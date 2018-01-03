Player Ratings: Arsenal v. Chelsea

A big London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea didn’t disappoint with a pulsating 2-2 draw seeing plenty of top performances from individuals on both teams.
There were also some very shaky displays, especially defensively.
Here are marks out of 10 for the players who contributed to a cracking encounter.
Arsenal
Petr Cech – 8 – Made two fines saves from Hazard and Alonso early in the second half.
Callum Chambers – 5 – Bad mistake early on let in Morata. Shaky display overall.
Shkodran Mustafi – 6 – Decent enough defensively and tried to start attacks by pushing into midfield.
Rob Holding – 6 – Steady enough but struggled to contain the runs of Morata and Hazard.
Hector Bellerin – 6 – Silly challenge for the penalty kick, even if it was harsh, but somewhat redeemed himself with a fine half volley in stoppage time.
Granit Xhaka – 6 – Did his job breaking up the play but failed to provide an adequate shield for the back four in the second half.
Jack Wilshere – 7 – Scored his goal, crunched into a tackle with Cesc Fabregas and probably should have been given a second yellow for diving. A mixed night for the Englishman but his best form is returning.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 7 – The youngster playing out of position at left wing-back excelled. Composed on the ball, solid defensively and provided a threat going forward.
Mesut Ozil – 8 – Simply sublime on the ball at times and was the creative hub of an impressive attacking display from Arsenal.
Alexis Sanchez – 7 – Went close with his shot that Courtois tipped onto both posts and drifted around the attacking line looking for the ball.
Alexandre Lacazette – 7 – Didn’t get a goal but was tireless up front and his link-up play with Ozil and Sanchez is underrated.
Subs:
Danny Welbeck (on for Lacazette, ’80) – 5 – Struggled to get into the game and wasted a few good crossing opportunities.
Theo Walcott (on for Chambers, 88′) – 5 – No real impact but did help Arsenal salvage a draw by being around the box during the equalizer.
Chelsea
Thibaut Courtois – 8 – Superb stops to keep Chelsea in the game, the Belgian used his full size to tip a Sanchez shot onto the post, then smother other efforts. A fine display.
Cesar Azpilicueta – 6 – Solid as ever defensively but was shackled by Arsenal and couldn’t whip in any of his now trademark crosses from center back.
Andreas Christensen – 7 – The young Danish defender had a telling interception at a crucial moment early on and was Chelsea’s best defender.
Gary Cahill – 6 – Solid display at center back but did struggle to contain Ozil, Sanchez and Lacazette, as most defenders do.
Victor Moses – 5 – Subbed off in second half and a very poor display. Offered nothing in attack.
N'Golo Kante – 7 – One fine tackle to set up a big chance for Fabregas but steady in central midfield as ever.
Tiemoue Bakayoko – 5 – Poor display defensively and Arsenal ran rings around him.
Marcos Alonso – 7 – A constant threat in attack and a fine finish for his goal to make it 2-1. What a signing he has been.
Cesc Fabregas – 7 – Lovely passes and flicks to get Chelsea back into the game. Subbed off in second half and applauded by most of the home fans. Nice to see.
Eden Hazard – 8 – Won the penalty kick somewhat controversially but tucked it away. Some superb touches throughout.
Alvaro Morata – 5 – Should have had a hat trick. Missed three glorious chances when one-on-one with Cech. Poor.
Subs
Davide Zappacosta (on for Moses, ’56) – 7 – Great cross for Alonso’s goal and smashed a shot against the bar right at the death. Lively.
Danny Drinkwater (on for Fabregas, 71′) – 5 – His job was to help shore up the Chelsea midfield but Arsenal kept pouring forward.
Willian (on for Hazard, 82′) – 6 – Lovely ball to Zappacosta to help set up the Alonso goal and dangerous in his brief cameo.