Getty Images

Mourinho hits out as new Man United contract discussed

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 4, 2018, 9:06 AM EST
It appears Jose Mourinho is in talks about extending his stay at Manchester United, but the Portuguese coach was far from impressed about recent reports regarding his future.

According to multiple outlets in the UK, Mourinho is discussing a new contract at Old Trafford with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2019.

However, Mourinho, 54, has cut a frustrated figure in recent weeks and has called for more spending from United’s hierarchy to match Manchester City who are the runaway Premier League leaders. That lead to some reports suggesting Mourinho would walk away from Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Mourinho called that “garbage news” and was on the defensive when speaking to the media on Thursday ahead of United’s FA Cup third round clash against Derby County on Friday.

“If I am going to sign a new one it of course depends on the club but my commitment with the club is total. I see myself here [after three years]. It is just a question if the club all want and are happy with my contribution and want me to stay beyond the end of this contract. Yes, I want to stay,” Mourinho said.

Mourinho also spoke in more detail about the reports suggesting he will walk away from the club.

“Depends on what you want to know and what you want to speak about. If you want to speak about some news. I say garbage. I don’t find a better word to define the talk [about him walking away],” Mourinho said. “If you want to ask me directly, which I suppose you want, if I see myself next season in Manchester United, I say I see myself and as I told when I arrived, I am going to leave when the club wants me to leave. I have no intention to leave at all. I want to stay and to improve and bring the club to where it belongs. I want to stay.

“I still have a contract. I am in the middle of my contract. I am not in the last couple of months. My desire is to stay until the owners and the board is happy with my work. Speaking about my work and connecting my work to the garbage news is to say the worst thing anyone can do to myself. The worst thing somebody can do to me is to put one inch of doubt into my professionalism, my job, my players, my club, in every detail of my job. The garbage news affected me just on these aspects.”

Woah. Mourinho has come out swinging and he didn’t stop there.

It appears he couldn’t help himself at having a little dig at his fellow Premier League managers when asked if he still has the hunger to build a new team at United.

“Because I don’t behave as a clown on the touchline, it means I have lost my passion?” Mourinho said. “I prefer the way I am doing it. Much better for my team and myself. You see it every day in the way a person is dedicated to his work, not what you do in front of the cameras.”

He couldn’t be talking about Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola or Antonio Conte, could he? Also, Mourinho’s antics on the sidelines in the past must come into question with his celebration at Old Trafford in 2004 when in charge of FC Porto, his run down the touchline when Chelsea beat PSG in 2014 and his actions in several Real Madrid v. Barcelona clashes…

Anyway, with Mourinho known to be someone who walks away from clubs after three seasons, he is approaching the time when things usually hit their peak. Last season United finished sixth in the Premier League after prioritizing the UEFA Europa League, which they won, to qualify for the UEFA Champions League this season. They also added the League Cup for good measure and this season they sit in second place in the table but have a real battle on their hands to finish in the top four.

There has been progression but United’s style of play has been criticized and many of their big name players are yet to fully dominate games week in, week out.

The fact that United want Mourinho to remain at the club and Mourinho has come out fighting says a lot. It’s tough to see him not being at United next season. Now, will he be given the huge transfer funds he wants after already spending big in the past two years?

You get the feeling that is really what Mourinho wants.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Aubameyang to Arsenal; Lemar to Liverpool

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 4, 2018, 12:29 PM EST
Arsenal have been linked with an audacious move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Sky Italy.

The Borussia Dortmund striker, 28, is currently on his winter break and is in Ghana for the African Footballer of the Year awards, and he will link up with Dortmund in Friday on Spain for their warm weather training camp to prepare for the second half of the Bundesliga season.

Per the report, Aubameyang is Arsenal’s first choice replacement if they lose Alexis Sanchez either in January or on a free transfer in the summer but Manchester City remain interested in the player.

The Gabonese striker seemed to be leaving Dortmund last summer with reports of Chelsea, Man City and clubs from the Chinese Super League all interested, but he remained at the Westfalenstadion and he has a contract with the German giants until 2021.

Aubameyang’s pedigree is undoubted and he’s scored 13 goals in 15 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund this season. However, he was recently dropped for disciplinary reasons and has locked horns with club officials on multiple occasions over the past few years. His goalscoring record has been phenomenal with 40 goals and 39 goals in all competitions in the past two seasons respectively.

How would he slot in at Arsenal? Well, with Theo Walcott close to leaving in January, Danny Welbeck struggling for form and fitness, plus Olivier Giroud‘s long-term future uncertain, it would appear Aubameyang would be the main striker up top with Alexandre Lacazette. Having those two up top together and Mesut Ozil (if he signs a new deal) behind them creating chances is something which will make Arsenal fans salivate.

It is reported that Liverpool have lined up AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar (valued at $120 million) to replace Philippe Coutinho if he leaves for Barcelona.

According to the Daily Mirror, Liverpool have reignited their interest in Lemar after failing to sign him last summer. The French international winger, 22, was also the subject of a Deadline Day bid from Arsenal back in the summer but that failed.

Lemar’s ability to play out wide or through the middle suits Klopp’s system perfectly and many will see Lemar as a like for like replacement for Coutinho.

If Liverpool get the $160 million (plus add ons) they are said to be asking for Coutinho, replacing him with Lemar and having $40 million is pretty good business, don’t you think?

