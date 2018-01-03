Expansion LAFC signs veteran MLS defender Jordan Harvey

LOS ANGELES (AP) Veteran MLS defender Jordan Harvey has signed with the expansion Los Angeles Football Club.
LAFC announced its latest player acquisition Tuesday.
The 33-year-old Harvey is an Orange County native who played at UCLA before embarking on a 13-year MLS career with Vancouver, Philadelphia and Colorado. He scored one goal in 28 games with the Whitecaps last season, and he has 11 goals in 270 career MLS games.
Harvey joins central defenders Walker Zimmerman and Laurent Ciman on a potentially veteran-laden back line for LAFC, which will begin play in March as MLS’ 23rd franchise.
In other MLS news from Tuesday evening, the Portland Timbers signed Costa Rican defender Julio Cascante from Deportivo Saprissa, using target allocation money in the process.
It only took one day into the new year for us to see the unicorn of soccer goals.
Carmarthen Town goalkeeper Lee Idzi, of the Welsh Premier League, boomed a long punt from his own box that took a long bounce on the hard pitch and went over Aberystwyth Town FC goalkeeper Chris Mullock’s head into the goal.
Amazingly, Mullock had scored a similar goal from a long free kick from his own half in 2016. Maybe this is a Welsh thing.
Anyway, enjoy the Welsh commentary and the goal below:
It was a downpour at the Liberty Stadium, watery Wales if you will, and Tottenham Hotspur was only ahead via an offside Fernando Llorente goal.
But despite 68 percent possession, Spurs were always one mistake away from losing two points. Dele Alli did manage a goal in the 89th minute but, as Tottenham saw earlier this season against Burnley, you have to put teams away.
[ RECAP: Swans 0-2 Spurs ]
Mauricio Pochettino says it’s clear Spurs deserved the points over 90 minutes, but wasn’t excited with his team’s finishing. From the BBC:
“When you don’t kill games sometimes you pay and one thing can change everything so we were anxious to score the second. It was late in the game but we felt the happiness and the three points was massive. Now we rest and work in the video room because we have another game so soon.”
Spurs play again on Thursday against a West Ham team which came back to beat West Brom 2-1 on Tuesday. The fifth place side will start Harry Kane after saving him for a 22-minute sub role on Tuesday, and aim to keep pace with the Top Four.
Alan Pardew was at the defense of West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore after the England international went into the stands at West Ham on Tuesday.
Livermore was substituted by Pardew and looked set to return to the dugout when he reacted furiously in charging toward fans in the West Ham stands.
[ RECAP: West Ham 2-1 West Brom ]
“Obviously you don’t want to see a player in the crowd,” said the Baggies boss.”There’s no way he’s going in the crowd – because I know him, he’s a great lad – unless he was provoked severely. That’s all I know. I haven’t had a chance to talk to Jake. I’ll speak to Jake and we’ll go from there.”
Without knowing what was said to Livermore, who has been through hardship including the loss of a baby, it’s difficult to see the player dodging discipline from the FA. Entering the stands is always treated very seriously, though West Ham has announced it will investigate the incident from its end.
Tim Howard was suspended three games for an altercation with a fan in MLS, while Patrice Evra was banned from all competitions (though he violently kicked a fan).
Livermore won’t likely face anything like that, but a fine or other seems likely.
The New York Red Bulls are at it again, sending a fan favorite and arguable Team MVP packing to a conference rival in the offseason.
A year after sending Dax McCarty to the Chicago Fire, RBNY has shipped Sacha Kljestan to Orlando City SC.
In exchange for Kljestan and $150,000 in Targeted Allocation Money, the Red Bulls will get promising defender Tommy Redding (20) and attacker Carlos Rivas (23).
The 52-times capped Kljestan finishes his tenure in New York with 22 goals and 37 assists in 121 matches. He is banned for the first two matches of the MLS season.
According to ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle:
Sources confirmed that Kljestan signed a new, two-year contract with Orlando, though it is unclear at present if he will remain a designated player or if his salary will be bought down with TAM
The Red Bulls dropped to sixth in the East but finished five points ahead of their closest playoff competitor, as close to the third seed as missing the playoffs. That’s a five spot and seven-point drop from 2016.
Orlando has flipped the script big time since the end of the season, with Kaka retiring and Cyle Larin preparing to sign with a European club.
The Lions have added NASL star Stefano Pinho, NYCFC’s RJ Allen, the Galaxy’s Jose Villarreal, and Partizan Belgrade’s Mohamed El-Munir.