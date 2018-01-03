Orlando City confirms trade with Red Bulls for Kljestan

Orlando City has found its new playmaker.

After reports of a deal on Tuesday, Orlando City confirmed on Wednesday that it has acquired veteran attacking midfielder Sacha Kljestan and $150,000 in target allocation money from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for Carlos Rivas and Tommy Redding.

In the press release from OCSC, Kljestan was not referred to as a Designated Player, perhaps hinting that the club used some TAM to pay down his contract.

“We are thrilled to bring Sacha to Orlando,” Lions general manager Niki Budalic said in a statement. “His ability to see the field and make the final pass will be huge assets for us. But more than that – he’s a winner. He’s won everywhere he’s gone, and we look forward to that continuing here.”

Kljestan has proved to be the best assist-man in the league since returning to MLS in 2015, recording 51 dimes in 97 matches for the Red Bulls.

51 – Since joining MLS, Sacha Kljestan has 51 assists and 297 chances created in league play, 14 and 75 more (respectively) than any other player. Marvel. pic.twitter.com/5QUjXNJzYB — OptaJack (@OptaJack) January 2, 2018

It’s a big loss for the Red Bulls as they lose their captain for the second-straight year, and while they bring in Rivas and Redding, both have yet to impress at this level. But at Kljestan’s age of 32, the Red Bulls may have wanted to cash in on the veteran while his value is still high.