Could Arda Turan be the the Chicago Fire’s next conquest?

Last year the Chicago Fire made tremendous improvements to their roster ahead of the 2017 MLS season, and the side was rewarded handsomely with a trip to the playoffs.
The additions of players like German star Bastian Schweinsteiger and former Red Bulls midfielder Dax McCarty were enough to give Veljko Paunovic’s team a lift, but now the Eastern Conference side could be adding another big name into the fold prior to kickoff in 2018.
The Daily Mail is reporting that the Fire are in discussions with Barcelona winger Arda Turan, who has yet to appear for the Blaugrana in La Liga action this season.
Turan has been a staple for his Turkish national side in the past, making 100 appearances for his native country and scoring 16 goals in that span.
The 30-year-old has appeared with some of Europe’s best sides, suiting up for Atletico Madrid and Turkish club Galatasaray before making his move to Barcelona in 2015.
Kenny Saief is back and he’s heading to a popular place in Belgium’s top flight.
On Saturday, the U.S. Men’s National team midfielder joined Anderlecht on loan from fellow Belgian side Gent, while the former does maintain the option to purchase Saief at season’s end.
This season, Saief has appeared in five matches for Gent, prior to completing the loan move to third-place side Anderlecht.
The 24-year-old American made his USMNT debut in the summer of 2017 in a victory against Ghana. He was also tabbed to participate in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, however, a hernia injury kept Saief out of the squad that won the tournament.
Saief holds both American and Israeli citizenships, and previously played for Israel at the youth level before making a USMNT appearance in 2017.
It doesn’t get any more Merseyside than this…
The English FA will be looking into an incident from Friday’s derby between Liverpool and Everton in the FA Cup third round — which resulted in a 2-1 Reds victory — after a spat between Roberto Firmino and Mason Holgate escalated in the first half.
Holgate was seen shoving the Brazilian attacker into the stands after the two had a clash of words, prompting match referee Bobby Madley to submit a report to the FA.
“The FA can confirm that referee Bobby Madley was made aware of an allegation during the Liverpool versus Everton game at Anfield last night and has subsequently reported this to The FA, which will now begin making enquiries into the matter.”
Philippe Coutinho is heading to Barcelona.
Multiple outlets are reporting that a deal has been agreed upon between Liverpool and Barcelona for $192 million.
Coutinho, 25, handed in a transfer request over the summer after multiple bids were rejected by Liverpool, but the Brazilian playmaker has finally got his move.
The move would be the largest transfer in Premier League history, and the second-greatest in football after Neymar’s move to PSG this past summer went for nearly $267 million.
Coutinho joined Liverpool back in 2013 from Inter Milan, and has bagged 54 goals in all competitions since. This season, the Brazilian has found the back of the net 12 times, and is on pace to break his personal single-season scoring record (14 in 2016/17).
Barcelona will surely benefit from having another quality attacking piece to go along with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, as the Spanish side seeks another La Liga title and potentially Champions League as well.
MADRID (AP) Spanish authorities say that 23 people have been arrested for participating in a fight between fans of Sevilla and Real Betis hours before the teams play each other in a league match.
The emergency services for Sevilla said via Twitter on Saturday that police intervened to make the arrests of “at least 23 people.”
They add that the rival fan groups had arranged the meeting in order to fight.
The derby between Seville’s two teams is considered the most hotly disputed rivalry in Spain.