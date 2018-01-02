More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Wenger charged by FA for behavior in ref’s locker room

By Andy EdwardsJan 2, 2018, 10:37 AM EST
Arsene Wenger has been charged by the English Football Association for his alleged misconduct in the referee’s locker room following Sunday’s 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion, the FA announced on Tuesday.

MORE: Wenger appears resigned to losing Sanchez, Ozil this summer

Aggrieved that referee Mike Dean awarded a penalty kick for a questionable handball late in the game, Wenger’s post-game comments were highly critical, saying when asked if Dean had offered an explanation of his decision, “No, he saw what he wanted to see and we have to deal with that.”

“It is alleged his language and/or behavior in the match officials’ changing room after the game was abusive and/or improper and/or questioned the integrity of the match referee. He has until 6 p.m. on Friday to respond.”

Wenger faces his second suspension in a year after he was banned for four games last January, when he was sent off and pushed a referee in the tunnel. The FA will take that into account in making a decision on potential disciplinary action.

Wenger: Alexis, Ozil not the first big players to leave Arsenal

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 2, 2018, 9:24 AM EST
Arsene Wenger appears resigned — and ready to spin — the fact that, with each passing day, Arsenal look likelier and likelier to lose Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, for nothing, this summer.

PL PREVIEW: Man City, Spurs in action on Tuesday (TV, stream info)

Of course, should Arsenal decide that recouping a bit of money is a wise strategy only six months too late, either player could be sold at a bargain price during the now-open January transfer window. More likely, though, is the troublesome, arduous process of playing out the final few months of their current contracts before leaving on free transfers after June 30.

Wenger has been asked about the superstar duo, which could have fetched as much as $200 million at any point during the last 18 months, all season. He has been laying the groundwork — the pre-spin, if you will — for months. Now, with Sanchez and Ozil officially able to negotiate a pre-arranged contract with other clubs, Wenger wants you to believe it’s perfectly normal, and not at all alarming, for a pair of top-20-in-the-world attacking talents to leave the same club in the same summer… once again, for free — quotes from the Telegraph:

“We have not lost them yet and secondly we will respond to that by bringing in players of top quality. My focus is on tomorrow’s game. After that, this club has lost many, many big players and has always responded well. Massive players have left this club and the club will always be in a strong position. You want to keep your best players.”

Indeed, they wouldn’t even be the first Gunners stars this decade to leave the club after running their contracts into the final 12 months. With just one year remaining on his contract, Robin Van Persie left Arsenal in the summer of 2012 for just $32 million; he joined Manchester United, scored 26 goals that season and won his first PL title… finally. All he had to do was leave Arsenal for immediate dividends.

MORE: January transfer plans for Mourinho, Man United?

At this point, it seems a foregone conclusion Sanchez will finally join Man City this summer and, barring a seismic shift of PL power, Arsenal fans will be watching their former hero win the title immediately after leaving, while they continue shuffling between fourth and sixth.

Expectations high for Diego Costa’s long-awaited return to Atleti

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 2, 2018, 8:14 AM EST
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone finally has his favorite striker back at the club.

Now expectations are high in the Spanish capital that Diego Costa can again make Atletico a title winner.

PL PREVIEW: Man City, Spurs in action on Tuesday (TV, stream info)

Costa helped the team win the 2013 Copa del Rey before topping that the following season with the Spanish league title — making Atletico the only team other than Barcelona or Real Madrid to win the competition in the last 13 years.

Costa also led Atletico to the first of two Champions League finals in the last four years, but he was forced to abandon the 2014 final early on due to injury and Atletico lost 4-1 in extra time to Madrid.

In the three years Costa was at Chelsea, Atletico only won the minor 2014 Spanish Super Cup.

Costa faces a challenge to win more silverware immediately. Atletico failed to advance from the Champions League group stage and, although it is second in the Spanish league, it trails leader Barcelona by nine points. Its best chances are in the Copa and Europa League.

MORE: No surgery for Gabriel Jesus after MCL injury

“We were eliminated from the Champions League, which was bad luck, but we still have a lot to do this year and we are going to fight for everything we can achieve,” Costa said at his presentation on Sunday before being greeted by more than 25,000 fans at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

His immediate goal will be to recover his full fitness after not playing since last season when he helped Chelsea win the Premier League but fell out of favor with coach Antonio Conte.

Six months have passed since Costa played his last official match, scoring in a 2-1 win for Spain over Macedonia. He has been training hard with Atletico since the Spanish club agreed to a transfer fee reportedly worth $72 million in September.

“I am feeling a lot better than when I arrived,” Costa said. “I have prepared well and I am anxious to play and do what I need to do, which is to help the team and score goals. I have been waiting a long time for this moment. I am tired of training, I want to play.”

