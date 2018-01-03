Watch: Welsh goalkeeper scores from his own box

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

It only took one day into the new year for us to see the unicorn of soccer goals.

Carmarthen Town goalkeeper Lee Idzi, of the Welsh Premier League, boomed a long punt from his own box that took a long bounce on the hard pitch and went over Aberystwyth Town FC goalkeeper Chris Mullock’s head into the goal.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]

Amazingly, Mullock had scored a similar goal from a long free kick from his own half in 2016. Maybe this is a Welsh thing.

Anyway, enjoy the Welsh commentary and the goal below: