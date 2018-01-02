More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Reports: Stoke board assessing Hughes’ position

By Andy EdwardsJan 2, 2018, 1:30 PM EST
After losing seven of 10 games and sinking to within two points of the relegation zone, it was inevitable: members of the Stoke City board are said to be given consideration to firing manager Mark Hughes, according to multiple reports from the UK.

Monday’s 1-0 home defeat to fellow relegation battlers Newcastle United, which culminated in stadium-wide chants of, “Hughes out,” could very well be his final game in charge of the club.

Speaking after the loss to Newcastle, Hughes was hugely defiant and insisted he was the right — and only — man for the job:

“Who else is going to do it? In terms of the knowledge of the group and the progress in my time here, I’m the best person to do it.”

“Everybody talks about the changes we made but Rafa Benitez made six changes, what’s the difference. I don’t see why my decisions are questioned. I am brave enough to take it on the chin.”

If Hughes is to go, Stoke would be wise to make the decision sooner rather than later, thus affording his replacement an opportunity to make one or two signings during the now-open January transfer window.

If Hughes remains the right man in the big picture, then he’s still the right man now, even after losing seven out of 10. However, nothing could further damage Stoke’s season than keeping Hughes in charge based on one or two decent results in the coming weeks, only for the team to tank again shortly there after before making a change after Jan. 31. This would be a rare instance where a swift decision is hugely preferred to a labored, wait-and-see saga.

George Weah: Slum, to soccer stardom, and now president

AP Photo/Abbas Dulleh
Associated PressJan 2, 2018, 12:29 PM EST
George Weah’s soccer talent took him from a slum surrounded by swamps in Liberia to superstardom in Paris, Milan and London, becoming the first and still only African to win FIFA’s world player of the year award.

That’s only half the story.

Raised in a poor neighborhood built on a mangrove swamp on the neglected outskirts of the Liberian port capital Monrovia, Weah was elected president of his country last week. His victory over the country’s incumbent vice president, a business graduate and former consultant to the World Bank, was a lesson in how sports fame can help propel figures with humble beginnings to positions of great importance.

Weah was not the first sportsman to test his popularity in the political arena. Boxer Manny Pacquiao is a senator in the Philippines, former Olympic champion runner and current IAAF president Sebastian Coe was a member of parliament in Britain, and ex-cricketer Imran Khan leads an opposition party in Pakistan. There have been others.

But Weah, easily Liberia’s most famous sportsman, has reached the highest office in his land. His challenge is big, too.

The 51-year-old former striker, who made his name with Italian giant AC Milan in the 1990s, must lead a country that still sits in the shadow of civil war. Weah has the brutal warlord and convicted war criminal Charles Taylor as one of his recent predecessors as president of Liberia. Just as Liberia, a nation on the coast of West Africa founded by freed slaves from America, appeared to be emerging from violence, it was rocked by the Ebola crisis in 2014-15.

And there’s the grinding poverty. Poverty that Weah knows firsthand from his early years in Monrovia’s Clara Town slum.

Helped by his familiarity with those hardships, Weah won the second round of voting in the presidential election by a large margin as young Liberians, especially, put their trust in a former soccer player with little experience in politics, and who only achieved his high school diploma when he was in his 40s.

Some of them might even be too young to remember Weah during his footballing heyday, but very few of them aren’t aware of his achievements. A league title with France’s Paris Saint-Germain in 1994, the top scorer in the 1994-95 Champions League, two league titles with AC Milan and, his greatest moment, the world player of the year and Ballon d’Or winner in 1995.

Maybe more importantly for poor Liberians in the same situation as Weah was: Soccer made him rich and famous.

The name Weah of Liberia stands out on that list of players who have been voted the world’s best, the only one from his continent alongside greats of the game from Italy, Spain, Germany, Brazil and Argentina. Strong, fast and with skill to match his physical prowess, he scored wondrous goals.

One of his best was this dizzying display of pace and skill for Milan against Verona. Two of Weah’s sons also became professional footballers, with Timothy Weah starring for the United States at last year’s under-17 World Cup. George Weah Jr., now 30, was also a youth international for the U.S.

An African in the big leagues in Europe is not a novelty now. But in the late 1980s, when Weah senior was playing his way out of the slum, it was rare. And even rarer that he should come from Liberia, a country that still struggles to put a national team together, and not Africa’s more fertile football fields in Nigeria, Cameroon, Senegal or Ivory Coast.

Weah played in France, Italy and for Chelsea and Manchester City in the English Premier League, and was Africa’s first superstar. He was named African Player of the Century in 1996.

He never appeared at the World Cup – his Liberian teammates weren’t good enough to help him get there – but Weah said in an interview in 2015 for FIFA that his own success was always dedicated to Liberians.

