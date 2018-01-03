Orlando City confirms trade with Red Bulls for Kljestan

Orlando City has found its new playmaker.
After reports of a deal on Tuesday, Orlando City confirmed on Wednesday that it has acquired veteran attacking midfielder Sacha Kljestan and $150,000 in target allocation money from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for Carlos Rivas and Tommy Redding.
In the press release from OCSC, Kljestan was not referred to as a Designated Player, perhaps hinting that the club used some TAM to pay down his contract.
[READ: LAFC sign Jordan Harvey]
“We are thrilled to bring Sacha to Orlando,” Lions general manager Niki Budalic said in a statement. “His ability to see the field and make the final pass will be huge assets for us. But more than that – he’s a winner. He’s won everywhere he’s gone, and we look forward to that continuing here.”
Kljestan has proved to be the best assist-man in the league since returning to MLS in 2015, recording 51 dimes in 97 matches for the Red Bulls.
It’s a big loss for the Red Bulls as they lose their captain for the second-straight year, and while they bring in Rivas and Redding, both have yet to impress at this level. But at Kljestan’s age of 32, the Red Bulls may have wanted to cash in on the veteran while his value is still high.
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) A 21-year-old Brazilian soccer player will undergo knee surgery and be sidelined for eight months after being involved in a bar fight with fans of a rival club.
Fluminense midfielder Marquinhos Calazans was already recovering from an operation on his right knee when he clashed with Flamengo supporters in a Rio de Janeiro bar.
[ LIVE: Stream every Premier League game ]
Fluminense doctor Michael Simoni told ESPN Brazil on Tuesday that Calazans’ injured knee was stepped on during the brawl and the player will need to undergo another procedure.
Calazans’ first injury came in September and he was expected to be back in action in March. The new surgery is expected to take place in the coming days.
Calazans, who played 24 matches for Fluminense in 2017, has not commented on the incident.
Liverpool FC appears to be preparing to lose one of its biggest stars in the coming months.
According to a report from Sky Sports News’ Guillem Balague, Barcelona is preparing to launch another bid for Philippe Coutinho worth nearly $180 million, and the report states that Liverpool is now more likely to accept an offer, whether in January or after the World Cup this summer.
The Reds rejected a trio of offers for Coutinho over the summer despite the Brazilian lodging a transfer request with the front office. The last bid was reportedly worth around $150 million, which before Neymar’s transfer to Paris Saint-Germain would have been a record transfer bid.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]
It would be very surprising to see Liverpool offload Coutinho now, with the team still in the race for a UEFA Champions League position for next year as well as this year’s Champions League knockout stage. At the same time, Coutinho would have to adjust to a new club and new setting just six months before a World Cup, which may keep him in Liverpool until then.
The report states that Coutinho signing a new contract at Liverpool is the least likely outcome, a very disappointing note for the Merseyside club.
Here’s some more transfer rumors around the Premier League and Europe:
(more…)
David Silva can be forgiven for having his mind on more important issues recently.
The Manchester City maestro explained why he hadn’t been in the gameday roster for Premier League matches against Crystal Palace and Newcastle, stating on his official Twitter account that his son was born prematurely and is fighting for his life.
“I want to thank all of you for the love and good wishes received in the last few weeks,” Silva wrote. “Special thanks to my teammates the manager and all at the club for understanding my situation. Also, I want to share with you the birth of my son Mateo, who was born extremely preterm and is fighting day by day with the help of the medical team.”
Silva returned to the starting lineup on Tuesday as Man City topped Watford, 3-1. We wish the Silva family all the best in their fight to save their son’s life.
It only took one day into the new year for us to see the unicorn of soccer goals.
Carmarthen Town goalkeeper Lee Idzi, of the Welsh Premier League, boomed a long punt from his own box that took a long bounce on the hard pitch and went over Aberystwyth Town FC goalkeeper Chris Mullock’s head into the goal.
[ MORE: Premier League stats ]
Amazingly, Mullock had scored a similar goal from a long free kick from his own half in 2016. Maybe this is a Welsh thing.
Anyway, enjoy the Welsh commentary and the goal below: