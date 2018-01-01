Stoke 0-1 Newcastle: Magpies fend off second-half rush from hosts

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Newcastle picked up a crucial 1-0 road victory on Monday at the bet365 Stadium against Stoke City, bringing the Magpies up to 13th place in the Premier League.

[ MORE: Leicester cruises past Huddersfield behind Mahrez, Slimani brilliance ]

Ayoze Perez was the hero for the Magpies in the attacking third, after finishing off Jacob Murphy‘s low cross. Perez did well to get a right foot to the bouncing ball, and smashed it past Jack Butland.

Meanwhile, Karl Darlow‘s brilliance in net helped preserve the Newcastle lead on the road despite a massive amount of pressure from Stoke’s attack in the second half.

The Magpies were the far superior side in the opening half, with Christian Atsu providing a great deal of pressure early and often against goalkeeper Butland and Stoke.

Atsu’s best chance came in the 14th minute, when he broke free down the right side before forcing a brilliant save by Butland with his legs.

At the half hour mark, Ciaran Clark had a wonderful opportunity to break the deadlock after Ayoze Perez flicked on the initial corner kick, however, Clark put the close-range effort over the crossbar.

The second half surely flipped more in favor of the hosts though as Stoke began to test goalkeeper Darlow on a more regular basis.

Maxim Choupo-Moting nearly gave Darlow a fit six minutes into the second stanza, but the keeper did well close down the attacker and made the subsequent save.

Kurt Zouma had a legitimate header that trickled just wide off of a free kick in the 68th minute, which kept Stoke off the scoresheet.