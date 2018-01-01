More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
VIDEO: Watch Sadio Mane score a superb goal

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 1, 2018, 11:27 AM EST
Liverpool only had one of their so-called Fab Four starting at Burnley on New Year’s Day, but that was enough.

Sadio Mane produced a moment of magic in the second half as a cross from the right from Trent Alexander-Arnold found the Senegalese forward on the edge of the box.

Mane controlled, turned and then fired home emphatically to put Liverpool ahead at Turf Moor.

Click play on the video below to see the stunning strike from Mane.

Father and son sent off in same incident

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 1, 2018, 12:32 PM EST
This has surely never happened in the soccer world before.

In the 39th minute of Forest Green Rovers’ 2-1 defeat at home to Wycombe Wanderers on Monday, a father and son were both sent off in the same minute.

Sitting in last place of the fourth-tier, Forest Green were reduced to 10-men in the first half as Charlie Cooper was sent off.

Then, his dad, the manager of Forest Green, Mark Cooper, was also sent off as he remonstrated the decision.

Cooper was sticking up for his son but surely this has to be the only time in soccer history a father and son have been sent off in the same incident.

Bizarre.

Jurgen Klopp hails “fantastic” Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 1, 2018, 12:25 PM EST
Jurgen Klopp hailed his “fantastic” Liverpool team who ground out a 2-1 win at Burnley on New Year’s Day to boost their top four hopes.

Coutinho, Salah out injured

Ragnar Klavan‘s 94th minute header sealed all three points for the Reds after they let in a late equalizer after dominating the game.

Speaking to the media after the game, Klopp hailed his rotated side as the likes of Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho were missing through injury and Roberto Firmino started on the bench.

“A fantastic finish to the game. This is one of the toughest places to play all season,” Klopp said. “I like rotation, I love the quality of my squad and I am really pleased. It was not fantastic football but it was a fantastic attitude. Today it wasn’t possible to play brilliantly but it was an open game, we had a massive setback with the equalizer but we changed it again – we haven’t done that too often this year.”

Klopp’s side are now on a 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions, their longest unbeaten run under Klopp, and are level on points with Manchester United and just one point behind second-place Chelsea, albeit playing a game more.

Burnley hung in the game despite Liverpool dominating and it looked like the Reds would be punished for leaving out several key players with Johann Berg Gudmundsson heading home to cancel out Sadio Mane‘s stunning opener.

Then Dejan Lovren and Klavan combined to head home the winner and justify Klopp’s rotation.

“A very difficult game, three fixtures are really difficult to take,” Klopp said. “We did brilliant, the weather made it so hard, windy, rainy. Burnley are doing well, we denied them to do what they usually like to do. It took a while to score and then the next two goals were very similar. Did we deserve to win? I don’t care. We got the three points. Six points in two days – I’ve never had that before.”

The German coach must  now prepare for an FA Cup third round clash against Everton on Friday at Anfield, then a clash against Manchester City on Jan. 14.

Liverpool are the form team in the PL right now.

Burnley 1-2 Liverpool: Late drama as Reds win again

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 1, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
  • Mane scores stunner; Klavan wins it late on
  • Burnley without a win in five
  • Liverpool unbeaten in 16 games

Liverpool extended their long unbeaten run and battled to a 2-1 win at Burnley on New Year’s Day.

In testing conditions Jurgen Klopp‘s side — who are now on their longest unbeaten run under the German coach — did most of the pressing and broke through in the second half with a superb goal from Sadio Mane who stepped up in the absence of the injured Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson nodded home late on as he looked to have snatched a point for the Clarets but then Klavan popped up with a diving header of his own to send the traveling Liverpool fans wild.

With the win Liverpool remain in fourth but move on to 44 points alongside Manchester United, while Burnley have failed to win any of their last five games but remain in seventh.

Liverpool dominated possession early on and looked dangerous on the break with Ashley Barnes having a half chance for Burnley at the other end.

As the first half wore on Liverpool woke up and Nick Pope saved well from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Adam Lallana, making his first start of the season, raced back and made a crucial tackle as last man with Scott Arfield breaking free. A wonderful tackle from the England international to deny Burnley a clear look at goal.

Arfield nodded an effort towards goal which Simon Mignolet saved easily, then Dominic Solanke was tackled by Ben Mee inside the box as a good chance came and went for Liverpool. Half time arrived without a goal in an slow-burner.

The rain continued to pour down in the second half as both teams battled the elements.

Lallana had shots deflected wide and Liverpool finally went ahead just after the hour mark. A cross from the right from Trent Alexander-Arnold found Mane on the edge of the box and the Senegalese forward controlled, turned and thumped home in one action to put Liverpool 1-0 up.

A moment of magic from Mane.

Alexander-Arnold forced Pope into a fine save late on as the youngster drilled a shot from distance towards the top corner, while at the other end Barnes volleyed just wide from the edge of the box.

Late in the game Burnley grabbed the equalizer as a long throw was flicked on by Sam Vokes and Gudmundsson arrived unmarked at the back post to nod home. 1-1.

But Liverpool went straight down the other end and Dejan Lovren nodded across goal for Klavan to head home the winner right in front of the delirious traveling fans. What a finish and what a big win for Liverpool.

Stoke 0-1 Newcastle: Magpies fend off second-half rush from hosts

By Matt ReedJan 1, 2018, 11:55 AM EST
Newcastle picked up a crucial 1-0 road victory on Monday at the bet365 Stadium against Stoke City, bringing the Magpies up to 13th place in the Premier League.

Ayoze Perez was the hero for the Magpies in the attacking third, after finishing off Jacob Murphy‘s low cross. Perez did well to get a right foot to the bouncing ball, and smashed it past Jack Butland.

Meanwhile, Karl Darlow‘s brilliance in net helped preserve the Newcastle lead on the road despite a massive amount of pressure from Stoke’s attack in the second half.

The Magpies were the far superior side in the opening half, with Christian Atsu providing a great deal of pressure early and often against goalkeeper Butland and Stoke.

Atsu’s best chance came in the 14th minute, when he broke free down the right side before forcing a brilliant save by Butland with his legs.

At the half hour mark, Ciaran Clark had a wonderful opportunity to break the deadlock after Ayoze Perez flicked on the initial corner kick, however, Clark put the close-range effort over the crossbar.

The second half surely flipped more in favor of the hosts though as Stoke began to test goalkeeper Darlow on a more regular basis.

Maxim Choupo-Moting nearly gave Darlow a fit six minutes into the second stanza, but the keeper did well close down the attacker and made the subsequent save.

Kurt Zouma had a legitimate header that trickled just wide off of a free kick in the 68th minute, which kept Stoke off the scoresheet.