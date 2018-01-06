Could Arda Turan be the the Chicago Fire’s next conquest?

Last year the Chicago Fire made tremendous improvements to their roster ahead of the 2017 MLS season, and the side was rewarded handsomely with a trip to the playoffs.

The additions of players like German star Bastian Schweinsteiger and former Red Bulls midfielder Dax McCarty were enough to give Veljko Paunovic’s team a lift, but now the Eastern Conference side could be adding another big name into the fold prior to kickoff in 2018.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Fire are in discussions with Barcelona winger Arda Turan, who has yet to appear for the Blaugrana in La Liga action this season.

Turan has been a staple for his Turkish national side in the past, making 100 appearances for his native country and scoring 16 goals in that span.

The 30-year-old has appeared with some of Europe’s best sides, suiting up for Atletico Madrid and Turkish club Galatasaray before making his move to Barcelona in 2015.