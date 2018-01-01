Jurgen Klopp issues injury update on Coutinho, Salah

There are plenty of eyebrows being raised as to Philippe Coutinho not being in the Liverpool squad for their clash at Burnley on New Year’s Day.
[ PHOTOS: Coutinho transfer leaked? ]
The official explanation given by Jurgen Klopp was that both Coutinho and Mohamed Salah were injured.
Salah limped off late on against Leicester City on Saturday after scoring twice to seal a comeback win for fourth place Liverpool, but Coutinho played 89 minutes and showed no signs of injury and Klopp didn’t mention a knock for Coutinho after that win.
“Phil [Coutinho] and Mo [Salah] aren’t available, that’s why they are not in the squad. [They’re] both injured and [that’s] not too cool but that’s how it is,” Klopp explained.
But could Coutinho’s absence have something to do with what happened yesterday?
Nike’s websites across the global started to promote Coutinho as a FC Barcelona player. There were adverts popping up all over the place saying “Philippe Coutinho is ready to ignite Camp Nou” and urging fans to “Get the FC Barcelona 2017-18 kit with the name of the wizard.”
Hmm. Very, very interesting.
With Virgil Van Dijk arriving on January 1 from Southampton for $100 million in a world-record fee for a defender, Liverpool’s fans are certainly concerned that Coutinho could head to Barcelona in a $150 million deal.
The Brazilian playmaker handed in a transfer request in the summer amid multiple bids from Barca but Liverpool turned them all down.
Leaving Coutinho out of the squad for the trip to Burnley will see Klopp asked plenty of questions about his No.10 after the game and it will be intriguing to hear what he has to say.