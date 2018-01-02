Pochettino: Spurs needed to kill off Swans earlier to ease anxiety

It was a downpour at the Liberty Stadium, watery Wales if you will, and Tottenham Hotspur was only ahead via an offside Fernando Llorente goal.

But despite 68 percent possession, Spurs were always one mistake away from losing two points. Dele Alli did manage a goal in the 89th minute but, as Tottenham saw earlier this season against Burnley, you have to put teams away.

[ RECAP: Swans 0-2 Spurs ]

Mauricio Pochettino says it’s clear Spurs deserved the points over 90 minutes, but wasn’t excited with his team’s finishing. From the BBC:

“When you don’t kill games sometimes you pay and one thing can change everything so we were anxious to score the second. It was late in the game but we felt the happiness and the three points was massive. Now we rest and work in the video room because we have another game so soon.”

Spurs play again on Thursday against a West Ham team which came back to beat West Brom 2-1 on Tuesday. The fifth place side will start Harry Kane after saving him for a 22-minute sub role on Tuesday, and aim to keep pace with the Top Four.

Follow @NicholasMendola