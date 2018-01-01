VIDEO: Anthony Martial curls home superb goal

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Martial, Lingard curl home goals

United with first win in four

No win in four for Everton

Manchester United rode a strong second half display to beat Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park on Monday.

Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard each scored beautiful curling goals to grab the three points for United on New Year’s Day against a lackluster Everton side.

With the win United move into second place in the table and cut the gap to Man City to 12 points, while Everton remain in ninth place.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

An even start to the game saw Wayne Rooney get plenty of the ball but United looked increasingly dangerous as the first half wore on.

Martial flashed a ball across goal which was begging to be finished but Jordan Pickford denied United’s attackers.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

On the break Everton threatened at times, while Ander Herrera thumped an effort just over the bar for United.

Paul Pogba then almost gave United the lead as his effort flashed just wide after a slight deflection off Tom Davies, then Jesse Lingard dragged a shot off target.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Pickford tipped over Juan Mata‘s dipping shot from distance as United started the second half well. Mata went even closer soon after as his dipping, swerving shot from distance beat Pickford but smashed against the post.

Shaw then drove into the box and crossed for Herrera but Cuco Martina cleared brilliantly under pressure. Pogba then cut in from the left and flashed a cross inches away from Martial as the one-way traffic continued.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

United went ahead deservedly thanks to a moment of magic from Martial as Pogba, once again, cut in from the left and found his countryman on the edge of the box. Martial then curled home superbly to put the Red Devils ahead.

6 – Since the start of December, only Harry Kane (8) has scored more Premier League goals than Jesse Lingard (6). Unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/vpyOF56ke8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 1, 2018

The visitors threatened to run away with things after that opener with Pogba going close twice with a shot and a header from Martial’s cross, but at the other end Oumar Niasse headed Mason Holgate‘s cross inches wide as the Toffees pushed for an equalizer late on.

Lingard drilled a low shot in on goal but Pickford saved well, but soon after he made it 2-0 with a fine run from the left and a curling finish for his seventh goal in his last nine PL appearances.

United deservedly grabbed all three points to end a frustrating festive period on a high.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports