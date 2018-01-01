More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Rest of the way: Five top Premier League matches of 2018

By Nicholas MendolaJan 1, 2018, 6:26 PM EST
The first day of 2018 is in the Premier League books, though admittedly it lacked a true big name battle with apologies to Everton and Manchester United.

With Manchester City still unbeaten and a pair of battlesat the top and bottom of the table, here’s a look at the six matches on five match days we’re most anticipating in the stretch run of the 2017-18 season.

6. *BONUS* Southampton vs. Manchester City — May 13

Enjoy both the asterisks, because there isn’t a big reason to circle Southampton’s home finale with the exception of it being the final match day of the season and — more importantly — the valid chance it may be Man City putting an unblemished season on the line about two weeks before the UEFA Champions League final. Will both dates bear heavily on Pep Guardiola‘s men?

T-4. Manchester United vs. Chelsea and Arsenal vs. Man City — Feb. 25

Quite a doubleheader here! The latter kicks off first, but is secondary to the Jose Mourinho and Nemanja Matic (and maybe Willian?) welcoming old pals Chelsea to town. As it stands, the two are duking it out for second place behind Man City, and Chelsea’s 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge saw the Blues very much in control. Can Mourinho flip that script?

The early morning match will see two teams capable of the stylish and sublime mixing it up at the Emirates Stadium, and could be even more exciting/controversial should Alexis Sanchez swap his London digs for the Etihad Stadium.

3. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal — Feb. 10

Oh, the North London Derby has been tight for some time, and there are Top Four fortunes again on the line between the rivals. Arsenal won 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium earlier this season, its only league win over Spurs since the start of the 2014-15 season. That’s not to say Spurs have been dominant, either. Including a League Cup win for the Gunners, both sides hold a 2W-4D-2L record in the derby over the past eight meetings. A win, and Arsenal will be the first NLD member to sweep a season series since they won three matches vs. Spurs in 2013-14.

2. Chelsea vs. Liverpool — May 5

Antonio Conte has yet to get the better of Jurgen Klopp in three meetings — two draws — between the pair in their current positions. These two tempestuous personalities should still be without shouting distance of one another with mere weeks left in the season, and the potential for Top Four or higher implications seems very real.

1. Manchester City vs. Manchester United — April 7

Look, we’re just not going to do better than this provided Paul Pogba doesn’t take another needless and probably accidental red card the week leading up to the Manchester Derby. Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho weren’t able to truly match wits in the first derby of the season. Pogba and Kevin De Bruyne are probably the most awe-capable and technical midfielders in the Premier League, and both managers have the wherewithal to harass the opposing star. Is it April yet?

Premier League preview: Spurs, Man City, lower-half shufflers

By Nicholas MendolaJan 1, 2018, 5:31 PM EST
Four more Premier League matches dot the festive fixture list on Tuesday, with two perceived relegation six-pointers on this list if you feel it’s late enough in the season to deem matches such.

Spurs and Man City are also on the docket, the former visiting Wales to test Carlos Carvalhal’s winning unit from the weekend.

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace — 2:45 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold [ STREAM ]

It’s been eight weeks since Saints have tasted victory, an emphatic home win over Everton. Now the club is back at St. Mary’s with a chance to sweep Crystal Palace and ease increasing relegation concerns in the south. For Palace, the flying Eagles just ended Manchester City’s PL-record winning streak and have been as good as any non-traditional power over the past couple months.

Swansea City vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

Spurs play the first of two matches in three days in Wales, and have watched their Top Four rivals build some distance on the table. A win at Swans would boost them ahead of Arsenal and into fifth place, though the hosts are aiming to get out of the drop zone with a surprise win and a little help from Saints.

West Ham vs. West Brom — 2:45 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold [ STREAM ]

Winner leaves the drop zone in this one, and David Moyes‘ Irons will feel good about their chances at the London Stadium. Alan Pardew‘s 19th place Baggies have not win since August when they were still Tony Pulis‘ Baggies, and their league-high 10 draws are the only things keeping them afloat.

Manchester City vs. Watford — 3 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold [ STREAM ]

City may have fortunately drawn Crystal Palace, but the end of their 18-match win streak does not defy their undefeated march through the first 21 matches of the Premier League season. Watford has struggled mightily since Marco Silva rose their star into top half contention, now barely hanging inside the top half ahead of a rematch with the side that beat them 6-0 at Vicarage Road in mid-September.

