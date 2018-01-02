More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Report: Danny Rose suffers injury setback

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 2, 2018, 5:04 PM EST
Danny Rose can’t catch a break.

The Tottenham Hotspur and England left back was not in the Spurs squad for their trip to Swansea City on Tuesday (they won 2-0 in the rain in South Wales) and it appears he may not feature anytime soon.

Rose, 27, was out for nine months with a knee injury and only returned to action in October following an operation to fix the problem, but ESPN is reporting that the attacking full back has suffered a recurrence of the same issue.

Per the report, Rose will undergo further tests in the next few days and isn’t expected to play against West Ham on Thursday or in the FA Cup clash with AFC Wimbledon on Sunday.

Tottenham have Ben Davies at left back, while Jan Vertonghen can also play there if needed, but Rose’s absence will be a big blow for Mauricio Pochettino.

This news also places some doubt into the mind of Manchester United, and others, who have been linked with a transfer move for Rose in January or the summer, especially following his explosive comments in the summer about Tottenham’s transfer dealings and wage budgets.

Cynics out there would say it is quite timely for Rose to have a flare up of his previous knee injury just as the January transfer window opens, but it does seem to be more simple than that as the England international battles a long-term issue.

In his prime, it appears Rose just can’t shake off his persistent knee problems.

Guardiola upset about fixtures: “We’re going to kill the players”

By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2018, 5:23 PM EST
Pep Guardiola‘s focus wasn’t on his team’s fine performance on a miserable day against Watford, it was on the festive fixtures.

Manchester City returned to winning ways with a 3-1 defeat of the Hornets at the Etihad Stadium, but Guardiola says something has to be done about the congested fixtures.

And for a man whose side has dropped points just twice this season, it’s not like he’s talking sour grapes from losing matches.

No sugarcoating, from the BBC:

“We’re going to kill the players. The federations don’t think about the players but they have to. They play 11 months in a row. They have to protect them and play with quality and not quality. We have to think about the artists. But I know it won’t happen.”

There won’t likely be a winter break in England, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see fixtures given a little more breathing room in the future. Two matches in three days is tough for the depth of so many sides.

Manchester City 3-1 Watford: Leaders back in the win column

By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2018, 4:52 PM EST
  • Watford lost first meeting 6-0
  • Sterling, Aguero score
  • Gray breaks shutout in 82nd

Manchester City struck early en route to an easy 3-1 win over Watford at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

The match was the first for City since its 18-match win streak was snapped by a draw with Crystal Palace this weekend.

Watford remains 10th, but is now just five points clear of the drop zone.

Who needs a minute? Man City went ahead after just 39 seconds.

Two of City’s breakout stars of the season, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling, connected on a cross from the former on the left to the unmarked latter on the right.

David Silva sent Kevin De Bruyne deep into the box, and his cross from the left was deflected into the goal by Christian Kabasele before it could get to Sergio Aguero. Own goal, 2-0.

De Bruyne then whipped a free kick off the cross bar, and City put the rebound in Heurelho Gomes‘ hands.

The Hornets came close to pulling one back in the 29th minute, but Ederson palmed Andre Gray‘s effort wide of the far post.

Aguero would get on the board of his own accord off a 63rd minute corner, as Man City put this one out of reach with just under a half hour to spare.

Swansea 0-2 Tottenham: Spurs stay red-hot

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 2, 2018, 4:49 PM EST
  • Llorente scores controversial winner
  • Tottenham up into fifth place
  • Alli scores late on with assist from Kane

Tottenham Hotspur battled to a 2-0 win at a spirited Swansea City side in treachrous conditions at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday.

Fernando Llorente, playing against his former club, headed home a controversial opener and despite heavy Swansea pressure in the second half Spurs sealed the victory late on as Dele Alli continued his good form.

With the win Tottenham move into fifth place and have 40 points, while Swansea stay bottom on 16 points.

Spurs went ahead after 12 minutes with Christian Eriksen‘s free kick from the left nodded home by Llorente, but the Spanish striker was clearly in an offside position against his former club. The goal stood as Llorente scored on his first PL start for the club.

In the driving rain in South Wales the away side continued to push with Llorente sliding in and going close to getting on the end of another pinpoint pass.

Before half time Swansea had a free kick in a dangerous area but Renato Sanches was off target, while Martin Olsson fired wide with the soggy conditions impacting the flow of the game.

Llorente almost scored a carbon copy of his first goal just before half time, as he elected to use his foot to flick on Eriksen’s superb free kick but the Spaniard’s effort was over the bar.

Spurs started the second half brightly with Dele Alli going close and Heung-Min Son also looked dangerous.

However, Davinson Sanchez was lucky to stay on the pitch as he picked up a yellow card and then clattered into Olsson but no second yellow was dished out. Soon after Victor Wanyama made his long awaited return and came on for Sanchez who had pushed his luck.

Lukasz Fabianski denied Alli and then at the other end substitute Luciano Narsingh ran in behind and from a tight angle forced Hugo Lloris into a save.

Alli then nodded a header close from Eric Dier‘s ball and up the other end Lloris came flying off his line as Jordan Ayew looked certain to equalize but Ben Davies cleared superbly.

Mike Van der Hoorn then hit the post with Lloris beaten as Harry Kane jumped off the bench to try and help Spurs see out the win. Son went close as he volleyed Kieran Trippier‘s cross inches wide late on, but Tottenham sealed things late on.

Kane played in Alli superbly to finish at the second attempt as Spurs won 2-0.

West Ham 2-1 West Brom: Big Andy leads comeback win

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2018, 4:43 PM EST
  • Carroll scores first goals since April 1, 2017
  • First brace since Jan. 21, 2017
  • McClean scores for Baggies
  • West Brom winless since August
  • West Ham out of the drop zone

Unique hairstyles and towering headers: That’s what Andy Carrol does, and the big Englishman beat Ben Foster twice to keep West Bromwich Albion winless since August following a 2-1 loss to West Ham United at the London Stadium.

James McClean put the Baggies ahead, but the lead would not last and West Brom remains in the drop zone with 16 points, five points behind the 15th place Hammers.

The match was also notable for an ugly incident in which West Brom’s Jake Livermore, incensed by something in the crowd, climbed into the stands.

West Ham came flying out of the gate, with plenty of pressure down the right and an early Manuel Lanzini yellow card, but the visitors came closest to opening the scoring on an audacious Salomon Rondon chip that just passed the cross bar.

The Irons took five of the first six shots, but the Baggies scored the opener when Rondon set up James McClean on a counter attack. Alan Pardew‘s Baggies had a look at their first win since August.

West Brom was cagey in pursuit of the win, and the Irons’ central midfield had problems with the Baggies’ superior numbers.

Carroll had trouble getting free up top, but the Baggies gave him an opening in the 59th minute. He hammered a Cresswell cross to the left of Foster to make it 1-1 in the 59th.

Arnautovic was denied by a charging Foster, and Angelo Ogbonna then made a timely intervention after Oliver Burke beat him for pace to a delightful through ball from Rondon.

Yet Carroll was there deep into stoppage time to send bubbles into the air when he hammered a shot behind Foster from an acute angle after an Arnautovic cross eluded Javier Hernandez.

