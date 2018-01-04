More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Watch Live: Tottenham v. West Ham

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 4, 2018, 2:09 PM EST
Leave a comment

The festive fixtures end with a cracker at Wembley Stadium on Thursday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Tottenham Hotspur host West Ham United in a big London derby.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

This game was moved from its original date on New Year’s Eve due to issues with policing the event and transport in England’s capital city on NYE. The game being played on NYE would have meant a reduced capacity at Wembley of 43,000, but a huge crowd is expected on Thursday.

Spurs have won three-straight games in the Premier League to keep the pressure up on the top four, while West Ham have been in decent form themselves with three wins and just one defeat in their last six PL games.

Tottenham beat West Ham 3-2 at the London Stadium earlier this season, while the Hammers have already beat Tottenham at Wembley this season, 3-2 in the League Cup.

In team news Tottenham bring in Harry Kane to the starting lineup as he was only fit to come off the bench at Swansea on Tuesday.

West Ham bring in Javier Hernandez and drop Andy Carroll to the bench with Marko Arnautovic missing out altogether.

LINEUPS

Tottenham

West Ham

Moyes: West Ham “miles away” from how he wants to play

By Nicholas MendolaJan 4, 2018, 6:21 PM EST
Leave a comment

David Moyes is “thrilled” that West Ham United managed a point at Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday at Wembley Stadium, giving his side four points in three days and 15th place in the Premier League.

West Ham’s Pedro Obiang scored an outstanding goal in the 1-1 draw, and the Irons stayed stacked at the back to limit Spurs chances despite an outlandish 31-3 disadvantage in shot attempts.

[ MORE: Recap | Son reacts to stunner ]

Moyes was also down Aaron Cresswell, Marko Arnautovic, Jose Fonte, Andy Carroll, and several others against a much better and deeper Spurs team. So even though the Irons aren’t playing in a way he enjoys, they are getting the job done in a precarious position.

From the BBC:

“We had no time to prepare, only this morning. Great credit to the players, we are having to work really hard. I was delighted we were having a shot. But it was more surprise and disbelief that we had taken the lead, Spurs had so many chances but there is another side to football if you haven’t got the best players.

“We’re miles away from how I want us to play but we are doing some things right. We are defending well which gives us a chance against the top teams. I want the players to look up the table.”

West Ham heads to Shrewsbury Town on Sunday in the FA Cup before a Jan. 13 league date at Huddersfield Town.

Son after Spurs’ smashing equalizer: “Obiang’s goal was better”

By Nicholas MendolaJan 4, 2018, 5:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

The festive season finished with a bang, well, bangs, as Pedro Obiang and Heung-Min Son smashed second half stunners in a 1-1 draw between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on Thursday.

[ MORE: Recap | Watch both goals ]

After saying Spurs were “upset and unlucky” to not leave the match. with all three points, Son turned his attention to the twin screamers.

From the BBC:

“Obiang’s goal was better – the strike was unbelievable. We have the best goalkeeper in the world and he can’t do nothing. It was a great strike. My goal is not important, a beautiful goal or a dirty goal, it doesn’t matter tonight.”

Spurs outshot West Ham 31-3, and Obiang’s goal was the Irons’ first on target effort of the night.

For the 24-year-old Son, one of the more under-appreciated and versatile attackers in a top league, it’s the seventh PL goal of the season. He scored 14 last season, a career-high.

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 West Ham United: Stunners split spoils

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 4, 2018, 4:54 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Spurs hold 31-3 advantage in shots
  • Obiang hits hammer to for shock WHU lead
  • Son’s vicious answer splits spoils

A festive season which began with a thriller closed its final half hour in wild fashion.

Pedro Obiang and Heung-Min Son scored second half Goal of the Season contenders to give West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur a point each at Wembley Stadium on Thursday.

The point puts Tottenham fifth, three points back of Liverpool, while West Ham moves 15th with 22 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

David Moyes had his men stacked at the back and moving well with Spurs’ usually incisive passing game.

An early chance was cleared by West Ham youngster Declan Rice, and a legit scoring opportunity didn’t arrive until the 28th minute when Kane curled a shot toward the far corner that Adrian punched out of the 18.

Serge Aurier headed down for Kane in a superb set-up, but the English striker didn’t shoot first time and touched it out of play.

The last chance of an attack-starved half saw Adrian tip Christian Eriksen‘s deflected shot over goal, as the half finished with Spurs holding an 11-0 disparity in shot attempts.

A sluggish second half broke open for a moment when Javier Hernandez found plenty of green in the 60th minute, only to be closed down by Davinson Sanchez.

Kane had chance after chance, with a couple for Dele Alli thrown in, but whether offside or denied by West Ham’s defense — Pablo Zabaleta and Winston Reid prominently — it was still scoreless in the 70th minute… for Spurs.

That’s because Obiang smashed a shot past Hugo Lloris with incredible pace to give West Ham a very unlikely lead.

And Son turned around with a strike nearly as vicious, his 84th minute rip leveling the score at 1.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

WATCH: Obiang, Son trade near-twin vicious strikes from distance

By Nicholas MendolaJan 4, 2018, 4:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

Pedro Obiang hit a ball so hard that Mike Dean should check the Spaniard’s boots for foreign materials.

Then Heung-Min Son returned the favor in a manner which should’ve had Dean checking the ball.

West Ham took a 1-0 lead on London rivals Tottenham Hotspur with a 25-yard hammer midway through the second half, before Son sent Spurs level with a strike carrying nearly as much venom.

[ MORE: Transfer needs for all 20 PL clubs ]