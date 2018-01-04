Transfer Rumor Roundup: Aubameyang to Arsenal; Lemar to Liverpool

Arsenal have been linked with an audacious move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Sky Italy.
The Borussia Dortmund striker, 28, is currently on his winter break and is in Ghana for the African Footballer of the Year awards, and he will link up with Dortmund in Friday on Spain for their warm weather training camp to prepare for the second half of the Bundesliga season.
Per the report, Aubameyang is Arsenal’s first choice replacement if they lose Alexis Sanchez either in January or on a free transfer in the summer but Manchester City remain interested in the player.
The Gabonese striker seemed to be leaving Dortmund last summer with reports of Chelsea, Man City and clubs from the Chinese Super League all interested, but he remained at the Westfalenstadion and he has a contract with the German giants until 2021.
Aubameyang’s pedigree is undoubted and he’s scored 13 goals in 15 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund this season. However, he was recently dropped for disciplinary reasons and has locked horns with club officials on multiple occasions over the past few years. His goalscoring record has been phenomenal with 40 goals and 39 goals in all competitions in the past two seasons respectively.
How would he slot in at Arsenal? Well, with Theo Walcott close to leaving in January, Danny Welbeck struggling for form and fitness, plus Olivier Giroud‘s long-term future uncertain, it would appear Aubameyang would be the main striker up top with Alexandre Lacazette. Having those two up top together and Mesut Ozil (if he signs a new deal) behind them creating chances is something which will make Arsenal fans salivate.
It is reported that Liverpool have lined up AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar (valued at $120 million) to replace Philippe Coutinho if he leaves for Barcelona.
According to the Daily Mirror, Liverpool have reignited their interest in Lemar after failing to sign him last summer. The French international winger, 22, was also the subject of a Deadline Day bid from Arsenal back in the summer but that failed.
Lemar’s ability to play out wide or through the middle suits Klopp’s system perfectly and many will see Lemar as a like for like replacement for Coutinho.
If Liverpool get the $160 million (plus add ons) they are said to be asking for Coutinho, replacing him with Lemar and having $40 million is pretty good business, don’t you think?