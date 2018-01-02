Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace: Eagles seal comeback win

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Just 1 defeat in 11 for Palace

Saints without a win in nine

Eagles climb to 14th in PL table

Crystal Palace fought back to beat Southampton 2-1 at a soggy St Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday.

Saints took the lead via Shane Long early in the game but Palace scored twice in 11 minutes in the second half to turn the games on its head. James McArthur grabbed the equalizer and Luka Milivojevic scored a superb winner to bag all three points for Palace.

With the win Palace move on to 22 points for the season, while Saints remain on 20 points and are only out of the bottom three on goal difference with just four wins in 22 PL games this season.

Saints started well with Long and Dusan Tadic going close with the former blazing over inside the first 30 seconds.

The home side continue to do most of the pressing with Pierre Emile Hojbjerg having a fine long-range effort tipped over by Wayne Hennessey.

Long ended his long drought in front of goal in emphatic fashion as Ryan Bertrand‘s cross missed everyone, then Jeremy Pied picked out Long to hammer home the opener. 1-0 to Saints as Long scored his first goal in 36 games for club and country. Relief.

1320 – Shane Long's goal ended a run of 1320 minutes without scoring in the Premier League, since doing so against Sunderland in February 2017. Relief. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 2, 2018

Palace did threaten on the break with Yohan Cabaye, Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke combining well at times but the Eagles failed to create a clear cut chance in the first half in the wind and rain.

The Eagles made a switch at half time with Cabaye coming off and Patrick Van Aanholt coming on as Palace switched to a 4-4-2.

Former Palace goalkeeper Alex McCarthy saved superbly from Benteke’s deflected shot as the English goalkeeper came up big in his first PL start at St Mary’s.

Palace deservedly equalized with 20 minutes to go as Townsend’s ball into the box was nodded down by Benteke and McArthur arrived to make it 1-1.

Soon after they were ahead as Milivojevic curled home a beauty to make it 2-1 and they held on comfortably with Zaha almost scoring a third with a volley.

Disaster for Southampton. Jubilation for Palace.

