Brighton 2-2 Bournemouth: Back-and-forth pace in the New Year

Well, that was a great way to kick off the new year’s Premier League play.
Brighton and Bournemouth settled for a 2-2 draw on Monday at the Amex Stadium, with Callum Wilson‘s second-half strike giving the Cherries a share of the points on the road.
[ MORE: PST discusses the best of 2017 ]
The Seagulls held a 2-1 lead heading into the finally quarter hour, after Glenn Murray‘s finish three minutes into the second stanza handed Brighton a slim edge.
However, Wilson ruined Brighton’s plans for the new year, when he scored in the 79th minute. 2-2.
Steve Cook scored against his former club in the 33rd minute to level the match for the Cherries after brilliantly heading home his opportunity into the far post from Jordon Ibe’s corner kick.
The hosts were off to a vibrant start inside the opening five minutes when Anthony Knockaert finished off a Jose Izquierdo cross at the far post to give the Seagulls a 1-0 lead.
Bournemouth had its first big chance denied in the 30th minute as Ibe found himself in on goal, but goalkeeper Matty Ryan was in the right place to make the stop.
Izquierdo nearly restored the Seagulls advantage with three minutes remaining in the first half, after Pascal Gross‘ through ball picked out the speedy attacking player inside the six-yard box.
The two clubs remain in the bottom half of the PL table, with Brighton sitting in 12th place, while Bournemouth is not far behind in 13th.Follow @MattReedFutbol