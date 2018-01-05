More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

FA Cup third round preview, score predictions

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 5, 2018, 12:40 PM EST
All 20 Premier League teams, and all 24 Championship teams, enter the FA Cup at the third round stage, with 32 ties to be played over the next few days in the oldest knockout competition in the world.

This is wonderful.

[ LIVE: Follow FA Cup scores here ]

There are plenty of potential banana skins for PL clubs to negotiate, while plenty of the big boys could be upset as they plan to rest key players after a busy festive period in league play.

The tie of the round is undoubtedly a massive Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on Friday, while Brighton hosting Crystal Palace is another big rivalry game between PL clubs.

Leicester City, West Ham, Stoke, Southampton, Swansea, Huddersfield, Watford, Bournemouth, Newcastle and West Brom will all be on red alert as they take on lower league opponents, while Tottenham, Man United, Chelsea and Arsenal are expected to breeze through.

Below is a look at the schedule in full (all kicks off are at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, unless otherwise stated) while I make my score prediction for each game as we always see plenty of upsets in this round.

Expect the unexpected.

Friday
2:55 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Everton (JPW’s pick = 2-1 to Liverpool)
3 p.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Derby (JPW’s pick = 3-1 to Man United)

Saturday
7:45 a.m. ET: Fleetwood Town vs. Leicester (JPW’s pick = Fleetwood to win, 1-0)
8 a.m. ET: Middlesbrough vs. Sunderland (JPW’s pick = 1-1 draw)

Ipswich vs. Sheffield United (JPW’s pick = 2-0 to Sheffield United)
Watford vs. Bristol City (JPW’s pick = 2-1 to Bristol City)
Birmingham vs. Burton Albion (JPW’s pick = 2-1 to Birmingham)
Aston Villa vs. Peterborough (JPW’s pick = 2-0 to Aston Villa)
Bournemouth vs. Wigan (JPW’s pick = 2-1 to Wigan)
Coventry vs. Stoke (JPW’s pick = 1-1 draw)
Bolton vs. Huddersfield (JPW’s pick = 2-1 to Bolton)
Yeovil vs Bradford (JPW’s pick = 1-0 to Bradford)
Brentford vs. Notts County (JPW’s pick = 2-1 to Notts County)
QPR vs. MK Dons (JPW’s pick = 2-0 to QPR)
Exeter vs. West Brom (JPW’s pick = 2-1 to Exeter)
Doncaster Rovers vs. Rochdale (JPW’s pick = 2-1 to Rochdale)
Blackburn vs. Hull (JPW’s pick = 3-1 to Hull)
Cardiff vs. Mansfield (JPW’s pick = 2-0 to Cardiff)
Manchester City vs. Burnley (JPW’s pick = 1-0 to Man City)
Wolves vs. Swansea (JPW’s pick = 2-0 to Wolves)
Stevenage vs. Reading (JPW’s pick = 2-1 to Stevenage)
Newcastle vs. Luton (JPW’s pick = 2-0 to Newcastle)
Millwall vs. Barnsley (JPW’s pick = 3-1 to Millwall)
Fulham vs. Southampton (JPW’s pick = 2-1 to Southampton)
Carlisle vs. Sheffield Wednesday (JPW’s pick = 2-0 to Carlisle)
Wycombe vs. Preston (JPW’s pick = 3-1 to Preston)
12:30 p.m. ET: Norwich vs. Chelsea (JPW’s pick = 3-0 to Chelsea)

Sunday
7 a.m. ET: Newport vs. Leeds (JPW’s pick = 2-1 to Leeds)
9 a.m. ET: Shrewsbury vs. West Ham (JPW’s pick = 1-1 draw)
Tottenham vs. AFC Wimbledon (JPW’s pick = 4-1 to Tottenham)
11 a.m. ET: Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal (JPW’s pick = 3-0 to Arsenal)

Monday
2:45 p.m ET: Brighton vs. Crystal Palace (JPW’s pick = 2-0 to Palace)

List of 100 most valuable teams in world released

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 5, 2018, 11:50 AM EST
A new finance list has been compiled to rank the top 100 clubs on the planet in terms of their financial power. And there are plenty of surprises in this list.

[ MORE: Conte hits back at Mourinho ]

Soccerex’s report is based on the following factors:

  • Account assets (stadiums, training grounds, other properties)
  • Net debt
  • Potential owners have to invest
  • Value of current playing squad
  • Cash in the bank

Premier League clubs account for a third of the teams in the top 36 clubs, with Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea all in the top 10. The PL dominates this list with all of its current teams in the top 90.

