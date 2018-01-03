Man City’s Silva explains recent absence

David Silva can be forgiven for having his mind on more important issues recently.

The Manchester City maestro explained why he hadn’t been in the gameday roster for Premier League matches against Crystal Palace and Newcastle, stating on his official Twitter account that his son was born prematurely and is fighting for his life.

“I want to thank all of you for the love and good wishes received in the last few weeks,” Silva wrote. “Special thanks to my teammates the manager and all at the club for understanding my situation. Also, I want to share with you the birth of my son Mateo, who was born extremely preterm and is fighting day by day with the help of the medical team.”

Silva returned to the starting lineup on Tuesday as Man City topped Watford, 3-1. We wish the Silva family all the best in their fight to save their son’s life.