Allardyce: We better get a scorer, or we’ll have to grind out points

By Nicholas MendolaJan 1, 2018, 4:42 PM EST
Sam Allardyce is dealing with his first difficult run as Everton boss, the Toffees now winless in four matches following a 2-0 home loss to Manchester United.

His side has scored once in those four matches, two against relegation battlers, and Big Sam’s putting it down to Everton’s lack of a top class striker.

“No shot on target? That’s normal for us,” he said. “We know where our problems are, the club knew before I got here that was the problem. We’re trying to cure that in this window by getting a frontline that can threaten and score goals. Until then we have to be a team who can only win if we get a clean sheet, for me.”

Everton was in 13th place when Allardyce first hit the dugout for a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town. The Toffees have since, in no order, drawn Liverpool, Chelsea, and West Brom, beating Newcastle and Swansea, while losing to Bournemouth and Manchester United.

They’re still ninth, nine points clear of the drop zone, and have Spurs, West Brom, and Leicester next, the latter two at home. If form follows and Allardyce sees his men lose to Spurs but beat West Brom, that visit from Leicester City will be huge in separating the two sides (as well as 10th place Watford, who has a match-in-hand and will play the Foxes in that span.

Allardyce has done a very good job at shoring up what was a porous defensive unit, but hasn’t found a way to manufacture goals. Winger Yannick Bolasie agreed:

“It’s been known we probably need a striker,” he said. “It’s a difficult job for any club to replace Romelu Lukaku. It’s obvious but I’m not the manager.”

He says he’ll know within 24 hours whether the club’s big Cenk Tosun recruiting push comes through for him.

The latter is going to be enough to keep Everton up, but the latter may put Alladyce in the same position he was at West Ham: unable to make an ambitious side into a top performer.

Pogba: Manchester United needed “to wake up” (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJan 1, 2018, 4:01 PM EST
Paul Pogba joined NBC crew Arlo White and Lee Dixon on the Goodison Park pitch after he starred in Manchester United’s 2-0 win at Everton on Saturday, and admitted it feels good when Jose Mourinho takes the leash off the creative midfielder.

“I feel more comfortably offensively,” Pogba said. “It’s always better to be next to the strikers, to help them, to make an assist, or to shoot, but I’m happy to help them going backward with pleasure.”

Pogba added that wherever he plays on the pitch, “I’m playing for Manchester United, and that gives me a smile.”

The Frenchman is clearly pleased to be back with the club he originally joined as a teenager in 2009 before really raising his profile after Alex Ferguson let him walk on a free transfer to Juventus.

And he’s loving the response after United struggled to find complete performances in a trio of PL draws during the festive season.

“When you draw three games in a row when you should win, you have to wake up,” Pogba said. “You have to come back, bounce back and come to the victory mentality. It just naturally came straight away to all the players. … We need to carry on like this, keep it up. It’s easy to get overconfident in our head but we need to keep focus and keep working hard.”

United has Derby County in the FA Cup on Saturday before a visit from Stoke City and a trip to Burnley. Can the Red Devils stack three wins before a Jan. 31 trip to Tottenham Hotspur?

Mourinho dishes on transfers, Lingard, fixture frustration

By Nicholas MendolaJan 1, 2018, 3:12 PM EST
Manchester United’s defeat of Everton on Monday without a pair of world-class strikers had manager Jose Mourinho beaming as the Red Devils moved back into the Premier League’s second place for the moment.

“Our pride, our effort, everything was top class and on top of it we played very well,” Mourinho said. “It wasn’t a performance of tired boys, with the worst possible calendar that you gave us.”

Well, we don’t think that interviewer did, Mou.

It’s January in Manchester — and everywhere — which especially means questions about whether United boss Mourinho and his neighbor at City will spend dough on new players. From the BBC:

“I don’t know about transfers. In this moment we are in trouble, in two to three weeks time maybe we recover and we breathe in a different way. Can we improve now or do we wait util the summer? I cannot say.”

United’s surprising dismissal from the League Cup at the hands of Bristol City means United has more room to get healthy than it seemed a few weeks back, but injuries to Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic put pressure on Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Jesse Lingard to pick up their play.

Lingard, most certainly, has done that in recent weeks, something his wonderful New Year’s Day goal exclaimed to the world.

“One thing is to be a young talent, another thing is to be a very good player,” Mourinho said, “Some players are not capable of that jump. They go from great potential to normal players. Lingard is giving that jump. He is more consistent, he is adaptable, he understands better the game, he is going in a good direction.”