Some surprises include Barcelona ranked in 13th place, the LA Galaxy in 14th ahead of Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund to name a few European powerhouses, plus the New York Red Bulls, Seattle Sounders, New York City FC and New England Revolution all ranked inside the top 30 was slightly surprising.

In fact, Major League Soccer had 13 teams inside the top 60 and has more clubs than the Bundesliga or La Liga in the top 30, while the Chinese Super League were also well represented with four teams inside the top 60.

The full list of the top 100 teams on the planet are below, while the full report from Soccerex is here.

It is always very intriguing to see these kind of reports as many others only take into account the total revenue of a club when calculating its value.

 

Arsene Wenger handed touchline ban after furious rant

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 5, 2018, 11:01 AM EST
Arsene Wenger was handed a three-game touchline ban for his furious rant at officials following Arsenal’s 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion on New Year’s Eve.

Wenger, 68, was seen remonstrating with referee Mike Dean on the sidelines of the game after the referee awarded West Brom a late penalty kick, which Jay Rodriguez scored, for a harsh handball decision against Callum Chambers in the box.

The FA misconduct charge relates to Wenger’s behavior in the referee’s changing room after Sunday’s game against West Brom.

Since then Wenger has also complained about what he called a “farcical decision” to give Chelsea’s Eden Hazard a penalty kick in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with their London rivals on Wednesday.

The French manager seems to believe that the officials have it in for his team right now.

Wenger will miss Arsenal’s FA Cup clash at Nottingham Forest this Sunday, plus their League Cup semifinal first leg at Chelsea next Wednesday and the Premier League clash at Bournemouth on Jan. 14.

In a statement the FA said that Wenger admitted “his language and behavior was abusive, improper and questioned the integrity of the match referee.”

Conte slams “senile” Mourinho after “clown” comments

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 5, 2018, 10:24 AM EST
Antonio Conte has hit back at Jose Mourinho after the Manchester United manager branded some of his managerial counterparts as “clowns” for their overzealous actions on the sidelines.

Mourinho was asked on Thursday about his hunger to carry on with the Manchester United job, to which he replied: “Because I don’t behave as a clown on the touchline, it means I have lost my passion?” Mourinho said. “I prefer the way I am doing it. Much better for my team and myself. You see it every day in the way a person is dedicated to his work, not what you do in front of the cameras.”

Now he could have been referring to any one of Conte, Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola, or all three, with the managers of Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City all extremely animated on the sidelines.

Speaking on Friday ahead of Chelsea’s FA Cup clash at Norwich City on Saturday, Conte accused Mourinho of having senile dementia when it comes to remembering how he used to act.

“I think he has to see himself in the past – maybe he was speaking about himself in the past. Maybe, sometimes, I think that someone forgets what’s said in the past, which is his behavior,” Conte said. “Sometimes I think there is, I don’t know the name, but demenza senile… when you forget what you do in the past.”

Conte is bang on the money here.

Mourinho’s antics in 2004 when he ran down the sidelines at Old Trafford celebrating a goal for his Porto team, or in 2013-14 when Chelsea scored a late winner against PSG at Stamford Bridge, or his celebrations at Anfield after a Chelsea win in 2014, or when he poked Barcelona’s coach Tito Villanova in the eye in a scuffle when he was Real Madrid manager, or …

You get the picture.

10 PL players who should move in January

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 5, 2018, 9:45 AM EST
With the January transfer window open, there are plenty of Premier League players who could be moving on for a fresh start this month.

[ MORE: Latest transfer news

Let’s focus on the top 10 current PL players who should be on the move between now and Jan. 31 when the window shuts.

Of course, the fact that they should be on the move doesn’t mean that they will be. We all know how complex the transfer market can get, especially in January.

1) Theo Walcott (Arsenal)

Walcott has been at Arsenal for 12 years and after so much early promise his injuries and a switch in formation has taken its toll. With Wenger preferring two attackers underneath a central striker in a 3-4-2-1 formation, Walcott hasn’t started a single PL game this season. A move back to the club where he started, Saints, would be a good fit for everyone and maybe he’d get the chance to play through the middle where he seems most dangerous.
Age: 28
Price: $25-30 million
Interested clubs: Southampton, Everton, West Ham
Percentage chance he moves in January: 80%

2) Jonny Evans (West Brom)

The commanding center back looked set to move in the summer but the Baggies held onto him. Alan Pardew would not want to lose his captain in January but with the Baggies on a 19-game winless run, you can understand why Evans would want to move as Man City and Arsenal battle for his signature. The former Man United center back has matured into a fine center back but only a big offer would force West Brom to sell.
Age: 30
Price: $30 million
Interested clubs: Manchester City, Arsenal
Percentage chance he moves in January: 75%

