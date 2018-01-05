More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

FA investigating potential racial incident involving Firmino, Holgate

Associated PressJan 5, 2018, 8:20 PM EST
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) Liverpool says the club will cooperate with soccer authorities following a confrontation between striker Roberto Firmino and Everton opponent Mason Holgate during the Merseyside derby match on Friday.

Holgate angrily remonstrated with the referee, Bobby Madley, after being verbally abused by Firmino toward the end of the first half of the third-round match in the FA Cup at Anfield.

“The club and player will fully co-operate with the relevant authorities to ensure the facts are established in a thorough manner, if deemed necessary or requested,” Liverpool said. “While that process is ongoing, we will not be making any further comment.”

Asked whether Holgate accused Firmino of using a racist term, Everton manager Sam Allardyce said, “I’m telling you nothing until whatever systems are used to find out what exactly happened and what didn’t happen.”

“Whatever happens (outside football),” Allardyce added, “has to be dealt with the authorities.”

Allardyce didn’t want to discuss if he had spoken to Holgate about the incident.

“I’ve left it with the director of football (Steve Walsh) today,” he said. “I said to sort that out.”

The incident was sparked by Holgate shoving Firmino into — and over — the advertising boards surrounding the field in the 40th minute. The Brazil striker vaulted back onto the playing surface and sprinted toward Holgate, swearing in Portuguese. Referee Bobby Madley stepped between them to intervene.

Holgate then became aggrieved, and appeared to complain to Madley. Madley spoke to his the fourth official, before play continued.

The incident will be included in the match report, which will go to the Football Association. The FA could then seek observations from both teams.

Everton hasn’t commented on the issue beyond Allardyce’s remarks.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he thought Madley and the fourth official were discussing whether to take action against Holgate for the original push on Firmino.

Klopp then said: “I had information that something happened … but I can’t say anything about it.”

Transfer rumor roundup: Coutinho out, Mahrez in; Hart on the move

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 5, 2018, 9:40 PM EST
A roundup of all the day’s biggest transfer rumors involving clubs in the Premier League, and elsewhere…

With Liverpool set to demand $220 million for Coutinho — and Barcelona apparently only just short of willing to pay it — the rumor mill has moved a step further in the Brazilian’s six-month-long transfer sage, now focusing on which players Liverpool will spend all that money to replace Coutinho and further improve the squad.

One could surmise that the Reds’ $100-million deal for Virgil Van Dijk was a proactive piece of business with a massive windfall of cash expected to arrive either in the next three weeks or in six months’ time. If so, that leaves just one critically important need in the Liverpool squad: the attacker to replace Coutinho. According to French newspaper L’Equipe, it’ll be Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez, whose transfer fee could also approach nine figures. Mahrez spent most of the summer trying to engineer a move away from the King Power Stadium, but to no avail. Suffice to say, he’d be receptive to the idea.

Joe Hart moved away from Manchester City because Pep Guardiola was never going to play him, and now it appears the former/perhaps-still-current England no. 1 will have to leave West Ham United, where he’s currently on loan, because David Moyes doesn’t appear interested in playing him either. According to the Daily Mirror, the three aforementioned parties could all agree to terminate his current loan in order to facilitate a move — whether temporary or permanent is unknown — to Newcastle United, where Rafa Benitez attempted to sign Hart in the summer before losing out to West Ham.

According to Sky Sports, Mousa Dembele could leave Wembley Stadium/the new White Hart Lane for a spell at the San Siro — for either AC Milan or Inter Milan. Both of the Milan giants still-somewhat-big-sides are reportedly interested in the 30-year-old Tottenham Hotspur midfielder who has spent a worrying portion of the last two seasons dealing with nagging foot injuries which have turned into long-term absences. Tottenham would likely prefer to wait until the summer to move Dembele on, unless an obvious replacement were to unexpectedly become available and make him surplus to requirements.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have Emre Can‘s contract situation hanging over their heads, as they face losing the 23-year-old German midfielder on a free transfer this summer. According to the Guardian, Juventus have already offered Can a five-year contract which would pay him $115,000 per week, plus a “sizable signing-on fee.” Liverpool paid just $13 million to sign Can in 2014, thus it wouldn’t be the biggest loss on their original investment, though his value is easily twice — if not three times — that in the current transfer climate.

