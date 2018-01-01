Premier League preview: Spurs, Man City, lower-half shufflers

Four more Premier League matches dot the festive fixture list on Tuesday, with two perceived relegation six-pointers on this list if you feel it’s late enough in the season to deem matches such.

Spurs and Man City are also on the docket, the former visiting Wales to test Carlos Carvalhal’s winning unit from the weekend.

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace — 2:45 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold [ STREAM ]

It’s been eight weeks since Saints have tasted victory, an emphatic home win over Everton. Now the club is back at St. Mary’s with a chance to sweep Crystal Palace and ease increasing relegation concerns in the south. For Palace, the flying Eagles just ended Manchester City’s PL-record winning streak and have been as good as any non-traditional power over the past couple months.

Swansea City vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

Spurs play the first of two matches in three days in Wales, and have watched their Top Four rivals build some distance on the table. A win at Swans would boost them ahead of Arsenal and into fifth place, though the hosts are aiming to get out of the drop zone with a surprise win and a little help from Saints.

West Ham vs. West Brom — 2:45 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold [ STREAM ]

Winner leaves the drop zone in this one, and David Moyes‘ Irons will feel good about their chances at the London Stadium. Alan Pardew‘s 19th place Baggies have not win since August when they were still Tony Pulis‘ Baggies, and their league-high 10 draws are the only things keeping them afloat.

Manchester City vs. Watford — 3 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold [ STREAM ]

City may have fortunately drawn Crystal Palace, but the end of their 18-match win streak does not defy their undefeated march through the first 21 matches of the Premier League season. Watford has struggled mightily since Marco Silva rose their star into top half contention, now barely hanging inside the top half ahead of a rematch with the side that beat them 6-0 at Vicarage Road in mid-September.

