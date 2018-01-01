Silva finally debuts for Leicester City

More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Adrien Silva‘s been with Leicester City for some time, but neither Craig Shakespeare nor Claude Puel had been able to deploy the Portuguese metronome until Monday.

Silva, 28, played just a minute in a 3-0 rout of Huddersfield Town, but it was a sweet minute after his $30 million move from Sporting CP was axed thanks to paperwork being filed seconds late.

Seconds!

How did it feel to be eligible for duty? Pretty darn good, says Silva.

“It’s been very frustrating, but now the difficult times are past me and now I’m very happy to be close to my goal. I’ve been working hard every day to arrive at this moment and I’m in good shape.

“It’s been very important to keep training because it’s a long time not playing and of course I can work and train more than normal, but there is nothing better than the game.”

Silva wasn’t even allowed to train with the Foxes at the start of the transfer hullaballoo, and the same post claims all of his training for three weeks was done in a hotel fitness center.

Now the EURO-winning Portuguese midfielder can join Wilfried Ndidi in a potent center midfield. Watch out for Leicester if Silva quickly gets his Premier League feet under him.

Gabriel Jesus needs further tests on injured knee

By Nicholas MendolaJan 1, 2018, 8:05 PM EST
Gabriel Jesus has missed significant time for Manchester City before, and the Premier League leaders are waiting to find out whether his second injury will keep him out just as long.

Jesus, 20, was led off the pitch in City’s 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace at the weekend with what has been reported as an MCL injury. Pep Guardiola had said City would be looking at 1-2 months out, though the club says he needs further tests to determine the length of his absence.

With 10 goals and four assists in 27 appearances across all competitions, Jesus has been a key part of City’s fantastic season despite his young age. This after putting up an almost absurd seven goals and five assists in 11 apps last season.

Those figures would’ve been even more wild had Jesus not missed two months with a broken foot last season, returning to score four goals and three assists in his last five PL matches.

Rest of the way: Five top Premier League matches of 2018

By Nicholas MendolaJan 1, 2018, 6:26 PM EST
The first day of 2018 is in the Premier League books, though admittedly it lacked a true big name battle with apologies to Everton and Manchester United.

With Manchester City still unbeaten and a pair of battlesat the top and bottom of the table, here’s a look at the six matches on five match days we’re most anticipating in the stretch run of the 2017-18 season.

6. *BONUS* Southampton vs. Manchester City — May 13

Enjoy both the asterisks, because there isn’t a big reason to circle Southampton’s home finale with the exception of it being the final match day of the season and — more importantly — the valid chance it may be Man City putting an unblemished season on the line about two weeks before the UEFA Champions League final. Will both dates bear heavily on Pep Guardiola‘s men?

T-4. Manchester United vs. Chelsea and Arsenal vs. Man City — Feb. 25

Quite a doubleheader here! The latter kicks off first, but is secondary to the Jose Mourinho and Nemanja Matic (and maybe Willian?) welcoming old pals Chelsea to town. As it stands, the two are duking it out for second place behind Man City, and Chelsea’s 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge saw the Blues very much in control. Can Mourinho flip that script?

The early morning match will see two teams capable of the stylish and sublime mixing it up at the Emirates Stadium, and could be even more exciting/controversial should Alexis Sanchez swap his London digs for the Etihad Stadium.

3. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal — Feb. 10

Oh, the North London Derby has been tight for some time, and there are Top Four fortunes again on the line between the rivals. Arsenal won 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium earlier this season, its only league win over Spurs since the start of the 2014-15 season. That’s not to say Spurs have been dominant, either. Including a League Cup win for the Gunners, both sides hold a 2W-4D-2L record in the derby over the past eight meetings. A win, and Arsenal will be the first NLD member to sweep a season series since they won three matches vs. Spurs in 2013-14.

2. Chelsea vs. Liverpool — May 5

Antonio Conte has yet to get the better of Jurgen Klopp in three meetings — two draws — between the pair in their current positions. These two tempestuous personalities should still be without shouting distance of one another with mere weeks left in the season, and the potential for Top Four or higher implications seems very real.

