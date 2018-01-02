Report: Danny Rose suffers injury setback

Danny Rose can’t catch a break.

The Tottenham Hotspur and England left back was not in the Spurs squad for their trip to Swansea City on Tuesday (they won 2-0 in the rain in South Wales) and it appears he may not feature anytime soon.

Rose, 27, was out for nine months with a knee injury and only returned to action in October following an operation to fix the problem, but ESPN is reporting that the attacking full back has suffered a recurrence of the same issue.

Per the report, Rose will undergo further tests in the next few days and isn’t expected to play against West Ham on Thursday or in the FA Cup clash with AFC Wimbledon on Sunday.

Tottenham have Ben Davies at left back, while Jan Vertonghen can also play there if needed, but Rose’s absence will be a big blow for Mauricio Pochettino.

This news also places some doubt into the mind of Manchester United, and others, who have been linked with a transfer move for Rose in January or the summer, especially following his explosive comments in the summer about Tottenham’s transfer dealings and wage budgets.

Cynics out there would say it is quite timely for Rose to have a flare up of his previous knee injury just as the January transfer window opens, but it does seem to be more simple than that as the England international battles a long-term issue.

In his prime, it appears Rose just can’t shake off his persistent knee problems.

