Atletico’s Diego Costa sent off after scoring in La Liga debut

A roundup of all the day’s biggest transfer rumors involving clubs in the Premier League, and elsewhere…

[ MORE: Thursday’s transfer rumor roundup | Wednesday | Tuesday ]

With Liverpool set to demand $220 million for Coutinho — and Barcelona apparently only just short of willing to pay it — the rumor mill has moved a step further in the Brazilian’s six-month-long transfer sage, now focusing on which players Liverpool will spend all that money to replace Coutinho and further improve the squad.

One could surmise that the Reds’ $100-million deal for Virgil Van Dijk was a proactive piece of business with a massive windfall of cash expected to arrive either in the next three weeks or in six months’ time. If so, that leaves just one critically important need in the Liverpool squad: the attacker to replace Coutinho. According to French newspaper L’Equipe, it’ll be Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez, whose transfer fee could also approach nine figures. Mahrez spent most of the summer trying to engineer a move away from the King Power Stadium, but to no avail. Suffice to say, he’d be receptive to the idea.

[ MORE: Liverpool, Man United advance thanks to late winners ]

Joe Hart moved away from Manchester City because Pep Guardiola was never going to play him, and now it appears the former/perhaps-still-current England no. 1 will have to leave West Ham United, where he’s currently on loan, because David Moyes doesn’t appear interested in playing him either. According to the Daily Mirror, the three aforementioned parties could all agree to terminate his current loan in order to facilitate a move — whether temporary or permanent is unknown — to Newcastle United, where Rafa Benitez attempted to sign Hart in the summer before losing out to West Ham.

[ MORE: Mourinho hits back in ongoing feud with Conte ]

According to Sky Sports, Mousa Dembele could leave Wembley Stadium/the new White Hart Lane for a spell at the San Siro — for either AC Milan or Inter Milan. Both of the Milan giants still-somewhat-big-sides are reportedly interested in the 30-year-old Tottenham Hotspur midfielder who has spent a worrying portion of the last two seasons dealing with nagging foot injuries which have turned into long-term absences. Tottenham would likely prefer to wait until the summer to move Dembele on, unless an obvious replacement were to unexpectedly become available and make him surplus to requirements.

[ MORE: FA investigating potential racial incident between Firmino, Holgate ]

Elsewhere, Liverpool have Emre Can‘s contract situation hanging over their heads, as they face losing the 23-year-old German midfielder on a free transfer this summer. According to the Guardian, Juventus have already offered Can a five-year contract which would pay him $115,000 per week, plus a “sizable signing-on fee.” Liverpool paid just $13 million to sign Can in 2014, thus it wouldn’t be the biggest loss on their original investment, though his value is easily twice — if not three times — that in the current transfer climate.

Follow @AndyEdMLS