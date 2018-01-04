Mourinho hits out as new Man United contract discussed

It appears Jose Mourinho is in talks about extending his stay at Manchester United, but the Portuguese coach was far from impressed about recent reports regarding his future.

According to multiple outlets in the UK, Mourinho is discussing a new contract at Old Trafford with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2019.

However, Mourinho, 54, has cut a frustrated figure in recent weeks and has called for more spending from United’s hierarchy to match Manchester City who are the runaway Premier League leaders. That lead to some reports suggesting Mourinho would walk away from Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Mourinho called that “garbage news” and was on the defensive when speaking to the media on Thursday ahead of United’s FA Cup third round clash against Derby County on Friday.

“If I am going to sign a new one it of course depends on the club but my commitment with the club is total. I see myself here [after three years]. It is just a question if the club all want and are happy with my contribution and want me to stay beyond the end of this contract. Yes, I want to stay,” Mourinho said.

Mourinho also spoke in more detail about the reports suggesting he will walk away from the club.

“Depends on what you want to know and what you want to speak about. If you want to speak about some news. I say garbage. I don’t find a better word to define the talk [about him walking away],” Mourinho said. “If you want to ask me directly, which I suppose you want, if I see myself next season in Manchester United, I say I see myself and as I told when I arrived, I am going to leave when the club wants me to leave. I have no intention to leave at all. I want to stay and to improve and bring the club to where it belongs. I want to stay.

“I still have a contract. I am in the middle of my contract. I am not in the last couple of months. My desire is to stay until the owners and the board is happy with my work. Speaking about my work and connecting my work to the garbage news is to say the worst thing anyone can do to myself. The worst thing somebody can do to me is to put one inch of doubt into my professionalism, my job, my players, my club, in every detail of my job. The garbage news affected me just on these aspects.”

Woah. Mourinho has come out swinging and he didn’t stop there.

It appears he couldn’t help himself at having a little dig at his fellow Premier League managers when asked if he still has the hunger to build a new team at United.

“Because I don’t behave as a clown on the touchline, it means I have lost my passion?” Mourinho said. “I prefer the way I am doing it. Much better for my team and myself. You see it every day in the way a person is dedicated to his work, not what you do in front of the cameras.”

He couldn’t be talking about Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola or Antonio Conte, could he? Also, Mourinho’s antics on the sidelines in the past must come into question with his celebration at Old Trafford in 2004 when in charge of FC Porto, his run down the touchline when Chelsea beat PSG in 2014 and his actions in several Real Madrid v. Barcelona clashes…

Anyway, with Mourinho known to be someone who walks away from clubs after three seasons, he is approaching the time when things usually hit their peak. Last season United finished sixth in the Premier League after prioritizing the UEFA Europa League, which they won, to qualify for the UEFA Champions League this season. They also added the League Cup for good measure and this season they sit in second place in the table but have a real battle on their hands to finish in the top four.

There has been progression but United’s style of play has been criticized and many of their big name players are yet to fully dominate games week in, week out.

The fact that United want Mourinho to remain at the club and Mourinho has come out fighting says a lot. It’s tough to see him not being at United next season. Now, will he be given the huge transfer funds he wants after already spending big in the past two years?

You get the feeling that is really what Mourinho wants.

