FA Cup roundup: Man City downs Burnley, Stoke stunned by Coventry

The magic of the FA Cup is back in full force in third round, and there was plenty to buzz about on Saturday.

While Manchester City continued its incredible run of form on the day with a come-from-behind victory over Burnley, several other Premier League sides weren’t so fortunate.

Mark Hughes‘ hot seat is surely catching fire after Stoke City’s 2-1 defeat to League 2 side (fourth division) Coventry City at Ricoh Arena. The Potters have won just two of their last 13 matches across all competitions, and fallen to 18th in the PL.

Meanwhile, Chelsea, Leicester City, Swansea City and Bournemouth were several of the top-flight sides that settled for draws on the day, forcing replays in their respective ties.

The big winners of the day though (outside of Coventry) were League 1 side Peteborough — who dispatched of Championship club Aston Villa, 3-1, on the road.

Below are all of the scores from Saturday’s FA Cup action.

Norwich City 0-0 Chelsea

Fleetwood Town 0-0 Leicester City

Middlesbrough 2-0 Sunderland

Bournemouth 2-2 Wigan Atletic

Aston Villa 1-3 Peterborough

Birmingham City 1-0 Burton Albion

Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Hull City

Bolton Wanderers 1-2 Huddersfield Town

Brentford 0-1 Notts County

Cardiff City 0-0 Mansfield Town

Carisle 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Coventry City 2-1 Stoke City

Doncaster Rovers 0-1 Rochdale

Exeter City 0-2 West Bromwich Albion

Fulham 0-1 Southampton

Ipswich Town 0-1 Sheffield United

Manchester City 4-1 Burnley

Millwall 4-1 Barnsley

Newcastle 3-1 Luton Town

QPR 0-1 MK Dons

Stevenage 0-0 Reading

Watford 3-0 Bristol City

Wolverhampton 0-0 Swansea City

Wycombe Wanderers 1-5 Preston North End

Yeovil Town 2-0 Bradford