Son after Spurs’ smashing equalizer: “Obiang’s goal was better”

The festive season finished with a bang, well, bangs, as Pedro Obiang and Heung-Min Son smashed second half stunners in a 1-1 draw between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on Thursday.

After saying Spurs were “upset and unlucky” to not leave the match. with all three points, Son turned his attention to the twin screamers.

From the BBC:

“Obiang’s goal was better – the strike was unbelievable. We have the best goalkeeper in the world and he can’t do nothing. It was a great strike. My goal is not important, a beautiful goal or a dirty goal, it doesn’t matter tonight.”

Spurs outshot West Ham 31-3, and Obiang’s goal was the Irons’ first on target effort of the night.

For the 24-year-old Son, one of the more under-appreciated and versatile attackers in a top league, it’s the seventh PL goal of the season. He scored 14 last season, a career-high.

