Watch Live: Tottenham v. West Ham

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

The festive fixtures end with a cracker at Wembley Stadium on Thursday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Tottenham Hotspur host West Ham United in a big London derby.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

This game was moved from its original date on New Year’s Eve due to issues with policing the event and transport in England’s capital city on NYE. The game being played on NYE would have meant a reduced capacity at Wembley of 43,000, but a huge crowd is expected on Thursday.

Spurs have won three-straight games in the Premier League to keep the pressure up on the top four, while West Ham have been in decent form themselves with three wins and just one defeat in their last six PL games.

Tottenham beat West Ham 3-2 at the London Stadium earlier this season, while the Hammers have already beat Tottenham at Wembley this season, 3-2 in the League Cup.

In team news Tottenham bring in Harry Kane to the starting lineup as he was only fit to come off the bench at Swansea on Tuesday.

West Ham bring in Javier Hernandez and drop Andy Carroll to the bench with Marko Arnautovic missing out altogether.

LINEUPS

Tottenham

West Ham

3️⃣ changes for the Hammers and Chicharito starts… pic.twitter.com/R9YYyhjgD0 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) January 4, 2018

Follow @JPW_NBCSports