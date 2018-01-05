More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Ross Barkley to seal $20 million move to Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 5, 2018, 8:15 AM EST
1 Comment

Ross Barkley is close to sealing his move to Chelsea.

The Everton and England midfielder, 24, is reportedly at Stamford Bridge with his representatives on Friday discussing the finer points of his move from Merseyside, with the two clubs reportedly agreeing a fee in the region of $22 million and Barkley already completing a medical.

Barkley’s move is expected to be announced later on Friday, while his new manager Antonio Conte had the following to say about Barkley when speaking to the media on Friday.

“He is very young, he has a lot of space for improvement. He is very strong physically with great technique. He is a good prospect,” Conte said.

We have been here before with Barkley, who has just six months remaining on his Everton contract.

On Transfer Deadline Day back in the summer he seemed set to move to Chelsea but with the clock ticking away he changed his mind when at Chelsea’s training ground and decided to stay with the Toffees until the January window.

Just five days into this window the deal is all but completed for a man linked with a big money move to Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal in the past.

Barkley hasn’t played this season at all after he injured a hamstring in training in August. He also fell out of favor with former Everton boss Ronald Koeman who insisted he either signed a new deal with the club or left in the summer.

The academy product was available on a free transfer in the summer, so at least Everton recouped something for an attacking midfielder who was the brightest talent in English soccer in 2014.

Barkley has lost his way in recent seasons but if he can regain his form and fitness then Chelsea have a hugely talented player who is hungry to prove doubters wrong and force his way back into the England squad in a World Cup year.

After a nightclub altercation in his hometown of Liverpool, many called for Barkley to get out of his bubble and his comfort zone. He has done just that and it will be intriguing to see how he slots in at Chelsea and how often he plays.

With Tiemoue Bakayoko struggling to adapt to life in the PL, plus Danny Drinkwater more of a defensive option alongside N'Golo Kante and Cesc Fabregas not getting any younger, Barkley could play a big role for Chelsea in the future.

Arsene Wenger handed touchline ban after furious rant

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 5, 2018, 11:01 AM EST
Leave a comment

Arsene Wenger was handed a three-game touchline ban for his furious rant at officials following Arsenal’s 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion on New Year’s Eve.

Wenger, 68, was seen remonstrating with referee Mike Dean on the sidelines of the game after the referee awarded West Brom a late penalty kick, which Jay Rodriguez scored, for a harsh handball decision against Callum Chambers in the box.

The FA misconduct charge relates to Wenger’s behavior in the referee’s changing room after Sunday’s game against West Brom.

Since then Wenger has also complained about what he called a “farcical decision” to give Chelsea’s Eden Hazard a penalty kick in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with their London rivals on Wednesday.

The French manager seems to believe that the officials have it in for his team right now.

Wenger will miss Arsenal’s FA Cup clash at Nottingham Forest this Sunday, plus their League Cup semifinal first leg at Chelsea next Wednesday and the Premier League clash at Bournemouth on Jan. 14.

In a statement the FA said that Wenger admitted “his language and behavior was abusive, improper and questioned the integrity of the match referee.”

Conte slams “senile” Mourinho after “clown” comments

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 5, 2018, 10:24 AM EST
1 Comment

Antonio Conte has hit back at Jose Mourinho after the Manchester United manager branded some of his managerial counterparts as “clowns” for their overzealous actions on the sidelines.

Mourinho was asked on Thursday about his hunger to carry on with the Manchester United job, to which he replied: “Because I don’t behave as a clown on the touchline, it means I have lost my passion?” Mourinho said. “I prefer the way I am doing it. Much better for my team and myself. You see it every day in the way a person is dedicated to his work, not what you do in front of the cameras.”

Now he could have been referring to any one of Conte, Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola, or all three, with the managers of Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City all extremely animated on the sidelines.

Speaking on Friday ahead of Chelsea’s FA Cup clash at Norwich City on Saturday, Conte accused Mourinho of having senile dementia when it comes to remembering how he used to act.

“I think he has to see himself in the past – maybe he was speaking about himself in the past. Maybe, sometimes, I think that someone forgets what’s said in the past, which is his behavior,” Conte said. “Sometimes I think there is, I don’t know the name, but demenza senile… when you forget what you do in the past.”

