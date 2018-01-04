Burnley extends star defender to thin January market

Sean Dyche has kept one of his new stars.

Burnley has agreed to a new contract with defender James Tarkowski, who has helped make the sale of Michael Keane no problem at Turf Moor.

The center back, 25, has been very good in a pairing with Ben Mee for Burnley, the club’s top rated field player on advanced stats sites WhoScored and Squawka.

No nonsense manager Sean Dyche offered a perfectly Sean Dyche description for why Tarkowski signed a new deal despite not being out of contract: He’s played well, and he should have a bit more money in relation to other players on the traditionally low-budget team. From BurnleyFootballClub.com:

“We try to work on a level of fairness and making sure players are on appropriate contracts at the right time. We felt it was appropriate (for Tarkowski) on two levels; one, because he has done well in the Premier League and is proving his worth and will continue to do so and, two, because his contract was out of sync. And when players are out of sync, we think it’s appropriate to have them all in a similar band. We find that’s worked very well for us, for the mentality of the squad, so they all know roughly where they’re at.”

So Dyche. So very Dyche.

