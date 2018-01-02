Palace wins match, loses two players for season

Crystal Palace has a pall cast over its 2-1 win over Southampton on Tuesday, as the club has been dealt a serious blow with season-ending injuries to two players.

Scott Dann and Jason Puncheon, longtime servants of the club, have both suffered cruciate ligament injuries and manager Roy Hodgson says either could miss the start of next season, too.

[ RECAP: Saints 1-2 Palace ]

Puncheon 31, lost his starting spot after 10 matches but has 161 caps for the Eagles, while Dann, 30, has captained the club 10 times this season.

Here’s Hodgson on whether Palace will be active in the transfer market, knowing full well the Eagles saved their season with January additions of Mamadou Sakho and Luka Milivojevic last season (not simply hiring Sam Allardyce, believe it or not). From the BBC:

“It’s far too soon to say, we didn’t know until today that Scott had injured a cruciate ligament but the Chairman and Directors are keen to improve our squad to ensure we have what we need. Hopefully our performances have shown that if we get that backing it’ll make us even stronger in this run in.”

Follow @NicholasMendola