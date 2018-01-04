Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 West Ham United: Stunners split spoils

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Spurs hold 31-3 advantage in shots

Obiang hits hammer to for shock WHU lead

Son’s vicious answer splits spoils

A festive season which began with a thriller closed its final half hour in wild fashion.

Pedro Obiang and Heung-Min Son scored second half Goal of the Season contenders to give West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur a point each at Wembley Stadium on Thursday.

The point puts Tottenham fifth, three points back of Liverpool, while West Ham moves 15th with 22 points.

David Moyes had his men stacked at the back and moving well with Spurs’ usually incisive passing game.

An early chance was cleared by West Ham youngster Declan Rice, and a legit scoring opportunity didn’t arrive until the 28th minute when Kane curled a shot toward the far corner that Adrian punched out of the 18.

Serge Aurier headed down for Kane in a superb set-up, but the English striker didn’t shoot first time and touched it out of play.

The last chance of an attack-starved half saw Adrian tip Christian Eriksen‘s deflected shot over goal, as the half finished with Spurs holding an 11-0 disparity in shot attempts.

A sluggish second half broke open for a moment when Javier Hernandez found plenty of green in the 60th minute, only to be closed down by Davinson Sanchez.

Kane had chance after chance, with a couple for Dele Alli thrown in, but whether offside or denied by West Ham’s defense — Pablo Zabaleta and Winston Reid prominently — it was still scoreless in the 70th minute… for Spurs.

That’s because Obiang smashed a shot past Hugo Lloris with incredible pace to give West Ham a very unlikely lead.

And Son turned around with a strike nearly as vicious, his 84th minute rip leveling the score at 1.

1 – Pedro Obiang's goal came from West Ham's first shot of any kind in this match; Spurs have had 20 in contrast. Blaster. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 4, 2018

