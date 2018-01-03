Premier League Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham

Ten goals in two matches between the two this year

Spurs won 3-2 at West Ham

Irons won League Cup match 3-2 at Wembley

Spurs lead all-time 63W-36D-50L

The final festive fixture is upon us Thursday, as Tottenham Hotspur looks to get a season sweep of West Ham United in a match at Wembley Stadium (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Both sides played and won Tuesday, with Spurs waltzing past Swans and West Ham posting a stunning comeback against West Bromwich Albion.

Spurs were able to do it without Harry Kane in a starting role, though the English star assisted Dele Alli‘s insurance goal in the 2-0 win. He’ll return to the Starting XI on Thursday.

West Ham boss David Moyes is worried that a minor injury to Aaron Cresswell will keep him from the match, as he’s short on defenders with injuries to Sam Byram, Jose Fonte, and Reece Oxford as well.

What they’re saying

Spurs’ Pochettino on putting teams away: “When you don’t kill games sometimes you pay and one thing can change everything so we were anxious to score the second. It was late in the game but we felt the happiness and the three points was massive. Now we rest and work in the video room because we have another game so soon.”

West Ham’s Moyes on battling relegation: “You can see how the Premier League is going to go between now and the end of the season. Games are going to be won and lost on really small margins. think you can see there’s a lot of tension at the bottom of the league this season, because two defeats and you slide back in. Two wins and you could be talking about trying to get into mid table.”

Prediction

More goals? A rested Kane should be able to find his way past an often times suspect Irons defense, though don’t sleep on in-form Marko Arnautovic and the opportunistic Arthur Masuaku on West Ham’s flank. We probably won’t see five goals, but both sides get on the board as Spurs win 3-1.

