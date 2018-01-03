Conte on Morata: “This is not a lucky period for him”

Antonio Conte was disappointed that Chelsea couldn’t hang onto its late, come-from-behind lead against London rivals Chelsea on Wednesday.

And while Arsenal certainly more than deserved its point based on performance, Chelsea may’ve walked away a decisive winner had Alvaro Morata finished a number of gold-plated chances in the draw.

OVER! Alvaro Morata dinks over when clean through on goal. Another great chance for the Chelsea striker. #ARSCHE 1-1 #PLonNBC — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) January 3, 2018

That his misses came on the day Diego Costa scored — and was injured — for Atletico Madrid won’t escape the majority of Chelsea supporters, and Conte is pleading for patience (which isn’t a lot to ask for considering he’s adjusting to a new league). From ChelseaFC.com:

‘This is not a lucky period for him because at the last game versus Stoke I said it is very important for the striker to have the chance to score, and here today he had chances to score but it is football. I am very happy for his commitment and his effort for the team, this is the most important for me but for the striker it is important to score because then your confidence is up. In this case his confidence can do down but he is very young and he has to continue to work to improve and he will see that the goal is coming. ‘The only things I can tell him are to stay calm and continue to work in this way for the team because then the chances will arrive for him and for the other players. This is the first season he is playing with regularity. He has to stay calm and to continue to play in this way and the goal is coming.”

Morata has bagged 10 Premier League goals, 12 overall, for Chelsea since arriving from Real Madrid. That’s a bit down from his 20 goals in 43 for Real last season, though goals are traditionally a bit easier to come by in attack-driven La Liga.

