was the problem. We’re trying to cure that in this window by getting a frontline that can threaten and score goals. Until then we have to be a team who can only win if we get a clean sheet, for me.”

Everton was in 13th place when Allardyce first hit the dugout for a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town. The Toffees have since, in no order, drawn Liverpool, Chelsea, and West Brom, beating Newcastle and Swansea, while losing to Bournemouth and Manchester United.

They’re still ninth, nine points clear of the drop zone, and have Spurs, West Brom, and Leicester next, the latter two at home. If form follows and Allardyce sees his men lose to Spurs but beat West Brom, that visit from Leicester City will be huge in separating the two sides (as well as 10th place Watford, who has a match-in-hand and will play the Foxes in that span.

Allardyce has done a very good job at shoring up what was a porous defensive unit, but hasn’t found a way to manufacture goals. Winger Yannick Bolasie agreed:

“It’s been known we probably need a striker,” he said. “It’s a difficult job for any club to replace Romelu Lukaku. It’s obvious but I’m not the manager.”

He says he’ll know within 24 hours whether the club’s big Cenk Tosun recruiting push comes through for him.

The latter is going to be enough to keep Everton up, but the latter may put Alladyce in the same position he was at West Ham: unable to make an ambitious side into a top performer.

Pogba: Manchester United needed “to wake up” (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJan 1, 2018, 4:01 PM EST
Paul Pogba joined NBC crew Arlo White and Lee Dixon on the Goodison Park pitch after he starred in Manchester United’s 2-0 win at Everton on Saturday, and admitted it feels good when Jose Mourinho takes the leash off the creative midfielder.

“I feel more comfortably offensively,” Pogba said. “It’s always better to be next to the strikers, to help them, to make an assist, or to shoot, but I’m happy to help them going backward with pleasure.”

Pogba added that wherever he plays on the pitch, “I’m playing for Manchester United, and that gives me a smile.”

The Frenchman is clearly pleased to be back with the club he originally joined as a teenager in 2009 before really raising his profile after Alex Ferguson let him walk on a free transfer to Juventus.

And he’s loving the response after United struggled to find complete performances in a trio of PL draws during the festive season.

“When you draw three games in a row when you should win, you have to wake up,” Pogba said. “You have to come back, bounce back and come to the victory mentality. It just naturally came straight away to all the players. … We need to carry on like this, keep it up. It’s easy to get overconfident in our head but we need to keep focus and keep working hard.”

United has Derby County in the FA Cup on Saturday before a visit from Stoke City and a trip to Burnley. Can the Red Devils stack three wins before a Jan. 31 trip to Tottenham Hotspur?

Mourinho dishes on transfers, Lingard, fixture frustration

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 1, 2018, 3:12 PM EST
Manchester United’s defeat of Everton on Monday without a pair of world-class strikers had manager Jose Mourinho beaming as the Red Devils moved back into the Premier League’s second place for the moment.

“Our pride, our effort, everything was top class and on top of it we played very well,” Mourinho said. “It wasn’t a performance of tired boys, with the worst possible calendar that you gave us.”

Well, we don’t think that interviewer did, Mou.

It’s January in Manchester — and everywhere — which especially means questions about whether United boss Mourinho and his neighbor at City will spend dough on new players. From the BBC:

“I don’t know about transfers. In this moment we are in trouble, in two to three weeks time maybe we recover and we breathe in a different way. Can we improve now or do we wait util the summer? I cannot say.”

United’s surprising dismissal from the League Cup at the hands of Bristol City means United has more room to get healthy than it seemed a few weeks back, but injuries to Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic put pressure on Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Jesse Lingard to pick up their play.

Lingard, most certainly, has done that in recent weeks, something his wonderful New Year’s Day goal exclaimed to the world.

“One thing is to be a young talent, another thing is to be a very good player,” Mourinho said, “Some players are not capable of that jump. They go from great potential to normal players. Lingard is giving that jump. He is more consistent, he is adaptable, he understands better the game, he is going in a good direction.”

Puel underscores import of keeping volley-scoring Mahrez

By Nicholas MendolaJan 1, 2018, 2:45 PM EST
The January transfer window is open, and there are few clubs who wouldn’t welcome the talent of Riyad Mahrez to their squads.

His name is sure to be one mentioned often over the next few weeks, along with West Brom defender Jonny Evans, as a possible intra-league transfer.

That’s seen Leicester City boss Claude Puel, who’s helped engineer a resurgent season from the Algerian magician, using quotes and puffery to recruit Mahrez to stay home since almost the moment he took the job.

Mahrex has seven goals and eight assists this season, with the goal total well off his marvelous 2015-16 but his assist figure on pace to pass that season soon.

He was speaking about it again Monday after Leicester City clobbered Huddersfield Town 3-0.

“I like this player and I’d like to keep our best players. We will ask him the question, for me I am happy to play with the team with Riyad, with Jamie Vardy and others,” he said. “You say the word, speculation. I would like to keep all my best players. It was a very good game, a fantastic game for Riyad. It will be important to keep the maximum of our players.”

Leicester is four points back of seventh place Burnley, and we’ve learned not to doubt either team’s prospects, but the Foxes have a legit chance to finish as high as that mark. Keeping Mahrez is an absolute necessity to those goals unless Puel thinks he can find the next wizard with an early sale of that fee.

VIDEO: Lingard scores a beautiful goal for Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 1, 2018, 2:28 PM EST
Jesse Lingard is in the form of his life.

The Manchester United and England winger curled home a beauty at Everton on New Year’s Day, scoring his seventh PL goal in his last nine appearances.

Watch the video above to see Lingard’s stunner.

What a goal.