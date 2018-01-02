More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Watch Live: Swansea-Spurs, Man City-Watford; 4 PL games

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 2, 2018, 2:24 PM EST
The Premier League games just keep on coming.

Tottenham Hotspur head to Swansea City, while two huge battles at the wrong end of the table see West Ham host West Brom and Southampton welcome Crystal Palace to St Mary’s. Premier League leaders Manchester City also welcome Watford to the Etihad Stadium.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year's Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.

The schedule for the four games on Tuesday is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

2:45 p.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN
2:45 p.m. ET: Southampton vs. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold
2:45 p.m. ET: West Ham United vs. West Brom – NBC Sports Gold
3 p.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold

PL AT HALF: Goals in all matches; Sterling scores 39 secs in

By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2018, 3:35 PM EST
Every match has seen at least one goal as four Tuesday matches keep the festive fixtures running toward their Thursday conclusion.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Manchester City 2-0 Watford (30 mins)

It would be 8-0 on aggregate if City and Watford were playing a proper tie, as Raheem Sterling scored after 39 seconds off a Leroy Sane feed, and Kevin De Bruyne (and a lurking Sergio Aguero) forced an own goal out of Christian Kabasele.

West Ham United 0-1 West Bromwich Albion

The hosts came flying out of the games, but a lively Salomon Rondon nearly scored before setting up James McClean for an opener. The Baggies are on track for their first league win since August.

Southampton 1-0 Crystal Palace

St. Mary’s is quite pleased for both drought-ending Shane Long and its thirsty Saints, who are up 1-0 after Long cleaned up a Jeremy Pied cross.

Swansea City 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Fernando Llorente started against his old club with Harry Kane seemingly rested for Thursday’s West Ham tilt, and the Spaniard headed home Christian Eriksen‘s free kick to give Spurs the early lead.

Premier League Preview: Arsenal vs. Chelsea

By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2018, 2:44 PM EST
  • Arsenal leads all-time 74W-56D-62L
  • Arsenal won Community Shield in pens
  • Drew 0-0 at Stamford Bridge in Sept.

Chelsea and Arsenal review their even rivalry Wednesday in a midweek marvel at the Emirates Stadium (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Gunners’ boss, Arsene Wenger, is under a bit of fire, charged by the FA for entering the referees’ room after Arsenal’s draw with West Brom, raging about a penalty call from Mike Dean off a controversially-deemed handball.

Arsenal drew first blood in the series when it took the Community Shield in penalty kicks following 1-1 over 120 minutes, but Chelsea held the Gunners to 0-0 one month later in league play.

Arsenal is without several players as their injury concerns continue to mount, with Sead Kolasinac out and both Mesut Ozil and Laurent Koscielny doubts. Nacho Monreal, Olivier Giroud, and Aaron Ramsey remain out of the lineup.

Antonio Conte‘s Blues can climb back about Manchester United and into second place with a win, while Arsenal needs a win to stay within three points of surging Liverpool.

What they’re saying

Wenger on Arsenal’s plans in the January transfer window“We are open in any position for the exceptional player who can give us a plus. Of course it depends a little bit on the injuries as well and on the other hand I must say it depends on who will manage to extend the contracts of the players who are at the end of their contracts in June. It will depend on that as well because we will have to take the consequences of these decisions and respond to it.”

Conte is focusing on Arsenal, not transfers“For us in this period we must be very focused on our target and tomorrow we have a really tough game against Arsenal. We have to find the right concentration. When you play against Arsenal every game is very important and tomorrow’s game is very important for the league. For sure we want to try our best and get three points and also to give satisfaction to our fans.”

Prediction

The series of stalemates continue, as defense is somewhat optional in a 2-2 draw in the home of the Gunners.

Reports: Stoke board assessing Hughes’ position

By Andy EdwardsJan 2, 2018, 1:30 PM EST
After losing seven of 10 games and sinking to within two points of the relegation zone, it was inevitable: members of the Stoke City board are said to be given consideration to firing manager Mark Hughes, according to multiple reports from the UK.

[ PL PREVIEW: Man City, Spurs in action on Tuesday (TV, stream info) ]

Monday’s 1-0 home defeat to fellow relegation battlers Newcastle United, which culminated in stadium-wide chants of, “Hughes out,” could very well be his final game in charge of the club.

Speaking after the loss to Newcastle, Hughes was hugely defiant and insisted he was the right — and only — man for the job:

“Who else is going to do it? In terms of the knowledge of the group and the progress in my time here, I’m the best person to do it.”