Back home (again… again): Tevez rejoins Boca from Shanghai

Photo by Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 5, 2018, 7:25 PM EST
Carlos Tevez has rejoined Boca Juniors (again) just 12 months and a few days after signing on to become, at the age of 32, the world’s highest-paid footballer (roughly $760,000 per week) at Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

It’s the third time in his 18 years as a professional that Tevez has signed for Boca and he will once again return to his boyhood club in Buenos Aires after agreeing the termination of his contract, which paid him $40 million per yer, in China this week.

Almost immediately after he arrived in Shanghai, there were reports that Tevez and the club were both unhappy and had quickly begun plotting a hasty divorce. Due to his massive contract, Boca were unwilling to pay a transfer fee to bring Tevez back to La Bombonera. Just 372 days ago, Shenhua paid $11 million to Boca in order to sign Tevez.

Tevez, who’ll turn 34 next month, has reportedly signed a two-year contract with Boca, which might or might not be the final stop of his jet-setting career (Boca, Corinthians, West Ham United, Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus and Shenhua).

Klopp hails Van Dijk’s “dream” debut, Reds’ fighting spirit in FA Cup

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Andy EdwardsJan 5, 2018, 6:12 PM EST
Virgin van Dijk has begun, on day no. 1, proving himself to be worth the world-record (for a defender) transfer fee ($100 million) which Liverpool paid to sign him from Southampton last week.

The 26-year-old Dutchman made his Liverpool debut on Friday — in a Merseyside derby, no less — and helped the Reds to a third-round FA Cup victory over local rivals Everton by scoring the game-winning goal six minutes from full-time.

After the game, Van Dijk spoke of the immense pride he felt playing for Liverpool, and the joy that comes along with scoring the winning goal in a game like that — quotes from the BBC:

“What a night. It was thoroughly deserved, it felt amazing to be out there. The goal is very special for me and my family. Playing at Anfield for Liverpool is a dream for every player. To score a goal is even more special.”

Jurgen Klopp — Van Dijk’s new manager and perhaps the happiest man in the world at finally landing a star defender — was equally delighted to see the nine-figure man made an immediate impact; even more importantly, though, the fight and spirit on display in “a difficult game” on what was “not the night for brilliant football” — quotes from the BBC:

“It was for sure not the best piece of football for 95 minutes but a proper fight. I’m delighted with the attitude we showed again, it was a difficult game. It was not the night for brilliant football, to play through. You would love to see that but Everton defended well. They played football, a big difference to the last game between us to be honest.

“The equaliser was the worst protection I ever saw in my life. It made no sense at all. We were all in the wrong direction. But when you make mistakes in football you have to react and we did again. It was nice that Virgil Van Dijk could score in his first game, a brilliant header. I am really happy.

“In front of the Kop, makes it even better. In Germany, we say cup games have different laws and it was like that — there was an extra push form both sides.”

Mourinho crushes Conte: “I will never be banned for match fixing”

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 5, 2018, 5:34 PM EST
Manager Wars 2018 have officially begun — and only five days into the new year — with Antonio Conte landing the first shot on Jose Mourinho, and the Manchester United manager coming back with a knockout blow of the Chelsea boss just hours later.

Conte claimed on Friday that Mourinho must be “senile” and suffer from “dementia,” as he apparently forgot the ways in which a younger Mourinho once acted on the sideline.

Later in the day on Friday, following Man United’s 2-0 victory over Derby County in the third round of the FA Cup, Mourinho was inevitably asked about Conte’s comments and delivered his perfectly executed, rehearsed response — quotes from the BBC:

“I don’t blame him. Press should apologize to me and him. Question completely wrong and because of that, an out of control reaction. I was speaking about myself. You said, ‘Mourinho said you behaved as a clown.’ I was speaking about myself.

“I don’t need the Chelsea manager to say I made mistakes in past and will in the future. What I will say is, I will never be banned for match fixing.”

Man United will host Chelsea on Feb. 25, in case you were, for any unknown reason, wondering when the next meeting between Mourinho and Conte would be.