Mourinho dishes on transfers, Lingard, fixture frustration

Manchester United’s defeat of Everton on Monday without a pair of world-class strikers had manager Jose Mourinho beaming as the Red Devils moved back into the Premier League’s second place for the moment.

“Our pride, our effort, everything was top class and on top of it we played very well,” Mourinho said. “It wasn’t a performance of tired boys, with the worst possible calendar that you gave us.”

[ RECAP: Everton 0-2 Man Utd ]

Well, we don’t think that interviewer did, Mou.

It’s January in Manchester — and everywhere — which especially means questions about whether United boss Mourinho and his neighbor at City will spend dough on new players. From the BBC:

“I don’t know about transfers. In this moment we are in trouble, in two to three weeks time maybe we recover and we breathe in a different way. Can we improve now or do we wait util the summer? I cannot say.”

United’s surprising dismissal from the League Cup at the hands of Bristol City means United has more room to get healthy than it seemed a few weeks back, but injuries to Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic put pressure on Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Jesse Lingard to pick up their play.

Lingard, most certainly, has done that in recent weeks, something his wonderful New Year’s Day goal exclaimed to the world.

“One thing is to be a young talent, another thing is to be a very good player,” Mourinho said, “Some players are not capable of that jump. They go from great potential to normal players. Lingard is giving that jump. He is more consistent, he is adaptable, he understands better the game, he is going in a good direction.”

