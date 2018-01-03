Expansion LAFC signs veteran MLS defender Jordan Harvey

Alan Pardew was at the defense of West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore after the England international went into the stands at West Ham on Tuesday.

Livermore was substituted by Pardew and looked set to return to the dugout when he reacted furiously in charging toward fans in the West Ham stands.

[ RECAP: West Ham 2-1 West Brom ]

“Obviously you don’t want to see a player in the crowd,” said the Baggies boss.”There’s no way he’s going in the crowd – because I know him, he’s a great lad – unless he was provoked severely. That’s all I know. I haven’t had a chance to talk to Jake. I’ll speak to Jake and we’ll go from there.”

Without knowing what was said to Livermore, who has been through hardship including the loss of a baby, it’s difficult to see the player dodging discipline from the FA. Entering the stands is always treated very seriously, though West Ham has announced it will investigate the incident from its end.

Tim Howard was suspended three games for an altercation with a fan in MLS, while Patrice Evra was banned from all competitions (though he violently kicked a fan).

Livermore won’t likely face anything like that, but a fine or other seems likely.

