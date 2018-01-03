Ashley Cole staying with LA Galaxy on 1-year deal

CARSON, Calif. (AP) Defender Ashley Cole has agreed to return for another season with the LA Galaxy.
The MLS club announced a one-year contract with the veteran English star on Wednesday.
The 37-year-old Cole had one goal and two assists in 29 games as the Galaxy’s left back last year. The former Arsenal and Chelsea stalwart has been with the Galaxy for the past two seasons, making 55 appearances as one of MLS’ most effective left backs.
Cole has provided steadiness and leadership to the Galaxy despite their slump to the bottom of the MLS standings last season.
Cole fills the club’s last available foreign-allocation roster spot. The Galaxy also signed Norwegian defender Jorgen Skjelvik on a free transfer last month.
Antonio Conte was disappointed that Chelsea couldn’t hang onto its late, come-from-behind lead against London rivals Chelsea on Wednesday.
And while Arsenal certainly more than deserved its point based on performance, Chelsea may’ve walked away a decisive winner had Alvaro Morata finished a number of gold-plated chances in the draw.
That his misses came on the day Diego Costa scored — and was injured — for Atletico Madrid won’t escape the majority of Chelsea supporters, and Conte is pleading for patience (which isn’t a lot to ask for considering he’s adjusting to a new league). From ChelseaFC.com:
‘This is not a lucky period for him because at the last game versus Stoke I said it is very important for the striker to have the chance to score, and here today he had chances to score but it is football. I am very happy for his commitment and his effort for the team, this is the most important for me but for the striker it is important to score because then your confidence is up. In this case his confidence can do down but he is very young and he has to continue to work to improve and he will see that the goal is coming.
‘The only things I can tell him are to stay calm and continue to work in this way for the team because then the chances will arrive for him and for the other players. This is the first season he is playing with regularity. He has to stay calm and to continue to play in this way and the goal is coming.”
Morata has bagged 10 Premier League goals, 12 overall, for Chelsea since arriving from Real Madrid. That’s a bit down from his 20 goals in 43 for Real last season, though goals are traditionally a bit easier to come by in attack-driven La Liga.
Well, this is something.
Sporting KC has traded playmaker Benny Feilhaber to expansion side LAFC for $400,000 in allocation money.
The move reunites the 33-year-old Feilhaber with former USMNT coach Bob Bradley as well as Sporting KC striker Latif Blessing.
Feilhaber will be expected to cue up Designated Player attackers Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi for goals. From LAFC.com:
“Benny and I shared some good days with the U.S. National Team,” LAFC Head Coach Bob Bradley said. “I am excited to work with him again. He has an attacking quality and an excellent understanding of the game. We welcome Benny to LAFC.”
He posted 32 goals and 37 assists in 180 appearances for KC, but nabbed just five and one last season. Does he still have it? Bradley’s betting on it, though the move represents a significant risk.
For KC, they had seemingly found their attacking midfielder in the form of 25-year-old Yohan Croizet from KV Mechelen in Belgium.
- Ten goals in two matches between the two this year
- Spurs won 3-2 at West Ham
- Irons won League Cup match 3-2 at Wembley
- Spurs lead all-time 63W-36D-50L
The final festive fixture is upon us Thursday, as Tottenham Hotspur looks to get a season sweep of West Ham United in a match at Wembley Stadium (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Both sides played and won Tuesday, with Spurs waltzing past Swans and West Ham posting a stunning comeback against West Bromwich Albion.
Spurs were able to do it without Harry Kane in a starting role, though the English star assisted Dele Alli‘s insurance goal in the 2-0 win. He’ll return to the Starting XI on Thursday.
West Ham boss David Moyes is worried that a minor injury to Aaron Cresswell will keep him from the match, as he’s short on defenders with injuries to Sam Byram, Jose Fonte, and Reece Oxford as well.
What they’re saying
Spurs’ Pochettino on putting teams away: “When you don’t kill games sometimes you pay and one thing can change everything so we were anxious to score the second. It was late in the game but we felt the happiness and the three points was massive. Now we rest and work in the video room because we have another game so soon.”
West Ham’s Moyes on battling relegation: “You can see how the Premier League is going to go between now and the end of the season. Games are going to be won and lost on really small margins. think you can see there’s a lot of tension at the bottom of the league this season, because two defeats and you slide back in. Two wins and you could be talking about trying to get into mid table.”
Prediction
More goals? A rested Kane should be able to find his way past an often times suspect Irons defense, though don’t sleep on in-form Marko Arnautovic and the opportunistic Arthur Masuaku on West Ham’s flank. We probably won’t see five goals, but both sides get on the board as Spurs win 3-1.
Robbie Keane is heading back where it all began for the Irish striker, hopeful of aiding a return to the Premier League for his Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Keane has two goals in four matches for Atlético de Kolkata in the Indian Super League, but Wolverhampton reporter Tim Nash says they will give him an early release.
The 37-year-old striker scored 29 goals in 87 games for Wolves from 1997-99 before embarking on a glistening career which took him to Tottenham, Liverpool, Celtic, West Ham, and the LA Galaxy.
Wolves have a 12-point lead on Derby County and are 14 points ahead of third- and fourth-placed Cardiff City and Bristol City in the Football League Championship.