Conte is bang on the money here.

Mourinho’s antics in 2004 when he ran down the sidelines at Old Trafford celebrating a goal for his Porto team, or in 2013-14 when Chelsea scored a late winner against PSG at Stamford Bridge, or his celebrations at Anfield after a Chelsea win in 2014, or when he poked Barcelona’s coach Tito Villanova in the eye in a scuffle when he was Real Madrid manager, or …

You get the picture.

10 PL players who should move in January

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 5, 2018, 9:45 AM EST
Leave a comment

With the January transfer window open, there are plenty of Premier League players who could be moving on for a fresh start this month.

[ MORE: Latest transfer news

Let’s focus on the top 10 current PL players who should be on the move between now and Jan. 31 when the window shuts.

Of course, the fact that they should be on the move doesn’t mean that they will be. We all know how complex the transfer market can get, especially in January.

1) Theo Walcott (Arsenal)

Walcott has been at Arsenal for 12 years and after so much early promise his injuries and a switch in formation has taken its toll. With Wenger preferring two attackers underneath a central striker in a 3-4-2-1 formation, Walcott hasn’t started a single PL game this season. A move back to the club where he started, Saints, would be a good fit for everyone and maybe he’d get the chance to play through the middle where he seems most dangerous.
Age: 28
Price: $25-30 million
Interested clubs: Southampton, Everton, West Ham
Percentage chance he moves in January: 80%

2) Jonny Evans (West Brom)

The commanding center back looked set to move in the summer but the Baggies held onto him. Alan Pardew would not want to lose his captain in January but with the Baggies on a 19-game winless run, you can understand why Evans would want to move as Man City and Arsenal battle for his signature. The former Man United center back has matured into a fine center back but only a big offer would force West Brom to sell.
Age: 30
Price: $30 million
Interested clubs: Manchester City, Arsenal
Percentage chance he moves in January: 75%

3) Danny Ings (Liverpool)

After two serious knee injuries Danny Ings is battling to get his career back on track. The England international scored goals galore at Burnley and was having a great start to life at Liverpool before his cruel injury blows. With the Fab Four, Dominic Solanke and Daniel Sturridge ahead of him at Anfield, now seems like a good time to head out on loan for six months. Plenty of clubs will be queuing up if Ings is allowed to leave on loan.
Age: 25
Price: Initial loan deal
Interested clubs: West Brom, West Ham, Newcastle, Stoke City
Percentage chance he moves in January: 75%

4) Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool)

Given his quality, it is really tough to actually see Liverpool letting Sturridge go in this window. He has worked hard to get back to full fitness but has scored just three goals in 14 appearances in all competitions. Given the form of the Fab Four, like Ings he finds himself on the bench and reduced to cameos. Sturridge will be desperate to play regularly in a World Cup year but is a move to a struggling side, initially on loan, the right move for him?
Age: 28
Price: $40 million (or a loan deal, initially)
Interested clubs: Southampton, Stoke City, West Ham
Percentage chance he moves in January: 50%

5) David Luiz (Chelsea)

The Brazilian center back is totally out of favor at Stamford Bridge after falling out with Antonio Conte. The Italian coach has said Luiz can leave in January if a replacement is found, which could slow things down considerably, but in a World Cup year Luiz will want to be playing regularly to seal his place in the Seleceao squad. Arsenal have been suggested as a possible destination, while Newcastle were rumored to be interested in taking him on loan. A move overseas to Spain or Italy may be Luiz’s best hope of securing regular action.
Age: 30
Price: $35 million (or a loan deal)
Interested clubs: Arsenal, Real Madrid
Percentage chance he moves in January: 80%

6) Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea)

Another player who has been told he can leave Chelsea if another attacking option arrives. With Ross Barkley coming in, it seems like Batshuayi could move on as Conte prefers to play with  Hazard up front and wingers Pedro and Willian if Morata is out injured. The writing has been on the wall for Batsuayi for a very long time and he carved out a “super sub” role for himself last season. Chelsea will do well to get the $42 million back they spent on Batshuayi in the summer of 2016, so maybe a loan deal suits everyone best.
Age: 24
Price: $35 million (or on loan)
Interested clubs: West Brom, West Ham
Percentage chance he moves in January: 70%

7) Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Man United)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has fallen totally out of favor with Jose Mourinho this season and his Old Trafford career seems all but over. Mkhitaryan took time to settle last season when he first arrived from Dortmund as the reigning Bundesliga player of the year, but finished the campaign strongly and looked to be an integral part of Mourinho’s plans in 2017-18. Not so much. A return to Dortmund seemed likely, and Italian giants Inter Milan are also said to be interested, but Mkhitaryan’s big wages could be the stumbling block. He should leave but maybe he won’t be able to.
Age: 28
Price: $35 million
Interested clubs: Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan
Percentage chance he moves in January: 50%

8) Troy Deeney (Watford)

Troy Deeney’s future at Watford appears over with the club captain barely used by Marco Silva this season since he arrived as manager. Deeney has proved he can score regularly in the PL but with Silva going for a younger, quicker forward line for the Hornets, his bullish style of play doesn’t fit into their philosophy. Deeney would offer Newcastle something they don’t have as a true center forward who can hold up the ball.
Age: 29
Price: $10-15 million
Interested clubs: Newcastle United
Percentage chance he moves in January: 65%

9) Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)

Despite Arsene Wenger saying he is not available in January, Giroud will want to play regularly somewhere to boost his chances of starting for France at the World Cup this summer. He turned down a move to Everton in the summer who have now made a move for Cenk Tosun, while Giroud is said to be interesting AC Milan and Fenerbache. At 31 he’s no spring chicken but Giroud has scored four times off the bench in the PL this season and has played a leading role in their Europa League and League Cup runs. He deserves to be a starter somewhere and Wenger will let him go if the French striker insists.
Age: 31
Price: $25-30 million
Interested clubs: Fenerbache, AC Milan
Percentage chance he moves in January: 60%

10) Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)

It seemed likely Mahrez would leave in the summer but Roma didn’t up their offer and he remained with the Foxes. Since bleaching his hair, and since Claude Puel arrived as manager, Mahrez has been sensational with seven goals in the PL this season and two goals and three assists in his last four games. Chelsea and Liverpool are said to be most interested in Mahrez during this window and it is widely believed Leicester have said the Algerian winger can leave if someone meets their asking price of $54 million.
Age: 26
Price: $54 million
Interested clubs: Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Roma
Percentage chance he moves in January: 60%

Mourinho insists he’s happy with hotel life

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 5, 2018, 7:57 AM EST
Leave a comment

Jose Mourinho has been Manchester United manager for over 18 months, but he still lives in a hotel in the city.

Get ready for chants about room service, valet parking and continental breakfasts at United’s next game…

Mourinho, 54, came out fighting on Thursday when asked about reports regarding his future at Old Trafford with some suggesting he will walk away from the club at the end of the season.

The Portuguese coach said he won’t leave United until the owners and directors ask him to and seemed comfortable with his contract situation (it runs until the summer of 2019) as further reports have since stated he’s in talks with the Red Devils hierarchy about a new deal.

Asked why he still lives in the Lowry Hotel in Salford, Mourinho eased fears that he’s unhappy with life off the pitch in Manchester.

“If the fans want me to be comfortable, then that’s the way I feel very comfortable, because I am very lazy and because I like to arrive in the hotel,” Mourinho said. “I don’t want anyone to be worried about me living in a two-square meter room. I am living in an apartment inside of a hotel where I have all the comfort and support, where I have everything that I want, like I’m living in a house.

“So if they are worried about me being comfortable and happy and supported, I really am. If they want me to be in some house that I don’t like, lonely and away from my assistants, then I could do this for them. But then I would be a sad guy and a sad guy doesn’t work well.”

Given his two spells as Chelsea’s manager, Mourinho’s main home in England is in Chelsea in west London. His family still live there and he travels to visit them whenever he can.

Is this a big deal? No, not really. The Lowry is a very nice hotel and Mourinho has everything he needs right there. The fact he was living away from his family and in a hotel has helped to fuel talk of him being unhappy in Manchester and that he’s ready to leave at the end of the season.

Whether or not that happens, it doesn’t seem like Mourinho’s hotel life will play a factor.