3) Danny Ings (Liverpool)

After two serious knee injuries Danny Ings is battling to get his career back on track. The England international scored goals galore at Burnley and was having a great start to life at Liverpool before his cruel injury blows. With the Fab Four, Dominic Solanke and Daniel Sturridge ahead of him at Anfield, now seems like a good time to head out on loan for six months. Plenty of clubs will be queuing up if Ings is allowed to leave on loan.
Age: 25
Price: Initial loan deal
Interested clubs: West Brom, West Ham, Newcastle, Stoke City
Percentage chance he moves in January: 75%

4) Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool)

Given his quality, it is really tough to actually see Liverpool letting Sturridge go in this window. He has worked hard to get back to full fitness but has scored just three goals in 14 appearances in all competitions. Given the form of the Fab Four, like Ings he finds himself on the bench and reduced to cameos. Sturridge will be desperate to play regularly in a World Cup year but is a move to a struggling side, initially on loan, the right move for him?
Age: 28
Price: $40 million (or a loan deal, initially)
Interested clubs: Southampton, Stoke City, West Ham
Percentage chance he moves in January: 50%

5) David Luiz (Chelsea)

The Brazilian center back is totally out of favor at Stamford Bridge after falling out with Antonio Conte. The Italian coach has said Luiz can leave in January if a replacement is found, which could slow things down considerably, but in a World Cup year Luiz will want to be playing regularly to seal his place in the Seleceao squad. Arsenal have been suggested as a possible destination, while Newcastle were rumored to be interested in taking him on loan. A move overseas to Spain or Italy may be Luiz’s best hope of securing regular action.
Age: 30
Price: $35 million (or a loan deal)
Interested clubs: Arsenal, Real Madrid
Percentage chance he moves in January: 80%

6) Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea)

Another player who has been told he can leave Chelsea if another attacking option arrives. With Ross Barkley coming in, it seems like Batshuayi could move on as Conte prefers to play with  Hazard up front and wingers Pedro and Willian if Morata is out injured. The writing has been on the wall for Batsuayi for a very long time and he carved out a “super sub” role for himself last season. Chelsea will do well to get the $42 million back they spent on Batshuayi in the summer of 2016, so maybe a loan deal suits everyone best.
Age: 24
Price: $35 million (or on loan)
Interested clubs: West Brom, West Ham
Percentage chance he moves in January: 70%

7) Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Man United)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has fallen totally out of favor with Jose Mourinho this season and his Old Trafford career seems all but over. Mkhitaryan took time to settle last season when he first arrived from Dortmund as the reigning Bundesliga player of the year, but finished the campaign strongly and looked to be an integral part of Mourinho’s plans in 2017-18. Not so much. A return to Dortmund seemed likely, and Italian giants Inter Milan are also said to be interested, but Mkhitaryan’s big wages could be the stumbling block. He should leave but maybe he won’t be able to.
Age: 28
Price: $35 million
Interested clubs: Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan
Percentage chance he moves in January: 50%

8) Troy Deeney (Watford)

Troy Deeney’s future at Watford appears over with the club captain barely used by Marco Silva this season since he arrived as manager. Deeney has proved he can score regularly in the PL but with Silva going for a younger, quicker forward line for the Hornets, his bullish style of play doesn’t fit into their philosophy. Deeney would offer Newcastle something they don’t have as a true center forward who can hold up the ball.
Age: 29
Price: $10-15 million
Interested clubs: Newcastle United
Percentage chance he moves in January: 65%

9) Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)

Despite Arsene Wenger saying he is not available in January, Giroud will want to play regularly somewhere to boost his chances of starting for France at the World Cup this summer. He turned down a move to Everton in the summer who have now made a move for Cenk Tosun, while Giroud is said to be interesting AC Milan and Fenerbache. At 31 he’s no spring chicken but Giroud has scored four times off the bench in the PL this season and has played a leading role in their Europa League and League Cup runs. He deserves to be a starter somewhere and Wenger will let him go if the French striker insists.
Age: 31
Price: $25-30 million
Interested clubs: Fenerbache, AC Milan
Percentage chance he moves in January: 60%

10) Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)

It seemed likely Mahrez would leave in the summer but Roma didn’t up their offer and he remained with the Foxes. Since bleaching his hair, and since Claude Puel arrived as manager, Mahrez has been sensational with seven goals in the PL this season and two goals and three assists in his last four games. Chelsea and Liverpool are said to be most interested in Mahrez during this window and it is widely believed Leicester have said the Algerian winger can leave if someone meets their asking price of $54 million.
Age: 26
Price: $54 million
Interested clubs: Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Roma
Percentage chance he moves in January: 60%