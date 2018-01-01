Leicester 3-0 Huddersfield: Algerian duo tames the Terriers

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The Foxes were without one of the team’s most important attacking figures on Monday, but Jamie Vardy‘s absence didn’t appear to hinder Leicester as the former Premier League champions cruised to victory.

Leicester picked up its first win of the new year, a 3-0 decision over Huddersfield at the King Power Stadium, behind goals from Riyad Mahrez, Islam Slimani and Marc Albrighton.

Mahrez got the party started for Leicester in the 53rd minute when he brilliantly volleyed home a floated through ball from Marc Albrighton. The goal is Mahrez’s seventh of the PL campaign.

Then, fellow countryman Slimani doubled the Foxes advantage in spectacular fashion when the striker — who started over Vardy on Monday — chipped the ball over goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

Albrighton tacked on a third goal for Leicester late on to completely extinguish Huddersfield’s chances of a comeback.

It was a less than ideal start for the Foxes, as Wes Morgan went off injured inside the opening 20 minutes. Aleksandar Dragovic came in to replace the injured Leicester captain.

Despite a relatively tame first half, there was a contentious moment after Morgan’s injury when Harry Maguire went down inside the Huddersfield area.

However, there was no decision by the referee, and Wilfred Ndidi’s ensuing effort for the Foxes missed just wide of the goal.