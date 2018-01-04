Croatia great Prosinecki to coach Bosnian national team

Click to email (Opens in new window)

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) Former Croatia and Real Madrid midfielder Robert Prosinecki has been hired to coach the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team.

The Bosnian soccer federation says Prosinecki was picked ahead of Amar Osim, who was also interviewed.

Prosinecki spent the past three years coaching Azerbaijan’s national team.

Bosnia is targeting the 2020 European Championship after failing to reach the past two major tournaments. The Balkan republic made its tournament debut as an independent nation at the 2014 World Cup.

Playing for Yugoslavia, Prosinecki was selected as the best young player at the 1990 World Cup. He helped Croatia finish third at the 1998 tournament.

Prosinecki won a European Cup title in 1991 with Red Star Belgrade, then moved to Madrid. He later played one season with Barcelona.