1. Manchester City vs. Manchester United — April 7

Look, we’re just not going to do better than this provided Paul Pogba doesn’t take another needless and probably accidental red card the week leading up to the Manchester Derby. Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho weren’t able to truly match wits in the first derby of the season. Pogba and Kevin De Bruyne are probably the most awe-capable and technical midfielders in the Premier League, and both managers have the wherewithal to harass the opposing star. Is it April yet?

Premier League preview: Spurs, Man City, lower-half shufflers

By Nicholas MendolaJan 1, 2018, 5:31 PM EST
By Nicholas MendolaJan 1, 2018, 5:31 PM EST
Four more Premier League matches dot the festive fixture list on Tuesday, with two perceived relegation six-pointers on this list if you feel it’s late enough in the season to deem matches such.

Spurs and Man City are also on the docket, the former visiting Wales to test Carlos Carvalhal’s winning unit from the weekend.

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace — 2:45 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold [ STREAM ]

It’s been eight weeks since Saints have tasted victory, an emphatic home win over Everton. Now the club is back at St. Mary’s with a chance to sweep Crystal Palace and ease increasing relegation concerns in the south. For Palace, the flying Eagles just ended Manchester City’s PL-record winning streak and have been as good as any non-traditional power over the past couple months.

Swansea City vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

Spurs play the first of two matches in three days in Wales, and have watched their Top Four rivals build some distance on the table. A win at Swans would boost them ahead of Arsenal and into fifth place, though the hosts are aiming to get out of the drop zone with a surprise win and a little help from Saints.

West Ham vs. West Brom — 2:45 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold [ STREAM ]

Winner leaves the drop zone in this one, and David Moyes‘ Irons will feel good about their chances at the London Stadium. Alan Pardew‘s 19th place Baggies have not win since August when they were still Tony Pulis‘ Baggies, and their league-high 10 draws are the only things keeping them afloat.

Manchester City vs. Watford — 3 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold [ STREAM ]

City may have fortunately drawn Crystal Palace, but the end of their 18-match win streak does not defy their undefeated march through the first 21 matches of the Premier League season. Watford has struggled mightily since Marco Silva rose their star into top half contention, now barely hanging inside the top half ahead of a rematch with the side that beat them 6-0 at Vicarage Road in mid-September.

Allardyce: We better get a scorer, or we'll have to grind out points

By Nicholas MendolaJan 1, 2018, 4:42 PM EST
Sam Allardyce is dealing with his first difficult run as Everton boss, the Toffees now winless in four matches following a 2-0 home loss to Manchester United.

His side has scored once in those four matches, two against relegation battlers, and Big Sam’s putting it down to Everton’s lack of a top class striker.

“No shot on target? That’s normal for us,” he said. “We know where our problems are, the club knew before I got here that was the problem. We’re trying to cure that in this window by getting a frontline that can threaten and score goals. Until then we have to be a team who can only win if we get a clean sheet, for me.”

Everton was in 13th place when Allardyce first hit the dugout for a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town. The Toffees have since, in no order, drawn Liverpool, Chelsea, and West Brom, beating Newcastle and Swansea, while losing to Bournemouth and Manchester United.

They’re still ninth, nine points clear of the drop zone, and have Spurs, West Brom, and Leicester next, the latter two at home. If form follows and Allardyce sees his men lose to Spurs but beat West Brom, that visit from Leicester City will be huge in separating the two sides (as well as 10th place Watford, who has a match-in-hand and will play the Foxes in that span.

Allardyce has done a very good job at shoring up what was a porous defensive unit, but hasn’t found a way to manufacture goals. Winger Yannick Bolasie agreed:

“It’s been known we probably need a striker,” he said. “It’s a difficult job for any club to replace Romelu Lukaku. It’s obvious but I’m not the manager.”

He says he’ll know within 24 hours whether the club’s big Cenk Tosun recruiting push comes through for him.

The latter is going to be enough to keep Everton up, but the latter may put Alladyce in the same position he was at West Ham: unable to make an ambitious side into a top performer.