“Everybody talks about the changes we made but Rafa Benitez made six changes, what’s the difference. I don’t see why my decisions are questioned. I am brave enough to take it on the chin.”

If Hughes is to go, Stoke would be wise to make the decision sooner rather than later, thus affording his replacement an opportunity to make one or two signings during the now-open January transfer window.

If Hughes remains the right man in the big picture, then he’s still the right man now, even after losing seven out of 10. However, nothing could further damage Stoke’s season than keeping Hughes in charge based on one or two decent results in the coming weeks, only for the team to tank again shortly there after before making a change after Jan. 31. This would be a rare instance where a swift decision is hugely preferred to a labored, wait-and-see saga.

George Weah: Slum, to soccer stardom, and now president

Associated PressJan 2, 2018, 12:29 PM EST
George Weah’s soccer talent took him from a slum surrounded by swamps in Liberia to superstardom in Paris, Milan and London, becoming the first and still only African to win FIFA’s world player of the year award.

That’s only half the story.

Raised in a poor neighborhood built on a mangrove swamp on the neglected outskirts of the Liberian port capital Monrovia, Weah was elected president of his country last week. His victory over the country’s incumbent vice president, a business graduate and former consultant to the World Bank, was a lesson in how sports fame can help propel figures with humble beginnings to positions of great importance.

Weah was not the first sportsman to test his popularity in the political arena. Boxer Manny Pacquiao is a senator in the Philippines, former Olympic champion runner and current IAAF president Sebastian Coe was a member of parliament in Britain, and ex-cricketer Imran Khan leads an opposition party in Pakistan. There have been others.

But Weah, easily Liberia’s most famous sportsman, has reached the highest office in his land. His challenge is big, too.

The 51-year-old former striker, who made his name with Italian giant AC Milan in the 1990s, must lead a country that still sits in the shadow of civil war. Weah has the brutal warlord and convicted war criminal Charles Taylor as one of his recent predecessors as president of Liberia. Just as Liberia, a nation on the coast of West Africa founded by freed slaves from America, appeared to be emerging from violence, it was rocked by the Ebola crisis in 2014-15.

And there’s the grinding poverty. Poverty that Weah knows firsthand from his early years in Monrovia’s Clara Town slum.

Helped by his familiarity with those hardships, Weah won the second round of voting in the presidential election by a large margin as young Liberians, especially, put their trust in a former soccer player with little experience in politics, and who only achieved his high school diploma when he was in his 40s.

Some of them might even be too young to remember Weah during his footballing heyday, but very few of them aren’t aware of his achievements. A league title with France’s Paris Saint-Germain in 1994, the top scorer in the 1994-95 Champions League, two league titles with AC Milan and, his greatest moment, the world player of the year and Ballon d’Or winner in 1995.

Maybe more importantly for poor Liberians in the same situation as Weah was: Soccer made him rich and famous.

The name Weah of Liberia stands out on that list of players who have been voted the world’s best, the only one from his continent alongside greats of the game from Italy, Spain, Germany, Brazil and Argentina. Strong, fast and with skill to match his physical prowess, he scored wondrous goals.

One of his best was this dizzying display of pace and skill for Milan against Verona. Two of Weah’s sons also became professional footballers, with Timothy Weah starring for the United States at last year’s under-17 World Cup. George Weah Jr., now 30, was also a youth international for the U.S.

An African in the big leagues in Europe is not a novelty now. But in the late 1980s, when Weah senior was playing his way out of the slum, it was rare. And even rarer that he should come from Liberia, a country that still struggles to put a national team together, and not Africa’s more fertile football fields in Nigeria, Cameroon, Senegal or Ivory Coast.

Weah played in France, Italy and for Chelsea and Manchester City in the English Premier League, and was Africa’s first superstar. He was named African Player of the Century in 1996.

He never appeared at the World Cup – his Liberian teammates weren’t good enough to help him get there – but Weah said in an interview in 2015 for FIFA that his own success was always dedicated to Liberians.

“They celebrated with me and it put Liberia on the map,” Weah said.

Weah’s decision to personally bankroll the Liberia national team through a number of World Cup qualifying campaigns further ingratiated him to his compatriots. Last week, those compatriots elected Weah president, pinning their dreams on an ex-soccer star whose rise from the slum appears to give them as much hope of better things as the Harvard-educated, Nobel Peace Prize-winning Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who Weah will succeed as leader of his country.

Signs of that sentiment were evident in Weah’s early political career a few years ago when one of his young supporters proclaimed: “We want to put him in power because he cares for the youths and common people. And if he becomes president he will open a football academy for us.”