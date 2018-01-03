Raging Wenger: Penalty to Chelsea ‘farcical decision’

Hazard’s cross from deep in the 18 was blocked and both Hector Bellerin and he went for the loose ball. Bellerin’s attempt to clear the ball caught Hazard’s foot, and the Chelsea man hit the turf. Penalty. 1-1.
Bellerin, who’d go on to score a late goal, wasn’t sure it deserved a penalty and Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger had even stronger words.
“We don’t need a replay, it was a penalty. Petr is a great goalkeeper, it is always hard to score against him but I put the ball in the net and that was the most important thing.
Wenger has no doubts, either. He just feels the opposite.
“There’s a farcical decision. … You ask me if it’s a penalty, I say it’s a farcical decision. You could give 10 penalties like that per game.”
The Arsenal manager was charged by the FA after he went into the referee’s locker room following a poor penalty decision against his Gunners against West Brom. And that certainly colors his temperament regarding Hazard’s penalty.
Call it soft in the sense that it’s not one Bellerin intended, or that should decide a game… but it’s a foul in the box. The draw is less about this penalty and more about Thibaut Courtois‘ brilliance against a splendid Arsenal attack.
Here’s the incident. Let us know your thoughts in the comments:
Arsenal
Jack Wilshere‘s return to form and fitness helps their center midfield, but Arsene Wenger seemingly hasn’t found his answer in the middle of the park whether the addition of Mohamed Elneny in the past or Granit Xhaka this season. Laurent Koscielny‘s surprising recent struggles also show just how few answers the club has behind him at center back.
Bournemouth
Need to find that leading scorer either Jermain Defoe or Joshua King was supposed to be, or find the playmaker who puts them in position to start burying goals again.
Brighton and Hove Albion
Offensive players of any kind, as the league’s worst offense has allowed teams to focus on Pascal Gross.
Burnley
A versatile midfielder who can play centrally or on the left would solve multiple problems. Center back insurance would help, too.
Chelsea
Cheekily, we’d suggest bringing some of its many stars back from loan, as Kurt Zouma (Stoke) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) have been mighty influential at their clubs. It’s more about personage than positions with Chelsea, as Alex Sandro of Juventus has been mentioned often. Will Ross Barkley change his mind about the Blues, or vice versa?
The Toffees have made no secret of their need for a finishing center forward. No other team needs a positional upgrade more than Everton at CF.
Huddersfield Town
An upgrade at center back seems the prime need for David Wagner‘s men.
Leicester City
A center back to pair with Harry Maguire, and depth down the right side. Both become secondary to playmaker if Riyad Mahrez leaves the King Power Stadium.
Liverpool
Virgil Van Dijk solves a lot, but the club could stand to upgrade the position beyond him and Joel Matip. Instead, Jurgen Klopp might buy more attackers. An alternative to Jordan Henderson would be nice, but would also be superfluous with Naby Keita arriving in the summer.
Manchester City
Center forward depth in the short-term with Gabriel Jesus injured, and left back cover might be on Guardiola’s mind. Another center back seems likely to arrive this month or this summer.
Manchester United
Jose Mourinho could add anywhere outside of goalkeeper and his attacking trident. Left back remains a priority, especially if he sells Luke Shaw.
Newcastle United
The Magpies need a more effective Premier League striker than Joselu or Dwight Gayle, an improved left back, and a box-to-box center midfielder. Rafa Benitez will reportedly hunt for a goalkeeper, too.
Southampton
Still need a center back, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Mauricio Pellegrino attempt to find a solution for any spot besides the one occupied by Oriol Romeu.
Stoke City
The Potters have allowed a league-worst 47 goals, and it’d be worse without Jack Butland. A left back is needed, as is either a defensive mid or right back depending on where they want to deploy Geoff Cameron (which means they also could use cover for both in case injury).
Swansea City
With a new manager you can pick a position, and Swans may want to improve it. The priority will be players who can produce goals, as Fernando Llorente and Gylfi Sigurdsson were not adequately replaced.
Tottenham Hotspur
Another winger? Spurs may have the least amount of needs in the league outside of Man City.
Watford
Full backs might be top of the list.
West Bromwich Albion
The Baggies have to find a better way to utilize big forward Salomon Rondon, who is quite gifted. Maybe it’s a partner striker, maybe a playmaker.
West Ham United
Up the middle, besides forward. The Hammers will look to address center back and center midfield. They are alright out wide and across the top.
That his misses came on the day Diego Costa scored — and was injured — for Atletico Madrid won’t escape the majority of Chelsea supporters, and Conte is pleading for patience (which isn’t a lot to ask for considering he’s adjusting to a new league). From ChelseaFC.com:
‘This is not a lucky period for him because at the last game versus Stoke I said it is very important for the striker to have the chance to score, and here today he had chances to score but it is football. I am very happy for his commitment and his effort for the team, this is the most important for me but for the striker it is important to score because then your confidence is up. In this case his confidence can do down but he is very young and he has to continue to work to improve and he will see that the goal is coming.
‘The only things I can tell him are to stay calm and continue to work in this way for the team because then the chances will arrive for him and for the other players. This is the first season he is playing with regularity. He has to stay calm and to continue to play in this way and the goal is coming.”
Morata has bagged 10 Premier League goals, 12 overall, for Chelsea since arriving from Real Madrid. That’s a bit down from his 20 goals in 43 for Real last season, though goals are traditionally a bit easier to come by in attack-driven La Liga.
The move reunites the 33-year-old Feilhaber with former USMNT coach Bob Bradley as well as Sporting KC striker Latif Blessing.
Feilhaber will be expected to cue up Designated Player attackers Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi for goals. From LAFC.com:
“Benny and I shared some good days with the U.S. National Team,” LAFC Head Coach Bob Bradley said. “I am excited to work with him again. He has an attacking quality and an excellent understanding of the game. We welcome Benny to LAFC.”
He posted 32 goals and 37 assists in 180 appearances for KC, but nabbed just five and one last season. Does he still have it? Bradley’s betting on it, though the move represents a significant risk.
The 37-year-old Cole had one goal and two assists in 29 games as the Galaxy’s left back last year. The former Arsenal and Chelsea stalwart has been with the Galaxy for the past two seasons, making 55 appearances as one of MLS’ most effective left backs.
Cole has provided steadiness and leadership to the Galaxy despite their slump to the bottom of the MLS standings last season.
Cole fills the club’s last available foreign-allocation roster spot. The Galaxy also signed Norwegian defender Jorgen Skjelvik on a free transfer last month.