Pochettino: Spurs needed to kill off Swans earlier to ease anxiety

It was a downpour at the Liberty Stadium, watery Wales if you will, and Tottenham Hotspur was only ahead via an offside Fernando Llorente goal.
But despite 68 percent possession, Spurs were always one mistake away from losing two points. Dele Alli did manage a goal in the 89th minute but, as Tottenham saw earlier this season against Burnley, you have to put teams away.
[ RECAP: Swans 0-2 Spurs ]
Mauricio Pochettino says it’s clear Spurs deserved the points over 90 minutes, but wasn’t excited with his team’s finishing. From the BBC:
“When you don’t kill games sometimes you pay and one thing can change everything so we were anxious to score the second. It was late in the game but we felt the happiness and the three points was massive. Now we rest and work in the video room because we have another game so soon.”
Spurs play again on Thursday against a West Ham team which came back to beat West Brom 2-1 on Tuesday. The fifth place side will start Harry Kane after saving him for a 22-minute sub role on Tuesday, and aim to keep pace with the Top Four.
Alan Pardew was at the defense of West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore after the England international went into the stands at West Ham on Tuesday.
Livermore was substituted by Pardew and looked set to return to the dugout when he reacted furiously in charging toward fans in the West Ham stands.
[ RECAP: West Ham 2-1 West Brom ]
“Obviously you don’t want to see a player in the crowd,” said the Baggies boss.”There’s no way he’s going in the crowd – because I know him, he’s a great lad – unless he was provoked severely. That’s all I know. I haven’t had a chance to talk to Jake. I’ll speak to Jake and we’ll go from there.”
Without knowing what was said to Livermore, who has been through hardship including the loss of a baby, it’s difficult to see the player dodging discipline from the FA. Entering the stands is always treated very seriously, though West Ham has announced it will investigate the incident from its end.
Tim Howard was suspended three games for an altercation with a fan in MLS, while Patrice Evra was banned from all competitions (though he violently kicked a fan).
Livermore won’t likely face anything like that, but a fine or other seems likely.
The New York Red Bulls are at it again, sending a fan favorite and arguable Team MVP packing to a conference rival in the offseason.
A year after sending Dax McCarty to the Chicago Fire, RBNY has shipped Sacha Kljestan to Orlando City SC.
[ MORE: Danny Rose injury setback ]
In exchange for Kljestan and $150,000 in Targeted Allocation Money, the Red Bulls will get promising defender Tommy Redding (20) and attacker Carlos Rivas (23).
The 52-times capped Kljestan finishes his tenure in New York with 22 goals and 37 assists in 121 matches. He is banned for the first two matches of the MLS season.
According to ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle:
Sources confirmed that Kljestan signed a new, two-year contract with Orlando, though it is unclear at present if he will remain a designated player or if his salary will be bought down with TAM
The Red Bulls dropped to sixth in the East but finished five points ahead of their closest playoff competitor, as close to the third seed as missing the playoffs. That’s a five spot and seven-point drop from 2016.
Orlando has flipped the script big time since the end of the season, with Kaka retiring and Cyle Larin preparing to sign with a European club.
The Lions have added NASL star Stefano Pinho, NYCFC’s RJ Allen, the Galaxy’s Jose Villarreal, and Partizan Belgrade’s Mohamed El-Munir.
Crystal Palace has a pall cast over its 2-1 win over Southampton on Tuesday, as the club has been dealt a serious blow with season-ending injuries to two players.
Scott Dann and Jason Puncheon, longtime servants of the club, have both suffered cruciate ligament injuries and manager Roy Hodgson says either could miss the start of next season, too.
[ RECAP: Saints 1-2 Palace ]
Puncheon 31, lost his starting spot after 10 matches but has 161 caps for the Eagles, while Dann, 30, has captained the club 10 times this season.
Here’s Hodgson on whether Palace will be active in the transfer market, knowing full well the Eagles saved their season with January additions of Mamadou Sakho and Luka Milivojevic last season (not simply hiring Sam Allardyce, believe it or not). From the BBC:
“It’s far too soon to say, we didn’t know until today that Scott had injured a cruciate ligament but the Chairman and Directors are keen to improve our squad to ensure we have what we need. Hopefully our performances have shown that if we get that backing it’ll make us even stronger in this run in.”
Pep Guardiola‘s focus wasn’t on his team’s fine performance on a miserable day against Watford, it was on the festive fixtures.
Manchester City returned to winning ways with a 3-1 defeat of the Hornets at the Etihad Stadium, but Guardiola says something has to be done about the congested fixtures.
[ RECAP: Man City 3-1 Watford ]
And for a man whose side has dropped points just twice this season, it’s not like he’s talking sour grapes from losing matches.
No sugarcoating, from the BBC:
“We’re going to kill the players. The federations don’t think about the players but they have to. They play 11 months in a row. They have to protect them and play with quality and not quality. We have to think about the artists. But I know it won’t happen.”
There won’t likely be a winter break in England, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see fixtures given a little more breathing room in the future. Two matches in three days is tough for the depth of so many sides.