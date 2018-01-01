Pogba: Manchester United needed “to wake up” (video)

Paul Pogba joined NBC crew Arlo White and Lee Dixon on the Goodison Park pitch after he starred in Manchester United’s 2-0 win at Everton on Saturday, and admitted it feels good when Jose Mourinho takes the leash off the creative midfielder.

“I feel more comfortably offensively,” Pogba said. “It’s always better to be next to the strikers, to help them, to make an assist, or to shoot, but I’m happy to help them going backward with pleasure.”

Pogba added that wherever he plays on the pitch, “I’m playing for Manchester United, and that gives me a smile.”

The Frenchman is clearly pleased to be back with the club he originally joined as a teenager in 2009 before really raising his profile after Alex Ferguson let him walk on a free transfer to Juventus.

And he’s loving the response after United struggled to find complete performances in a trio of PL draws during the festive season.

“When you draw three games in a row when you should win, you have to wake up,” Pogba said. “You have to come back, bounce back and come to the victory mentality. It just naturally came straight away to all the players. … We need to carry on like this, keep it up. It’s easy to get overconfident in our head but we need to keep focus and keep working hard.”

United has Derby County in the FA Cup on Saturday before a visit from Stoke City and a trip to Burnley. Can the Red Devils stack three wins before a Jan. 31 trip to Tottenham Hotspur?

