Brazilian player out for 8 months after bar fight with fans

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) A 21-year-old Brazilian soccer player will undergo knee surgery and be sidelined for eight months after being involved in a bar fight with fans of a rival club.

Fluminense midfielder Marquinhos Calazans was already recovering from an operation on his right knee when he clashed with Flamengo supporters in a Rio de Janeiro bar.

21-year-old Fluminense striker Marquinhos Calazans is set to be out for most of 2018 after being attacked by rival Flamengo fans. He'd recently recovered from ligament damage and the fans targeted his leg, leaving him needing surgery to his medial ligament and meniscus. pic.twitter.com/AZT11jWB4o — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) January 3, 2018

Fluminense doctor Michael Simoni told ESPN Brazil on Tuesday that Calazans’ injured knee was stepped on during the brawl and the player will need to undergo another procedure.

Calazans’ first injury came in September and he was expected to be back in action in March. The new surgery is expected to take place in the coming days.

Calazans, who played 24 matches for Fluminense in 2017, has not commented on the incident.