His first opportunity will likely come Wednesday when Atletico visits Lleida in the Copa del Rey’s round-of-16. Next up is a league match against Getafe on Saturday.

Costa and fellow winter reinforcement Victor “Vitolo” Machin weren’t allowed to play for Atletico until 2018 when the club’s one-year ban on fielding new players expired. The ban was imposed by FIFA after the club broke rules regarding youth players.

Simeone is hoping that the 29-year-old Costa is still the same caliber as when he scored 20 goals to lead Chelsea to the PL title.

MORE: January transfer plans for Mourinho, Man United?

The Brazilian-born striker will rejoin a team that maintains its pillars from 2014. Center back Diego Godin and left back Felipe Luis feature in defense, Jorge “Koke” Resurreccion and Gabi Fernandez are fixtures in midfield, and most importantly Simeone still stalks the sideline.

Costa’s goals, physical play and “bad boy” attitude that rattles rivals are the perfect fit for Simeone’s emphasis on hard work and a united team.

Atletico tried several times to find a replacement for Costa. But neither Mario Mandzukic nor Jackson Martinez panned out, and current striker Kevin Gameiro has only given Atletico goals in bursts.

Costa will slot in beside forward Antoine Griezmann, the team’s most creative player and its top goal scorer in recent campaigns who is reportedly being pursued by other clubs, including Barcelona and Manchester United.

In theory, the two should make a deadly force.

“We have worked very hard to get Costa and Griezmann together. I hope we can enjoy them for a long time,” Simeone said Saturday. “We have two forwards coming to the team and the competition is good for Atletico.”

MORE: Top 5 PL matches to come in 2018

Atletico has also strengthened its attack with Vitolo, who is similar in his large build to Costa. Vitolo spent the first half of the season on loan at Las Palmas after Atletico lured him away from Sevilla in the offseason.

The additions of Costa and Vitolo may mean Atletico will look to move one or more of its forwards. Besides Gameiro, Atletico’s attack also includes Fernando Torres, Yannick Carrasco, Angel Correa and Luciano Vietto.

Costa also has a lot to play for individually. His spot on Spain’s World Cup squad is in jeopardy after he was dropped by coach Julen Lopetegui given his hiatus from football.

“If I start scoring goals and the team plays well, it will be easier for me to make Lopetegui’s list,” Costa said. “I am ready to give it my all and later the coach will decide.”

No surgery for Gabriel Jesus after MCL injury

AP Photo/Tim Ireland
By Nicholas MendolaJan 1, 2018, 8:10 PM EST
Gabriel Jesus has missed significant time for Manchester City before, and the Premier League leaders are waiting to find out whether his second injury will keep him out just as long.

Jesus, 20, was led off the pitch in City’s 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace at the weekend with what has been reported as an MCL injury. Pep Guardiola had said City would be looking at 1-2 months out, though the club says he needs further tests to determine the length of his absence.

UPDATE: Jesus issued a statement Monday night saying he will not need surgery.

MORE: NYCFC signs Man City target

With 10 goals and four assists in 27 appearances across all competitions, Jesus has been a key part of City’s fantastic season despite his young age. This after putting up an almost absurd seven goals and five assists in 11 apps last season.

Those figures would’ve been even more wild had Jesus not missed two months with a broken foot last season, returning to score four goals and three assists in his last five PL matches.

Silva finally debuts for Leicester City

By Nicholas MendolaJan 1, 2018, 7:15 PM EST
MORE: Leicester City

Puel underscores import of keeping volley-scoring Mahrez Leicester 3-0 Huddersfield: Algerian duo tames the Terriers Video: Stunning Mahrez volley has Leicester out in front

Adrien Silva‘s been with Leicester City for some time, but neither Craig Shakespeare nor Claude Puel had been able to deploy the Portuguese metronome until Monday.

Silva, 28, played just a minute in a 3-0 rout of Huddersfield Town, but it was a sweet minute after his $30 million move from Sporting CP was axed thanks to paperwork being filed seconds late.

Seconds!

How did it feel to be eligible for duty? Pretty darn good, says Silva.

“It’s been very frustrating, but now the difficult times are past me and now I’m very happy to be close to my goal. I’ve been working hard every day to arrive at this moment and I’m in good shape.

“It’s been very important to keep training because it’s a long time not playing and of course I can work and train more than normal, but there is nothing better than the game.”

Silva wasn’t even allowed to train with the Foxes at the start of the transfer hullaballoo, and the same post claims all of his training for three weeks was done in a hotel fitness center.

Now the EURO-winning Portuguese midfielder can join Wilfried Ndidi in a potent center midfield. Watch out for Leicester if Silva quickly gets his Premier League feet under him.