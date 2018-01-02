Swansea 0-2 Tottenham: Spurs stay red-hot

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Llorente scores controversial winner

Tottenham up into fifth place

Alli scores late on with assist from Kane

Tottenham Hotspur battled to a 2-0 win at a spirited Swansea City side in treachrous conditions at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday.

Fernando Llorente, playing against his former club, headed home a controversial opener and despite heavy Swansea pressure in the second half Spurs sealed the victory late on as Dele Alli continued his good form.

With the win Tottenham move into fifth place and have 40 points, while Swansea stay bottom on 16 points.

Spurs went ahead after 12 minutes with Christian Eriksen‘s free kick from the left nodded home by Llorente, but the Spanish striker was clearly in an offside position against his former club. The goal stood as Llorente scored on his first PL start for the club.

In the driving rain in South Wales the away side continued to push with Llorente sliding in and going close to getting on the end of another pinpoint pass.

11 – Fernando Llorente has scored 11 goals in his last 12 Premier League appearances at the Liberty Stadium (10 of those for Swansea). Stomping. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 2, 2018

Before half time Swansea had a free kick in a dangerous area but Renato Sanches was off target, while Martin Olsson fired wide with the soggy conditions impacting the flow of the game.

Llorente almost scored a carbon copy of his first goal just before half time, as he elected to use his foot to flick on Eriksen’s superb free kick but the Spaniard’s effort was over the bar.

Spurs started the second half brightly with Dele Alli going close and Heung-Min Son also looked dangerous.

However, Davinson Sanchez was lucky to stay on the pitch as he picked up a yellow card and then clattered into Olsson but no second yellow was dished out. Soon after Victor Wanyama made his long awaited return and came on for Sanchez who had pushed his luck.

Lukasz Fabianski denied Alli and then at the other end substitute Luciano Narsingh ran in behind and from a tight angle forced Hugo Lloris into a save.

Alli then nodded a header close from Eric Dier‘s ball and up the other end Lloris came flying off his line as Jordan Ayew looked certain to equalize but Ben Davies cleared superbly.

Mike Van der Hoorn then hit the post with Lloris beaten as Harry Kane jumped off the bench to try and help Spurs see out the win. Son went close as he volleyed Kieran Trippier‘s cross inches wide late on, but Tottenham sealed things late on.

Kane played in Alli superbly to finish at the second attempt as Spurs won 2-0.

