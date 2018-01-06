FA Cup roundup: Man City downs Burnley, Stoke stunned by Coventry

The magic of the FA Cup is back in full force in third round, and there was plenty to buzz about on Saturday.
While Manchester City continued its incredible run of form on the day with a come-from-behind victory over Burnley, several other Premier League sides weren’t so fortunate.
Mark Hughes‘ hot seat is surely catching fire after Stoke City’s 2-1 defeat to League 2 side (fourth division) Coventry City at Ricoh Arena. The Potters have won just two of their last 13 matches across all competitions, and fallen to 18th in the PL.
Meanwhile, Chelsea, Leicester City, Swansea City and Bournemouth were several of the top-flight sides that settled for draws on the day, forcing replays in their respective ties.
The big winners of the day though (outside of Coventry) were League 1 side Peteborough — who dispatched of Championship club Aston Villa, 3-1, on the road.
Below are all of the scores from Saturday’s FA Cup action.
Norwich City 0-0 Chelsea
Fleetwood Town 0-0 Leicester City
Middlesbrough 2-0 Sunderland
Bournemouth 2-2 Wigan Atletic
Aston Villa 1-3 Peterborough
Birmingham City 1-0 Burton Albion
Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Hull City
Bolton Wanderers 1-2 Huddersfield Town
Brentford 0-1 Notts County
Cardiff City 0-0 Mansfield Town
Carisle 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Coventry City 2-1 Stoke City
Doncaster Rovers 0-1 Rochdale
Exeter City 0-2 West Bromwich Albion
Fulham 0-1 Southampton
Ipswich Town 0-1 Sheffield United
Manchester City 4-1 Burnley
Millwall 4-1 Barnsley
Newcastle 3-1 Luton Town
QPR 0-1 MK Dons
Stevenage 0-0 Reading
Watford 3-0 Bristol City
Wolverhampton 0-0 Swansea City
Wycombe Wanderers 1-5 Preston North End
Yeovil Town 2-0 Bradford