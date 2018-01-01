More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Watch Live: Brighton vs. Bournemouth

By Matt ReedJan 1, 2018, 7:27 AM EST
Leave a comment

Brighton hosts Bournemouth from the Amex Stadium to kick off Premier League in 2018 (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

The Seagulls will be led by the attacking duo of Pascal Gross and Jose Izquierdo, while Matty Ryan starts in goal for the home side.

Meanwhile, the Cherries make four adjustments to their starting XI as Pugh, Arter, Afobe and Daniels enter the lineup.

Brighton: Ryan; Schelotto, Dunk, Duffy, Suttner, Knockaert, Stephens, Propper, Izquierdo, Gross, Murray. Subs: Krul, Bruno, Goldson, Kayal, March, Brown, Hemed.

Bournemouth: Begovic; Smith, Cook, Francis, Daniels, Ibe, Cook, Arter, Pugh, Afobe, Wilson. Subs: Boruc, Simpson, Ake, Surman, Gosling, Butcher, Mousett.

New Liverpool addition Van Dijk speaks following blockbuster move

Liverpool @LFC
By Matt ReedJan 1, 2018, 8:02 AM EST
Leave a comment

Jurgen Klopp‘s side has received very little criticism about the quality of the team’s attack under his watch, and now with a big-money defensive signing the German will be hoping to patch up a big hole with the addition of Virgil Van Dijk.

[ MORE: PST discusses the best of 2017 ]

The 26-year-old Dutchman officially joined Liverpool on Monday as the new year officially rolled around, thus completing his move from Southampton.

The Reds will be in action on Monday as they travel to Burnley in an important top-10 matchup, however, Van Dijk will not feature for Klopp’s men.

Here are some of the biggest takeaways from Van Dijk’s first interview as a Red:

On why the Dutchman selected Liverpool

“I think the most important thing is the size of the club, the culture of the club, the players, the manager and obviously the fans, who make the club this special. With the history at the club and everything around it – even the training ground and stuff – it is just a perfect, perfect match for me, and for my family as well.”

On what it feels like to play at Anfield

“I think something special. I think Anfield is a very special stadium and it is my home right now as well. I am just looking forward to being on the pitch, especially as a [home] player at the stadium. It’s going to be nice, especially the evening games and the European nights.”

On Van Dijk’s style as a defender

“I am vocal, I am obviously pretty tall, I like to command the defensive line and have the ball as well. I like to play out from the back and be comfortable on the ball. Obviously there is a lot of improvement still to come, but I think the manager can help me with that.”

On playing in the Champions League… again

“Yes, a lot. Obviously I have played in the Champions League with Celtic and that was very special as well. Liverpool is up there as well with the atmosphere and the fans. I am just looking forward to everything! Everything is perfect; the stadium, the training ground, the facilities and the people who work at the club, the people and the city, the fans. It is just the perfect place for me to be, and for my family to be as well.”

On why he selected the no. 4 kit

“I had No.4 when I played for Groningen back in Holland, so I was always a big fan of No.4 anyway. Unfortunately at Southampton, my good friend Jordy Clasie had No.4, so I didn’t want to take it from him! I just like No.4. Obviously here, Sami Hyypia had it here as well and played for my team where I played 10 years in Holland, Willem II, so it’s a bit special.”

On the brilliance of the Reds attack

“Yeah, very happy! With Southampton we saw it with our own eyes [in November]. There is a lot of quality up front. I think the whole team is full of quality. They’ve been showing it already throughout the season.”

Report: Barcelona monitoring Chelsea defender Christensen

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images
By Matt ReedDec 31, 2017, 6:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Chelsea’s defense has seen a makeover in 2017/18 with a plethora of new faces, and one of those players is drawing significant attention from the Camp Nou.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Barcelona is tracking Blues defender Andreas Christensen — who has quickly become one of Antonio Conte‘s go-to starters at the back.

[ MORE: PST roundtable discusses the best of 2017 ]

The 21-year-old has worked his way into the Chelsea starting XI this season, alongside mainstays Gary Cahill and Cezar Azpilicueta in the team’s back-three system. With David Luiz out injured, Christensen has often been Conte’s first-choice, despite the club also bringing in ex-Roma center back Antonio Rudiger this summer.

Barca have yet to lose a match this season in either domestic or European competition since their Spanish Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid back in August.

The club has been short-handed defensively though with Samuel Umtiti sidelined due to injury, leaving Gerard Pique and Javier Mascherano to fend for themselves.

New Year’s PL preview: Burnley hosts Liverpool, Man United visits Everton

Mark Runnacles/Getty Images
By Matt ReedDec 31, 2017, 5:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

There’s no better way to ring in the new year than with some Premier League action!

Five matches will take place on Jan. 1 as 19 clubs look to chase down league leaders Manchester City — who to this point appear to be running away with the PL title.

[ MORE: Late drama at the Hawthorns gives West Brom draw with Arsenal ]

The day’s “premier” matchup will take place at the Turf Moor when Burnley plays host to Mohamed Salah and Liverpool.

A Reds victory would put Jurgen Klopp‘s side level on points with third-place Manchester United, however, a win for Burnley would push the club above Tottenham and into sixth.

Elsewhere, Everton takes on Man United, who has had its share of struggles recently with four consecutive winless matches in all competitions.

The Toffees are looking to get back to winning ways as well, after going three games unbeaten — including a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Below is the full schedule for Monday’s PL action:

Brighton vs. Bournemouth — 7:30 a.m. ET
Burnley vs. Liverpool — 10 a.m. ET
Stoke City vs. Newcastle — 10 a.m. ET
Leicester City vs. Huddersfield Town — 10 a.m. ET
Everton vs. Manchester United — 12:30 p.m. ET

NYCFC signs Jesus Medina as third Designated Player

Twitter/@NYCFC
By Matt ReedDec 31, 2017, 4:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

In an attempt to get younger, Patrick Vieira has brought in another talented Designated Player as New York City FC prepares for the 2018 MLS season.

[ MORE: Leon Goretzka to join Bayern on free transfer ]

On Sunday, NYCFC announced the signing of Jesus Medina — who becomes the club’s third DP signing heading into next year. Medina joins captain David Villa and Maxi Moralez as the team’s DPs.

The 20-year-old Paraguayan joins the MLS side from Club Libertad, who play in Medina’s native country.

“It’s a unique feeling, I’ve always wanted to play at a grand club like New York City FC who are doing great things and it’s a privilege to be here,” Medina told NYCFC.com.

“My first thought when I heard of the interest was that it was a great club, an important club in the United States – it’s a great feeling. Claudio Reyna talked to me and said wonderful things about the club and the league. I then made the decision to go over there to keep growing as a player and as a person.

“It’s also such a special feeling to have a World Cup winner with France as a Head Coach. I think training with such an experienced professional, at my young age, will help me as a player and will hopefully be a great experience for me. He will teach me a lot.

Medina scored 17 goals in his six professional seasons with Libertad, with the young winger making his senior debut at the age of 15.

Additionally, Medina has represented the Under-17 and U-20 national teams for Paraguay, prior to making his senior team debut in 2017 against Mexico.