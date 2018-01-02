Manchester City 3-1 Watford: Leaders back in the win column

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Watford lost first meeting 6-0

Sterling, Aguero score

Gray breaks shutout in 82nd

Manchester City struck early en route to an easy 3-1 win over Watford at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

The match was the first for City since its 18-match win streak was snapped by a draw with Crystal Palace this weekend.

Watford remains 10th, but is now just five points clear of the drop zone.

Who needs a minute? Man City went ahead after just 39 seconds.

Two of City’s breakout stars of the season, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling, connected on a cross from the former on the left to the unmarked latter on the right.

David Silva sent Kevin De Bruyne deep into the box, and his cross from the left was deflected into the goal by Christian Kabasele before it could get to Sergio Aguero. Own goal, 2-0.

De Bruyne then whipped a free kick off the cross bar, and City put the rebound in Heurelho Gomes‘ hands.

The Hornets came close to pulling one back in the 29th minute, but Ederson palmed Andre Gray‘s effort wide of the far post.

Aguero would get on the board of his own accord off a 63rd minute corner, as Man City put this one out of reach with just under a half hour to spare.

10 – Sergio Aguero has now scored 10 goals in six appearances against Watford in all competitons. Inevitable. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 2, 2018

