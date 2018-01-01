More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

VIDEO: Anthony Martial curls home superb goal

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 1, 2018, 1:55 PM EST
Anthony Martial scored a superb goal for Manchester United at Everton on New Year’s Day as the Frenchman continues his fine form.

After a goalless first half, United put their foot on the accelerator in the second half and were rewarded after a rapid counter attack.

Paul Pogba broke free on the left and played the ball to Martial on the edge of the box, with the French international taking a great first touch and the second was even better as he curled into the top corner.

Watch the majestic strike in the video above.

VIDEO: Lingard scores a beautiful goal for Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 1, 2018, 2:28 PM EST
Jesse Lingard is in the form of his life.

The Manchester United and England winger curled home a beauty at Everton on New Year’s Day, scoring his seventh PL goal in his last nine appearances.

Watch the video above to see Lingard’s stunner.

What a goal.

Everton 0-2 Man United: Red Devils cruise

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 1, 2018, 2:23 PM EST
  • Martial, Lingard curl home goals
  • United with first win in four
  • No win in four for Everton

Manchester United rode a strong second half display to beat Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park on Monday.

Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard each scored beautiful curling goals to grab the three points for United on New Year’s Day against a lackluster Everton side.

With the win United move into second place in the table and cut the gap to Man City to 12 points, while Everton remain in ninth place.

An even start to the game saw Wayne Rooney get plenty of the ball but United looked increasingly dangerous as the first half wore on.

Martial flashed a ball across goal which was begging to be finished but Jordan Pickford denied United’s attackers.

On the break Everton threatened at times, while Ander Herrera thumped an effort just over the bar for United.

Paul Pogba then almost gave United the lead as his effort flashed just wide after a slight deflection off Tom Davies, then Jesse Lingard dragged a shot off target.

Pickford tipped over Juan Mata‘s dipping shot from distance as United started the second half well. Mata went even closer soon after as his dipping, swerving shot from distance beat Pickford but smashed against the post.

Shaw then drove into the box and crossed for Herrera but Cuco Martina cleared brilliantly under pressure. Pogba then cut in from the left and flashed a cross inches away from Martial as the one-way traffic continued.

United went ahead deservedly thanks to a moment of magic from Martial as Pogba, once again, cut in from the left and found his countryman on the edge of the box. Martial then curled home superbly to put the Red Devils ahead.

The visitors threatened to run away with things after that opener with Pogba going close twice with a shot and a header from Martial’s cross, but at the other end Oumar Niasse headed Mason Holgate‘s cross inches wide as the Toffees pushed for an equalizer late on.

Lingard drilled a low shot in on goal but Pickford saved well, but soon after he made it 2-0 with a fine run from the left and a curling finish for his seventh goal in his last nine PL appearances.

United deservedly grabbed all three points to end a frustrating festive period on a high.

Hughes in hot water as Stoke’s struggles continue against Newcastle

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJan 1, 2018, 1:10 PM EST
Prior to Monday’s home defeat to Newcastle, Stoke manager Mark Hughes promised sweeping changes in his side’s form and a positive result to boot.

Well, neither of things happened at the bet365 Stadium, as Stoke dropped another result, its 12th loss of the season. That leaves the Potters just two points above the relegation zone, with Stoke winning just two of its last 12 league matches.

[ MORE: Liverpool grabs last-gasp win over Burnley ]

“I rested players to try and beat Newcastle which I believe we will do,” Hughes said ahead of Monday’s match. “The landscape of the game changes completely on Monday.”

While chances were there for the taking on the day against an up-and-down Newcastle side, Stoke found difficulty capitalizing when it mattered most.

The Potters’ offensive output has sputtered at times throughout the 2017/18 campaign, but it’s been the backline that has been even more worrisome for Hughes and Co.

Hughes felt as though his side was unlucky to not come away with at least a point, saying, “We didn’t deserve to lose. But their keeper made some great saves.”

The manager was defiant though when met by reporters after the match, feeling as though he couldn’t have made any different decisions for the fixture.

“Everybody talks about the changes we made but Rafa Benitez made six changes, what’s the difference,” Hughes said post match. “I don’t see why my decisions are questioned. I am brave enough to take it on the chin.”

This season, Stoke has conceded a whopping 47 goals in 22 Premier League matches, nine more than any other top-flight club.

[ MORE: Algerian duo gives Leicester life in victory ]

For this reason, Hughes was greeted by “you’re being sacked in the morning” chants following Ayoze Perez’s winner on Monday, and now it seems like a matter of time before the veteran PL manager is searching for work once more.

Father and son sent off in same incident

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 1, 2018, 12:32 PM EST
This has surely never happened in the soccer world before.

In the 39th minute of Forest Green Rovers’ 2-1 defeat at home to Wycombe Wanderers on Monday, a father and son were both sent off in the same minute.

Sitting in last place of the fourth-tier, Forest Green were reduced to 10-men in the first half as Charlie Cooper was sent off.

Then, his dad, the manager of Forest Green, Mark Cooper, was also sent off as he remonstrated the decision.

Cooper was sticking up for his son but surely this has to be the only time in soccer history a father and son have been sent off in the same incident.

Bizarre.