Star US youngster Gonzalez to play for Mexico?

Jonathan Gonzalez/Instagram
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 4, 2018, 11:35 AM EST
It looks like U.S. teenage star Jonathan Gonzalez is set to be involved in a tug-of-war battle between the USMNT and Mexico.

Gonzalez, 18, has burst onto the scene this season in Liga MX for Monterrey, being named in the league’s Best XI for the 2017 Apertura as Rayados won the Copa MX in the first half of the season.

A report from ESPN says that Mexico is chasing Gonzalez hard and wants to call him up for their friendly against Bosnia & Herzegovina on Jan. 31 to try and entice the USMNT youngster to make a one-time switch to El Tri.

Gonzalez, a dual national, moved to Mexico from Santa Rose, Calif. at the age of 14 to play for Monterrey and has made his way up their academy system before becoming an important member of the first team squad this year.

He has played for the U.S. national youth teams since U-14 level, where he played alongside Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie a few times at youth level, and appeared for Tab Ramos’ side at the U-20 CONCACAF Championships.

In a recent interview with Soccer America he spoke about not being called up by the USMNT in recent months, including the friendly game against Portugal in November.

“I wasn’t called in, in November. Personally, nobody came and talked to me and let me know about that friendly. I just wasn’t called in,” Gonzalez said.

With Mexico able to dangle the carrot of going to the 2018 World Cup in front of Gonzalez’s face, this certainly seems like a tricky decision for the youngster.

Through parentage his is able to play for Mexico and with the USMNT not qualifying for the World Cup in Russia and not looking any closer to hiring a new head coach, perhaps Mexico will pounce at a moment of weakness for the U.S. national team.

This storyline will certainly be an intriguing one to watch play out and it’s one that is becoming increasingly prevalent with FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez making the switch from Mexico to the USMNT earlier this year.

Salah, Coutinho out for Liverpool; Van Dijk could debut

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 4, 2018, 10:15 AM EST
Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that both Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho will not play for Liverpool against Everton in their FA Cup third round clash at Anfield on Friday.

The duo both missed Liverpool’s 2-1 win at Burnley on Monday and the Merseyside derby in the FA Cup has come too soon even though they “are not big injuries” to deal with.

Speaking to reporters, Klopp also said that new $100 million signing Virgil Van Dijk could make his Liverpool debut following his move from Southampton.

“Mo (Salah) and Phil (Coutinho) are not available. Virgil (van Dijk) is obviously healthy, we’ll see what we do with him,” Klopp said. “With Virgil it is different, he is healthy and now I have to make a decision for this game,” explained Klopp. “It is not finally done, so we will see what we do with him. It is clear centre-half is a position that usually needs to be tuned to the rest of the team, the kind of defending and stuff like that, but of course I can imagine everyone is desperate to see him on the pitch.

“But as I have said before, from our point of view there is no rush for us in this situation and it’s much more important how many good games he can play for us than how many and when it starts. It is not decided and how it always is in this period, we have to wait a little bit for last updates on each position and then we make the line-up.”

Liverpool’s German manager also added that he believes Coutinho will be available for selection for the Jan. 14 clash against Manchester City at Anfield and danced around questions regarding the Brazilian playmakers future at Liverpool.

With reports circulating that Coutinho could be sold to Barcelona either in January or in the summer, Klopp brushed all of that talk aside in his press conference after previously laughing off the fact that Nike released adverts earlier this week promoting Coutinho as a Barcelona player.

As for the players who will be featuring against Everton, Klopp confirmed that Loris Karius will play in goal and that he will play his strongest line up possible and won’t have one eye on the league encounter with Man City in 10 days time.

Everton agree fee for striker Cenk Tosun

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 4, 2018, 8:30 AM EST
Everton have almost got their man.

Turkish striker Cenk Tosun has been the subject of plenty of transfer interest, but speaking in his press conference on Thursday ahead of the FA Cup third round clash at Liverpool on Friday, Everton boss Sam Allardyce confirmed a deal has been agreed for Tosun and now personal terms are being discussed.

The 26-year-old is expected to cost around $36.5 million from Turkish giants Besiktas, with Tosun potentially available to play against Liverpool on Friday if the required paperwork comes through in time.

“We’ve agreed a deal and are at the stage of personal terms. Hopefully, we might be able to get him registered in time to play in the cup,” Allardyce said.

Tosun has scored 14 goals in 26 appearances for club and country this season, with the German-born striker helping Besiktas to win their UEFA Champions League group as they face Bayern Munich in the last 16.

It is believed Tosun has been in London over the past few days waiting to get the green light to speak with Everton. The deal has taken a little longer than the Toffees expected, but the move now seems a formality.

This signing will be regarded as the final piece in the jigsaw of Everton’s attacking unit, with a replacement for Romelu Lukaku never fully arriving since the summer. That was Ronald Koeman‘s ultimate downfall as he brought in Sandro Ramirez, who has failed to settle, plus a plethora of No. 10’s in Wayne Rooney, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Davy Klaassen.

Rooney has delivered goals, with Sigurdsson impressing lately, but the need for a center forward who can hold up the ball and lead the line was obvious to everyone. Everton tried to sign Olivier Giroud but failed, while bids for other targets didn’t materialize.

However, Tosun fits the bill.