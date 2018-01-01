More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Brighton 2-2 Bournemouth: Back-and-forth pace in the New Year

By Matt ReedJan 1, 2018, 9:22 AM EST
Well, that was a great way to kick off the new year’s Premier League play.

Brighton and Bournemouth settled for a 2-2 draw on Monday at the Amex Stadium, with Callum Wilson‘s second-half strike giving the Cherries a share of the points on the road.

The Seagulls held a 2-1 lead heading into the finally quarter hour, after Glenn Murray‘s finish three minutes into the second stanza handed Brighton a slim edge.

However, Wilson ruined Brighton’s plans for the new year, when he scored in the 79th minute. 2-2.

Steve Cook scored against his former club in the 33rd minute to level the match for the Cherries after brilliantly heading home his opportunity into the far post from Jordon Ibe’s corner kick.

The hosts were off to a vibrant start inside the opening five minutes when Anthony Knockaert finished off a Jose Izquierdo cross at the far post to give the Seagulls a 1-0 lead.

Bournemouth had its first big chance denied in the 30th minute as Ibe found himself in on goal, but goalkeeper Matty Ryan was in the right place to make the stop.

Izquierdo nearly restored the Seagulls advantage with three minutes remaining in the first half, after Pascal Gross‘ through ball picked out the speedy attacking player inside the six-yard box.

The two clubs remain in the bottom half of the PL table, with Brighton sitting in 12th place, while Bournemouth is not far behind in 13th.

Jurgen Klopp issues injury update on Coutinho, Salah

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 1, 2018, 9:56 AM EST
There are plenty of eyebrows being raised as to Philippe Coutinho not being in the Liverpool squad for their clash at Burnley on New Year’s Day.

The official explanation given by Jurgen Klopp was that both Coutinho and Mohamed Salah were injured.

Salah limped off late on against Leicester City on Saturday after scoring twice to seal a comeback win for fourth place Liverpool, but Coutinho played 89 minutes and showed no signs of injury and Klopp didn’t mention a knock for Coutinho after that win.

“Phil [Coutinho] and Mo [Salah] aren’t available, that’s why they are not in the squad. [They’re] both injured and [that’s] not too cool but that’s how it is,” Klopp explained.

But could Coutinho’s absence have something to do with what happened yesterday?

Nike’s websites across the global started to promote Coutinho as a FC Barcelona player. There were adverts popping up all over the place saying “Philippe Coutinho is ready to ignite Camp Nou” and urging fans to “Get the FC Barcelona 2017-18 kit with the name of the wizard.”

Hmm. Very, very interesting.

With Virgil Van Dijk arriving on January 1 from Southampton for $100 million in a world-record fee for a defender, Liverpool’s fans are certainly concerned that Coutinho could head to Barcelona in a $150 million deal.

The Brazilian playmaker handed in a transfer request in the summer amid multiple bids from Barca but Liverpool turned them all down.

Leaving Coutinho out of the squad for the trip to Burnley will see Klopp asked plenty of questions about his No.10 after the game and it will be intriguing to hear what he has to say.

Watch Live: Trio of New Year’s Day games at 10am ET

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 1, 2018, 9:34 AM EST
Three Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on New Year’s Day as the festive fixtures continue.

You can watch all the games live online.

Liverpool head to Burnley, Stoke City host Newcastle United and Leicester welcome Huddersfield Town.

You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year's Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.

The schedule for the three games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Newcastle United – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Huddersfield Town – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM

New Liverpool addition Van Dijk speaks following blockbuster move

Liverpool @LFC
By Matt ReedJan 1, 2018, 8:02 AM EST
Jurgen Klopp‘s side has received very little criticism about the quality of the team’s attack under his watch, and now with a big-money defensive signing the German will be hoping to patch up a big hole with the addition of Virgil Van Dijk.

[ MORE: PST discusses the best of 2017 ]

The 26-year-old Dutchman officially joined Liverpool on Monday as the new year officially rolled around, thus completing his move from Southampton.

The Reds will be in action on Monday as they travel to Burnley in an important top-10 matchup, however, Van Dijk will not feature for Klopp’s men.

Here are some of the biggest takeaways from Van Dijk’s first interview as a Red:

On why the Dutchman selected Liverpool

“I think the most important thing is the size of the club, the culture of the club, the players, the manager and obviously the fans, who make the club this special. With the history at the club and everything around it – even the training ground and stuff – it is just a perfect, perfect match for me, and for my family as well.”

On what it feels like to play at Anfield

“I think something special. I think Anfield is a very special stadium and it is my home right now as well. I am just looking forward to being on the pitch, especially as a [home] player at the stadium. It’s going to be nice, especially the evening games and the European nights.”

On Van Dijk’s style as a defender

“I am vocal, I am obviously pretty tall, I like to command the defensive line and have the ball as well. I like to play out from the back and be comfortable on the ball. Obviously there is a lot of improvement still to come, but I think the manager can help me with that.”

On playing in the Champions League… again

“Yes, a lot. Obviously I have played in the Champions League with Celtic and that was very special as well. Liverpool is up there as well with the atmosphere and the fans. I am just looking forward to everything! Everything is perfect; the stadium, the training ground, the facilities and the people who work at the club, the people and the city, the fans. It is just the perfect place for me to be, and for my family to be as well.”

On why he selected the no. 4 kit

“I had No.4 when I played for Groningen back in Holland, so I was always a big fan of No.4 anyway. Unfortunately at Southampton, my good friend Jordy Clasie had No.4, so I didn’t want to take it from him! I just like No.4. Obviously here, Sami Hyypia had it here as well and played for my team where I played 10 years in Holland, Willem II, so it’s a bit special.”

On the brilliance of the Reds attack

“Yeah, very happy! With Southampton we saw it with our own eyes [in November]. There is a lot of quality up front. I think the whole team is full of quality. They’ve been showing it already throughout the season.”

Watch Live: Brighton vs. Bournemouth

By Matt ReedJan 1, 2018, 7:27 AM EST
Brighton hosts Bournemouth from the Amex Stadium to kick off Premier League in 2018 (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Seagulls will be led by the attacking duo of Pascal Gross and Jose Izquierdo, while Matty Ryan starts in goal for the home side.

Meanwhile, the Cherries make four adjustments to their starting XI as Pugh, Arter, Afobe and Daniels enter the lineup.

Brighton: Ryan; Schelotto, Dunk, Duffy, Suttner, Knockaert, Stephens, Propper, Izquierdo, Gross, Murray. Subs: Krul, Bruno, Goldson, Kayal, March, Brown, Hemed.

Bournemouth: Begovic; Smith, Cook, Francis, Daniels, Ibe, Cook, Arter, Pugh, Afobe, Wilson. Subs: Boruc, Simpson, Ake, Surman, Gosling, Butcher, Mousett.