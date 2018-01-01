Jurgen Klopp issues injury update on Coutinho, Salah

Jurgen Klopp‘s side has received very little criticism about the quality of the team’s attack under his watch, and now with a big-money defensive signing the German will be hoping to patch up a big hole with the addition of Virgil Van Dijk.

The 26-year-old Dutchman officially joined Liverpool on Monday as the new year officially rolled around, thus completing his move from Southampton.

The Reds will be in action on Monday as they travel to Burnley in an important top-10 matchup, however, Van Dijk will not feature for Klopp’s men.

Here are some of the biggest takeaways from Van Dijk’s first interview as a Red:

On why the Dutchman selected Liverpool

“I think the most important thing is the size of the club, the culture of the club, the players, the manager and obviously the fans, who make the club this special. With the history at the club and everything around it – even the training ground and stuff – it is just a perfect, perfect match for me, and for my family as well.”

On what it feels like to play at Anfield

“I think something special. I think Anfield is a very special stadium and it is my home right now as well. I am just looking forward to being on the pitch, especially as a [home] player at the stadium. It’s going to be nice, especially the evening games and the European nights.”

On Van Dijk’s style as a defender

“I am vocal, I am obviously pretty tall, I like to command the defensive line and have the ball as well. I like to play out from the back and be comfortable on the ball. Obviously there is a lot of improvement still to come, but I think the manager can help me with that.”

On playing in the Champions League… again

“Yes, a lot. Obviously I have played in the Champions League with Celtic and that was very special as well. Liverpool is up there as well with the atmosphere and the fans. I am just looking forward to everything! Everything is perfect; the stadium, the training ground, the facilities and the people who work at the club, the people and the city, the fans. It is just the perfect place for me to be, and for my family to be as well.”

On why he selected the no. 4 kit

“I had No.4 when I played for Groningen back in Holland, so I was always a big fan of No.4 anyway. Unfortunately at Southampton, my good friend Jordy Clasie had No.4, so I didn’t want to take it from him! I just like No.4. Obviously here, Sami Hyypia had it here as well and played for my team where I played 10 years in Holland, Willem II, so it’s a bit special.”

On the brilliance of the Reds attack

“Yeah, very happy! With Southampton we saw it with our own eyes [in November]. There is a lot of quality up front. I think the whole team is full of quality. They’ve been showing it already throughout the season.”