Back home (again… again): Tevez rejoins Boca from Shanghai

Carlos Tevez has rejoined Boca Juniors (again) just 12 months and a few days after signing on to become, at the age of 32, the world’s highest-paid footballer (roughly $760,000 per week) at Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.
It’s the third time in his 18 years as a professional that Tevez has signed for Boca and he will once again return to his boyhood club in Buenos Aires after agreeing the termination of his contract, which paid him $40 million per yer, in China this week.
Almost immediately after he arrived in Shanghai, there were reports that Tevez and the club were both unhappy and had quickly begun plotting a hasty divorce. Due to his massive contract, Boca were unwilling to pay a transfer fee to bring Tevez back to La Bombonera. Just 372 days ago, Shenhua paid $11 million to Boca in order to sign Tevez.
Tevez, who’ll turn 34 next month, has reportedly signed a two-year contract with Boca, which might or might not be the final stop of his jet-setting career (Boca, Corinthians, West Ham United, Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus and Shenhua).