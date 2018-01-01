Video: Stunning Mahrez volley has Leicester out in front

Jurgen Klopp hailed his “fantastic” Liverpool team who ground out a 2-1 win at Burnley on New Year’s Day to boost their top four hopes.

Ragnar Klavan‘s 94th minute header sealed all three points for the Reds after they let in a late equalizer after dominating the game.

Speaking to the media after the game, Klopp hailed his rotated side as the likes of Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho were missing through injury and Roberto Firmino started on the bench.

“A fantastic finish to the game. This is one of the toughest places to play all season,” Klopp said. “I like rotation, I love the quality of my squad and I am really pleased. It was not fantastic football but it was a fantastic attitude. Today it wasn’t possible to play brilliantly but it was an open game, we had a massive setback with the equalizer but we changed it again – we haven’t done that too often this year.”

Klopp’s side are now on a 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions, their longest unbeaten run under Klopp, and are level on points with Manchester United and just one point behind second-place Chelsea, albeit playing a game more.

16 – @LFC have now gone 16 games in all competitions without defeat (W11 D5) – their longest unbeaten run under Jurgen Klopp. Progression. pic.twitter.com/bt9oRO1QjZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 1, 2018

Burnley hung in the game despite Liverpool dominating and it looked like the Reds would be punished for leaving out several key players with Johann Berg Gudmundsson heading home to cancel out Sadio Mane‘s stunning opener.

Then Dejan Lovren and Klavan combined to head home the winner and justify Klopp’s rotation.

“A very difficult game, three fixtures are really difficult to take,” Klopp said. “We did brilliant, the weather made it so hard, windy, rainy. Burnley are doing well, we denied them to do what they usually like to do. It took a while to score and then the next two goals were very similar. Did we deserve to win? I don’t care. We got the three points. Six points in two days – I’ve never had that before.”

The German coach must now prepare for an FA Cup third round clash against Everton on Friday at Anfield, then a clash against Manchester City on Jan. 14.

Liverpool are the form team in the PL right now.