“They celebrated with me and it put Liberia on the map,” Weah said.

Weah’s decision to personally bankroll the Liberia national team through a number of World Cup qualifying campaigns further ingratiated him to his compatriots. Last week, those compatriots elected Weah president, pinning their dreams on an ex-soccer star whose rise from the slum appears to give them as much hope of better things as the Harvard-educated, Nobel Peace Prize-winning Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who Weah will succeed as leader of his country.

Signs of that sentiment were evident in Weah’s early political career a few years ago when one of his young supporters proclaimed: “We want to put him in power because he cares for the youths and common people. And if he becomes president he will open a football academy for us.”

Transfer rumor roundup: Liverpool demand $220m for Coutinho

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 2, 2018, 11:36 AM EST
It’s the most wonderful time of the year deceptive, draining, trying time of the Premier League campaign: transfer speculation season.

Manchester United’s search for their full backs of the future could lead to a $70-million bid (release clause) for Napoli left back Faouzi Ghoulam, according to Portuguese publication Record, which also states 22-year-old Spaniard Alex Grimaldo would then move to Napoli for $35 million. The 23-year-old Algerian international has been on the radars of Man United-sized clubs for a couple years now, but is still only just entering the prime of his career.

Arsene Wenger appears resigned to the fact that Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will leave Arsenal this summer, for free, but insists that no offers have been made to acquire either of the Gunners’ star attackers this month.

Whenever If Philippe Coutinho makes his long-rumored move from Liverpool to Barcelona, he will only be allowed to do so for a fee of nearly $220 million — only $43 million short of Neymar’s world-record transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Huddersfield Town are reportedly “in talks” to sign 23-year-old Monaco defender Terence Kongolo. The Dutch international only moved from Feyenoord to Ligue 1 in the summer, for $15 million. UPDATE: Huddersfield have announced the loan signing of Kongolo.

Stoke City have rejected West Ham United’s offer for midfielder Joe Allen, according to ESPN UK. The Potters will reportedly continue to reject any bids, at any price, that come in for the 27-year-old Welshman.

Wenger charged by FA for behavior in ref’s locker room

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 2, 2018, 10:37 AM EST
Arsene Wenger has been charged by the English Football Association for his alleged misconduct in the referee’s locker room following Sunday’s 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion, the FA announced on Tuesday.

Aggrieved that referee Mike Dean awarded a penalty kick for a questionable handball late in the game, Wenger’s post-game comments were highly critical, saying when asked if Dean had offered an explanation of his decision, “No, he saw what he wanted to see and we have to deal with that.”

“It is alleged his language and/or behavior in the match officials’ changing room after the game was abusive and/or improper and/or questioned the integrity of the match referee. He has until 6 p.m. on Friday to respond.”

Wenger faces his second suspension in a year after he was banned for four games last January, when he was sent off and pushed a referee in the tunnel. The FA will take that into account in making a decision on potential disciplinary action.

Wenger: Alexis, Ozil not the first big players to leave Arsenal

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 2, 2018, 9:24 AM EST
Arsene Wenger appears resigned — and ready to spin — the fact that, with each passing day, Arsenal look likelier and likelier to lose Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, for nothing, this summer.

Of course, should Arsenal decide that recouping a bit of money is a wise strategy only six months too late, either player could be sold at a bargain price during the now-open January transfer window. More likely, though, is the troublesome, arduous process of playing out the final few months of their current contracts before leaving on free transfers after June 30.

Wenger has been asked about the superstar duo, which could have fetched as much as $200 million at any point during the last 18 months, all season. He has been laying the groundwork — the pre-spin, if you will — for months. Now, with Sanchez and Ozil officially able to negotiate a pre-arranged contract with other clubs, Wenger wants you to believe it’s perfectly normal, and not at all alarming, for a pair of top-20-in-the-world attacking talents to leave the same club in the same summer… once again, for free — quotes from the Telegraph:

“We have not lost them yet and secondly we will respond to that by bringing in players of top quality. My focus is on tomorrow’s game. After that, this club has lost many, many big players and has always responded well. Massive players have left this club and the club will always be in a strong position. You want to keep your best players.”

Indeed, they wouldn’t even be the first Gunners stars this decade to leave the club after running their contracts into the final 12 months. With just one year remaining on his contract, Robin Van Persie left Arsenal in the summer of 2012 for just $32 million; he joined Manchester United, scored 26 goals that season and won his first PL title… finally. All he had to do was leave Arsenal for immediate dividends.

At this point, it seems a foregone conclusion Sanchez will finally join Man City this summer and, barring a seismic shift of PL power, Arsenal fans will be watching their former hero win the title immediately after leaving, while they continue shuffling between fourth and sixth.