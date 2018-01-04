WATCH: Obiang, Son trade near-twin vicious strikes from distance

David Moyes is “thrilled” that West Ham United managed a point at Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday at Wembley Stadium, giving his side four points in three days and 15th place in the Premier League.

West Ham’s Pedro Obiang scored an outstanding goal in the 1-1 draw, and the Irons stayed stacked at the back to limit Spurs chances despite an outlandish 31-3 disadvantage in shot attempts.

Moyes was also down Aaron Cresswell, Marko Arnautovic, Jose Fonte, Andy Carroll, and several others against a much better and deeper Spurs team. So even though the Irons aren’t playing in a way he enjoys, they are getting the job done in a precarious position.

From the BBC:

“We had no time to prepare, only this morning. Great credit to the players, we are having to work really hard. I was delighted we were having a shot. But it was more surprise and disbelief that we had taken the lead, Spurs had so many chances but there is another side to football if you haven’t got the best players. “We’re miles away from how I want us to play but we are doing some things right. We are defending well which gives us a chance against the top teams. I want the players to look up the table.”

West Ham heads to Shrewsbury Town on Sunday in the FA Cup before a Jan. 13 league date at Huddersfield Town.

