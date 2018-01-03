Veteran Dutch defender Braafheid cancels contract to come to U.S.

Plenty of soccer players around the Europe are linked with vague moves to leagues in the United States and Canada, but it’s rare to see what happened on Wednesday.
FC Utrecht in the Netherlands announced that it had mutually terminated the contract of defender Edson Braafheid after Braafheid decided to “permanently move” to the U.S. with his American wife and kids.
“My family is very important to me, that has now been shown again during the holidays,” Braafheid said in a statement. “Together with my American wife and children, I permanently move to America and I want to take the time to come to a definitive decision about my football career. The feeling has been playing through my head for a long time. This, combined with the small number of minutes of play, made me decide to cancel my contract.”
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]
Braafheid came up as a professional with Utrecht and after a strong run at FC Twente, he earned a place in the Netherlands National Team as well as a move to Bayern Munich. But the German adventure didn’t pan out and Braafheid has bounced between clubs, struggling to find regular playing time for the past seven years.
It’s unclear which club he could go to, although one logical landing spot, at least on a trial basis, would be the Philadelphia Union, considering their technical director is Dutch-American Ernie Stewart.
But aside from the LA Galaxy, which are reported to be re-signing Ashley Cole, there probably aren’t many clubs looking at signing an aging left back to their roster for the upcoming season.
For Braafheid at least, he can consider himself one of the few to cancel his contract and journey to the unknown in the U.S.
Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as two London rivals collide.
Seven points separate Chelsea and Arsenal in the table, with the Blues in third and Arsenal in sixth. The duo met in both the FA Cup final last season and the FA Community Shield at Wembley at the start of this season with the Gunners prevailing on both occasions.
WATCH LIVE ONLINE
There was a 0-0 draw between these two teams in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge back in September, while Antonio Conte‘s men are in fine form heading into this game with just one defeat in their last 13 PL games.
In team news Arsenal, Mesut Ozil returns for the Gunners with Rob Holding and Ainsley Maitland-Niles also coming into the starting lineup.
Chelsea start Eden Hazard just off Alvaro Morata with Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante and Tiemoue Bakayoko in central midfield.
LINEUPS
Arsenal
Chelsea
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) A 21-year-old Brazilian soccer player will undergo knee surgery and be sidelined for eight months after being involved in a bar fight with fans of a rival club.
Fluminense midfielder Marquinhos Calazans was already recovering from an operation on his right knee when he clashed with Flamengo supporters in a Rio de Janeiro bar.
[ LIVE: Stream every Premier League game ]
Fluminense doctor Michael Simoni told ESPN Brazil on Tuesday that Calazans’ injured knee was stepped on during the brawl and the player will need to undergo another procedure.
Calazans’ first injury came in September and he was expected to be back in action in March. The new surgery is expected to take place in the coming days.
Calazans, who played 24 matches for Fluminense in 2017, has not commented on the incident.
Orlando City has found its new playmaker.
After reports of a deal on Tuesday, Orlando City confirmed on Wednesday that it has acquired veteran attacking midfielder Sacha Kljestan and $150,000 in target allocation money from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for Carlos Rivas and Tommy Redding.
In the press release from OCSC, Kljestan was not referred to as a Designated Player, perhaps hinting that the club used some TAM to pay down his contract.
[READ: LAFC sign Jordan Harvey]
“We are thrilled to bring Sacha to Orlando,” Lions general manager Niki Budalic said in a statement. “His ability to see the field and make the final pass will be huge assets for us. But more than that – he’s a winner. He’s won everywhere he’s gone, and we look forward to that continuing here.”
Kljestan has proved to be the best assist-man in the league since returning to MLS in 2015, recording 51 dimes in 97 matches for the Red Bulls.
It’s a big loss for the Red Bulls as they lose their captain for the second-straight year, and while they bring in Rivas and Redding, both have yet to impress at this level. But at Kljestan’s age of 32, the Red Bulls may have wanted to cash in on the veteran while his value is still high.
Liverpool FC appears to be preparing to lose one of its biggest stars in the coming months.
According to a report from Sky Sports News’ Guillem Balague, Barcelona is preparing to launch another bid for Philippe Coutinho worth nearly $180 million, and the report states that Liverpool is now more likely to accept an offer, whether in January or after the World Cup this summer.
The Reds rejected a trio of offers for Coutinho over the summer despite the Brazilian lodging a transfer request with the front office. The last bid was reportedly worth around $150 million, which before Neymar’s transfer to Paris Saint-Germain would have been a record transfer bid.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]
It would be very surprising to see Liverpool offload Coutinho now, with the team still in the race for a UEFA Champions League position for next year as well as this year’s Champions League knockout stage. At the same time, Coutinho would have to adjust to a new club and new setting just six months before a World Cup, which may keep him in Liverpool until then.
The report states that Coutinho signing a new contract at Liverpool is the least likely outcome, a very disappointing note for the Merseyside club.
Here’s some more transfer rumors around the Premier League and Europe:
(more…)