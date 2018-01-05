More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Mourinho crushes Conte: “I will never be banned for match fixing”

By Andy EdwardsJan 5, 2018, 5:34 PM EST
Manager Wars 2018 have officially begun — and only five days into the new year — with Antonio Conte landing the first shot on Jose Mourinho, and the Manchester United manager coming back with a knockout blow of the Chelsea boss just hours later.

Conte claimed on Friday that Mourinho must be “senile” and suffer from “dementia,” as he apparently forgot the ways in which a younger Mourinho once acted on the sideline.

Later in the day on Friday, following Man United’s 2-0 victory over Derby County in the third round of the FA Cup, Mourinho was inevitably asked about Conte’s comments and delivered his perfectly executed, rehearsed response — quotes from the BBC:

“I don’t blame him. Press should apologize to me and him. Question completely wrong and because of that, an out of control reaction. I was speaking about myself. You said, ‘Mourinho said you behaved as a clown.’ I was speaking about myself.

“I don’t need the Chelsea manager to say I made mistakes in past and will in the future. What I will say is, I will never be banned for match fixing.”

Man United will host Chelsea on Feb. 25, in case you were, for any unknown reason, wondering when the next meeting between Mourinho and Conte would be.

Klopp hails Van Dijk’s “dream” debut, Reds’ fighting spirit in FA Cup

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Andy EdwardsJan 5, 2018, 6:12 PM EST
Virgin van Dijk has begun, on day no. 1, proving himself to be worth the world-record (for a defender) transfer fee ($100 million) which Liverpool paid to sign him from Southampton last week.

The 26-year-old Dutchman made his Liverpool debut on Friday — in a Merseyside derby, no less — and helped the Reds to a third-round FA Cup victory over local rivals Everton by scoring the game-winning goal six minutes from full-time.

After the game, Van Dijk spoke of the immense pride he felt playing for Liverpool, and the joy that comes along with scoring the winning goal in a game like that — quotes from the BBC:

“What a night. It was thoroughly deserved, it felt amazing to be out there. The goal is very special for me and my family. Playing at Anfield for Liverpool is a dream for every player. To score a goal is even more special.”

Jurgen Klopp — Van Dijk’s new manager and perhaps the happiest man in the world at finally landing a star defender — was equally delighted to see the nine-figure man made an immediate impact; even more importantly, though, the fight and spirit on display in “a difficult game” on what was “not the night for brilliant football” — quotes from the BBC:

“It was for sure not the best piece of football for 95 minutes but a proper fight. I’m delighted with the attitude we showed again, it was a difficult game. It was not the night for brilliant football, to play through. You would love to see that but Everton defended well. They played football, a big difference to the last game between us to be honest.

“The equaliser was the worst protection I ever saw in my life. It made no sense at all. We were all in the wrong direction. But when you make mistakes in football you have to react and we did again. It was nice that Virgil Van Dijk could score in his first game, a brilliant header. I am really happy.

“In front of the Kop, makes it even better. In Germany, we say cup games have different laws and it was like that — there was an extra push form both sides.”

FA Cup: Van Dijk’s debut winner; Lingard the hero… again

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 5, 2018, 4:53 PM EST
Thanks to a pair of late winners, Liverpool and Manchester United are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup…

Liverpool 2-1 Everton

Virgil Van Dijk put forth a debut performance to remember, as he scored the late, winning goal in Liverpool’s third-round victory over Merseyside rivals Everton at Anfield. After completing his $100-million move from Southampton to Liverpool last week, the 26-year-old quickly endeared himself to the Anfield faithful by separating the two sides in a hotly contested, chippy encounter that on occasion threatened to turn ugly.

Liverpool went ahead 10 minutes before halftime, when Mason Holgate wrapped his arms around Adam Lallana. James Milner stepped up and converted from the spot to make it 1-0. Bobby Madley’s decision to award the penalty was questionable, to put it lightly.

Van Dijk so nearly got his debut goal in the 63rd minute, but Jordan Pickford made a difficult save to keep the Toffees’ deficit at just one. Not long later — four minutes, to be exact — the blue side of Merseyside punished the red side with an effortless, fluid counter-attacking move that brought them back together again, at 1-1. Gylfi Sigurdsson arrived late to the top of the penalty area and slotted home after Phil Jagielka made a 70-yard, lung-busting print to get forward and lay the ball back for a wide open Sigurdsson.

Six minutes from full-time, Van Dijk would get another chance to play the part of hero. Pickford rushed out to punch, but the big Dutchman stood his ground and headed into the empty net.

Manchester United 2-0 Derby County

Jesse Lingard, the late bloomer at Man United, continues to come up huge for Jose Mourinho’s struggling Red Devils, time after time after time. It took nearly the full 90 minutes — 84, to be exact — for United to break through against Championship side Derby at Old Trafford, but the quality of Lingard’s stunning goal made it (almost) worth the wait.

The most notable event from the game’s first 45 minutes actually came during halftime, when Henrikh Mkhitaryan was subbed off after a disappointing first-half performance, leaving his Man United future in more and more serious doubt. Just as notably, it was Romelu Lukaku, making his return from the head injury he suffered seven days ago, who replaced Mkhitaryan. Lukaku then grabbed the insurance goal in the 90th minute, his first since Dec. 17, snapping a streak of four scoreless appearances.

Drunk New Year’s posts result in Nainggolan being dropped

Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 5, 2018, 4:11 PM EST
ROME (AP) A series of drunken, live Instagram postings on New Year’s Eve has resulted in midfielder Radja Nainggolan being fined and dropped from Roma’s squad for Saturday’s match against Atalanta.

Coach Eusebio Di Francesco says that “In line with the club’s code of conduct, which I fully endorse and the player himself accepts, Radja Nainggolan will not be selected for tomorrow’s game against Atalanta.”

Di Francesco adds, “This is a policy that applies across the board, should anyone from AS Roma or representing Roma make certain mistakes that are no longer acceptable. … Nainggolan knows what he did. After all, he made the video by himself and he has assumed responsibility.”

Nainggolan later issued an apology for the videos, in which he is seen drinking, smoking and playing paddle tennis. At one point in the videos, Nainggolan says he’s “completely drunk.”

Details of the fine were not disclosed.

Nainggolan has been a key player for Roma for five seasons, known for both his offensive and defensive skills and his stamina. His absence against Atalanta is problematic because captain Daniele De Rossi is unavailable in midfield due to a minor muscular injury.

Fourth-place Roma needs a win over Atalanta to get back into the title race.

LIVE, FA Cup: Liverpool v Everton, Man United v Derby

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 5, 2018, 2:10 PM EST
The FA Cup third round kicks off with two intriguing games on Friday.

There is the small matter of a Merseyside derby at Anfield as Liverpool host Everton with both Jurgen Klopp and Sam Allardyce eager for a cup run but also wary of mounting injuries after a hectic festive period in the Premier League.

Virgil Van Dijk makes his Liverpool debut, while Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Adam Lallana all start. Wayne Rooney and Gylfi Sigurdsson both start in a strong Everton lineup.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United welcome second-tier Derby County who are flying high in the Championship as they aim to return to the PL for the first time since they were relegated in 2008. Jose Mourinho will be keen to rest players but knows that Derby are more than capable of causing an upset to reach the last 32.

Click on the link above to follow the action live, while we will have reaction and analysis from both games right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Friday’s FA Cup schedule

2:55 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Everton
3 p.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Derby County