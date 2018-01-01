VIDEO: Watch Sadio Mane score a superb goal

Mane scores stunner; Klavan wins it late on

Liverpool extended their long unbeaten run and battled to a 2-1 win at Burnley on New Year’s Day.

In testing conditions Jurgen Klopp‘s side — who are now on their longest unbeaten run under the German coach — did most of the pressing and broke through in the second half with a superb goal from Sadio Mane who stepped up in the absence of the injured Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson nodded home late on as he looked to have snatched a point for the Clarets but then Klavan popped up with a diving header of his own to send the traveling Liverpool fans wild.

With the win Liverpool remain in fourth but move on to 44 points alongside Manchester United, while Burnley have failed to win any of their last five games but remain in seventh.

Liverpool dominated possession early on and looked dangerous on the break with Ashley Barnes having a half chance for Burnley at the other end.

As the first half wore on Liverpool woke up and Nick Pope saved well from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Adam Lallana, making his first start of the season, raced back and made a crucial tackle as last man with Scott Arfield breaking free. A wonderful tackle from the England international to deny Burnley a clear look at goal.

Arfield nodded an effort towards goal which Simon Mignolet saved easily, then Dominic Solanke was tackled by Ben Mee inside the box as a good chance came and went for Liverpool. Half time arrived without a goal in an slow-burner.

The rain continued to pour down in the second half as both teams battled the elements.

Lallana had shots deflected wide and Liverpool finally went ahead just after the hour mark. A cross from the right from Trent Alexander-Arnold found Mane on the edge of the box and the Senegalese forward controlled, turned and thumped home in one action to put Liverpool 1-0 up.

A moment of magic from Mane.

Alexander-Arnold forced Pope into a fine save late on as the youngster drilled a shot from distance towards the top corner, while at the other end Barnes volleyed just wide from the edge of the box.

Late in the game Burnley grabbed the equalizer as a long throw was flicked on by Sam Vokes and Gudmundsson arrived unmarked at the back post to nod home. 1-1.

But Liverpool went straight down the other end and Dejan Lovren nodded across goal for Klavan to head home the winner right in front of the delirious traveling fans. What a finish and what a big win for Liverpool.

